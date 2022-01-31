Securing our precious right to vote is THE ONLY thing that can save this nation, and the freedoms it provides us. Our lives, quite literally, depend on it. Let that sink in. We are well into the process of losing our Republic to Communism. Let THAT sink in. In 2020, the legal, Constitutional government of America fell to a coup, well orchestrated and perpetrated with the help of fraudulent votes. The only way to take it back, short of the break-up of our Union, or bloody warfare in which both sides will lose, is to secure the vote, once and for all, in every precinct in the nation. The only way to make this happen, is to work from the local level, where each and every one of us has the power to make a difference. We are strongest in our own back yard, where we are surrounded by neighbors and friends who share the lives we lead, and all of the privileges therein. Communication is easier and more direct, less diluted, and people can and will come together in a shared cause. Freedom is the common denominator; your neighbors understand, for their lives depend on it too. Rural people share needs and wants, as do city dwellers. Working for a national group dilutes goals or even nullifies your impact. Today, working at the national level to correct voter fraud is inefficient and, really, ineffective, and almost farcical. Moreover, you don’t want to find yourself helping the feds who want to do you in!

When fraud occurs, as it has been for years, it happens right in our own back yards. That is where we must stop it and develop systems and procedures to prevent it from happening again. We know our own towns; we know our own precincts. We know best how to “true” our own vote. Millions of honest Americans, of all colors and income levels have had their votes nullified by the criminals who do this. Millions are needed to help change that. Securing our ballots is key to keeping our freedom. Period. A few examples of what has been happening under our noses should be all the motivation anyone would need.