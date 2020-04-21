Green New Deal IS Agenda 21: The Growing Drive to Make It Law

For more than 30 years I’ve worn a tinfoil hat because I, and a few others were able to read between the lines of the UN’s Agenda 21. Then, last year when the global forces used a nitwit bartender to launch their Green New Deal, the Republican Party laughed, but immediately I could see exactly what was happening. It was Agenda 21 all over again, but this time on steroids.

Well, get ready because they are about to launch an all-out drive to impose the Green New Deal at every level of American government. Their inspiration for this new game plan is from the lessons they’ve learned from the Coronavirus lock-down. Fear is the key. The new urgency will be climate change using the pandemic tactics

Ironically, the policy designated to save us all from this very old, but renewed crisis is their thirty year old solution – Agenda 21, now renamed the Green New Deal.

First, let’s make one fact very clear. The Green New Deal IS Agenda 21, most recently labeled the 2030 Agenda. There is no difference and if Congressional Republicans like Senator Mitch McConnell and national Conservative leadership in Washington, DC had listened to my warnings over the years they would know that. In fact, we could have killed this insanity when it first infested national policy under Bill Clinton’s Administration. Instead, they were dumbfounded and amused when an unknown bartended from New York suddenly laid down the gauntlet that now threatens to remove and replace our very system of government and economy.

Let me prove my case. First, let’s review what the Green New Deal actually calls for. According to a report by a major proponent, the Green Party US: the plan is a “four part program for moving America quickly out of crisis into a secure, sustainable future.” They label these four points as the “Four Pillars” of the Green New Deal.

The Economic Bill of Rights, Consists of the “right to full employment and ending unemployment by guaranteeing a job at a living wage in a safe workplace, empowered by labor unions; single-payer Medicare for all, tuition-free education from pre-school to college and the right to affordable housing. This last part comes with the creation of a federal bank that will solve distressed mortgages (through taxes, of course), and expand public housing. Payment of those taxes will be distributed in proportion to ability to pay. A Green Transition, Here’s where the tax money really ramps up to pay for investment in green business through grants and low-interest loans. The GND even determines how any money made in this investment is to be spent and into whose pocket any new wealth goes, as it says the money will not go into the pockets of rich, absentee investors. So, goodbye stock market. Of course, the plan calls for redirecting investment into wind and solar, away from fossil fuels, enforce sustainable agriculture and forestry. And naturally, there will be full employment for green jobs, mass transit, bikeways and pedestrian traffic rather than cars. Now add the “regional food systems, which means no need for shipping goods by truck or air. But that suggests that every area of the country can produce enough food for the local populations; something that is far-fetched, at best. Real Financial Reform, On the surface this could sound desirable, especially the part that calls for getting rid of the Federal Reserve and breaking up the banking monopoly. But again, they target private investors, without which the only way to provide financial needs would be through government. That solution means tax dollars through the creation of public-owned banks that function as non-profit utilities. So, as these “real financial reforms” are implemented, it will be interesting to watch which powerful political leader will then rise up to control the entire money supply for their own personal agenda. A Functioning Democracy, One sentence in the Green Party’s report says it all, “Just as we are replacing the old economy with a new one, we need a new politics to restore the promise of American democracy.” Of course, there never was any such promise because America is not a democracy. We are a Republic, which means that the majority does not rule. The rights and property of a minority are protected, no matter what the majority, on any given day, may lust after. Simply adhering to the Constitution as written would fix all of the violations they outline in the Green New Deal, including guaranteeing voter rights. The Green New Deal calls for the creation of a “Corporation for Economic Democracy,” a new federal corporation to provide publicity, training, education, and direct financing for cooperative development and for democratic reforms to make government agencies, private associations, and business enterprises more participatory.” Specifically, it’s a federal propaganda and economic-control machine, otherwise known as communism.

Take note of how many of these so-called solutions were actually used in the national shutdown under the cornonavirus panic.

Now, let’s look at the 17 goals that were laid down in 2015 for the 2030 Agenda, which was simply a reworking of 1992’s Agenda 21, basically providing more detail.

Agenda 2030 Goals

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere. The only answer the plan offers for eliminating poverty is redistribution of wealth. The document calls for “equal rights to economic resources.” That means government is claiming an absolute power to take away anything that belongs to you to give to whomever it deems more deserving. That is government-sanctioned theft. (GND pillar 1?)

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture. UN documents go into great detail on controlling food supplies. They detail enforcing “sustainable farming tactics” which have been proven to force up the cost of food production while decreasing yield. It is basically the old Soviet practice of farm control that turned the breadbasket of the world into non-productive wasteland. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all at all ages. This means cradle to grave control over how and where we live and what we are permitted to eat. The healthy lives they promote means basically forcing us out of our cars and into walking and riding bikes as we are relocated into controlled high rise apartment buildings sanctioned by government. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. We have long known that lifelong learning is the means to continually apply behavior modification practices to assure we maintain the desired attitudes, values and beliefs to live in a global village. (GND pillar 1?)

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. The rainbow flag flies as we ignore Shariah law and its war on women. (GND Pillar 4?)

Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation. Ask California how sustainable water control is working for them as these policies have torn down water systems and dams to “free the rivers.” (GND Pillars 1&2?)

Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. Seriously? Their solution is to ban oil and enforce wind and solar power. (GND Pillars 1&2?)

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. And who decides what is “productive” or “decent” work? Do we leave it to the bureaucrats to decide? (GND Pillar 2?

Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. No real industry can remain in business under a government-managed economy with its shifting rules and constant increase in taxes. Government doesn’t create industry or prosperity. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries. This is another form of redistribution of wealth that forces industries from first world to third world nations. How’s that working for you America, with China making nearly everything, including our medicines? (GND Pillar 4?)

Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. This is Smart Growth which promises a utopia of families and neighbors playing and working together, riding bikes, walking to work in stress free communities. It really means the end of private property rights, single-family homes, and replace those with stack and pack high rises where residents are over-taxed and over-regulated, rents are high and individual thoughts and actions are viewed as a threat to the “well-ordered society.”(GND Pillar 1?)

Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. What more is there to say? Control from the top down. We are witnessing this firsthand now under the name of a pandemic emergency. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Here it is! The root of the entire plan buried down near the end. Climate Change. How many scientific reports do real scientists have to present to show this is the greatest scam ever devised to conjure up a reason for government to control every aspect of our lives? (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. Control the water, control society. This one is really aimed at destroying the oil industry in order to enforce wind and solar power. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss. Have you been watching the news as the greatest fires in history are destroying millions of acres of forests? Why is this happening? Because of sustainable forest management that refuses to allow the removal of dead trees (fuel for very hot fires) from the forest floor. (GND Pillar 2?)

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. This is Social Justice which really means social engineering. (GND Pillar 3?)

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development. This means the re-boot of Agenda 21, because that was the original “global partnership.” (GND Pillar 4?)

In 1992 they told us that Agenda 21 was just a suggestion. Today, after experiencing the “wrenching transformation” of our society that Al Gore called for, we know it was much more than that. And we have suffered the consequences as government at every level has grown out of control, property rights have all but disappeared, the middle class is disappearing, and the world is in turmoil.

Now the power elite, which prey on the poor and helpless, are determined to finish the job. They are fast moving toward the goal of eliminating individual nation states, controlling individual actions and wiping private property ownership from the face of the Earth. Their goal is to make us all “equal” in the same chains to assure none of us can disrupt their well-ordered utopian nightmare.

We watched as Nancy Pelosi and her team attempted to stack the emergency economic legislation with major parts of the Green New Deal. Now, as the crisis begins to subside and people are looking forward to getting their lives back to normal, the forces behind the Green New Deal are preparing to push even harder to put it into law, especially on the local level.

Once the current threat passes the Sustainable forces are going to rush into the void in a drive to keep much of these emergency powers in place. While most of us were kept in place at home, the GND forces were busy making place for our future.

They are determined to keep many of the massive controls in place. Free enterprise, individual choice, and private property ownership are the main targets.

During the nationwide shutdown I was able to intercept several of their plans. Here are just a few of the messages the radical promoters of the Green New Deal were issuing on how to use the Coronavirus tactics to promote their green agenda.

“Global Green New Deal supporters Urge World Leaders to Learn from Coronavirus to tackle Climate Crisis.”

“The Coronavirus pandemic makes what we’ve already known clear: we need a Green New Deal to stop climate change, provide desperately needed jobs, and halt future mass pandemics.”

Time to switch to Game B – a globally-cooperative humanity worth its name…The plan has a name: a Green New Deal.”

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the chief sponsor of the Green New Deal, is using the coronavirus panic to attack the property rights of landlords, saying “people shouldn’t be making money off of just owning property.” She is targeting landlords because by destroying them it will force all housing to be government housing – just as called for in the Green New Deal.

Governor of California said the coronavirus crisis is “an opportunity to advance a more progressive agenda.”

A force called “Security and Sustainability Forum” held a series of Internet Townhalls during the pandemic to meet with local elected officials and to train activists to push this agenda.

An environmental activist and Democrat candidate for the state Senate in Colorado, Arn Menconi, said, “Coronavirus has proved we can afford the Green New Deal…”

The fact is, the global forces that have been behind the battle over “climate change” have learned that the threat of global warming is a tired, worn-out issue that most of the world has grown weary of hearing about and is now ignoring. The panic created by the coronavirus pandemic has energized these forces. And they intend to keep that energy going to enforce the Green New Deal by using the tactics they’ve learned in the panic. Can it be anymore obvious what the Globalist Left has in mind for the freedoms of the United States?