Thank you, Virginia! You have sent a message to the world, and it is being heard. The results of the 2021 election go far beyond a victory for the fight against the Marxist program of Critical Race Theory. You showed America that voting still counts – that it is possible to win against the unwelcome advances of socialism, and restore traditional values. Over 50% of Americans had begun to believe that their vote no longer mattered, that results could be manipulated to reflect other than the honest majority. Americans from both parties were becoming discouraged – even depressed – sure that their voices at the polls would never be heard again; that our Republic was lost. Your strength and resolve showed them otherwise. You gave America hope! At this point in our history, that is a great gift. Thank you, Virginia.

You could say that parents won the election, not the Republican Party or their candidates. People who believe in family values took it to the other side, and won. The ethics on which this country was built carried the day. Thank you, Virginia!

The victory of the Republican ticket was far more than a change of incumbents. It was a loud statement from all those who hold those traditional values of home and family, that they WILL be represented. The bedrock of our American society – faith, family and freedom – has been under attack for decades. Virginians stood up and said, “No more!”

As the Great Reset finally got a public name, and people were told (among other things) that they should no longer have a say in their children’s education, voters took action.