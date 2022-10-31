Their Hate Runneth Over and It’s In Play for the November Elections

When the Speaker of the US House of Representatives is filmed expressing childish hate-filled venom, it tells us all we need to know. This is exactly what is underlying the entire mess we find ourselves in today. Mindless hatred for our nation and the majority of the people in it is the modus operandi of Washington DC. It directs and controls everything.

A video of Nancy Pelosi taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been released by CNN. It shows the Speaker of the House quite clearly saying that she “hopes he (Trump) will” come inside so she can “punch him out”. She says she “will go to jail” for it, but that the personal satisfaction from having been able to perform that infantile act will have been “worth it”.

PELOSI ON JAN. 6: “I hope [Trump] comes. I’m gonna punch him out! This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this—for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.” pic.twitter.com/Vnz9yiRf3h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 14, 2022

The above is the link to a Twitter feed, showing Pelosi and her rant. If it’s already been taken down, well, THAT’s DC in 2022, also.

If your third grader had said what the Speaker did, you’d have scolded him for being childish. Welcome to DC in 2022. Spoiled brats, with massive dark funding along with our billions of taxpayer dollars, are in charge. And they are dangerous because their perverted and violent ways are real, and all aimed at us. Their goal is to take down America.

Forget the ridiculous, laughable imagery of the little bag of alcohol soaked bones trying to swing at a man with the commanding stature of Donald Trump. Yes, it was one of the lapdog media who released the film. CNN. Wish I could make that into something hopeful, but I very much doubt it. Maybe they just wanted a good laugh at her expense.

What Pelosi’s infantile outburst shows very clearly is the Junta’s pure hatred for us, directed at a man who did so much to improve our lives. They hated Donald Trump before he was elected the first time, because they already knew that he would stand in the way of their plans to destroy the American Constitutional Republic.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. They will do everything in their power to prevent his return. Even an arrest with completely false charges may come soon, to attempt to prevent him from running again. That is what usually happens following a coup; the former leader is jailed. While I’ve waited daily for this shoe to drop, I pray that this will not happen here in America. Yet, the 2020 coup has followed the course of what happens in most banana republics when the legitimate government is overthrown. After the coup, then the Purge (Jan. 6 arrests), so who can really know what insanity is to follow?

Pelosi’s rant is just another bit of transparency of the Left. She makes it abundantly clear that they feel a vile and intense hatred toward us. Every one of their actions to date has shown that they are trying to bring the American Republic to its end.

From the ‘Resident, Biden’s first EO shutting off our oil supplies, to his murderous ineptitude in Afghanistan, to the destruction of our food chain, to the depletion of our strategic oil reserves, to the use of the Scamdemic for control, to the billions of our hard-earned dollars thrown at the Fascist regime in Ukraine, we know that the destruction of the Constitutional Republic is the goal. New acts against us are being rolled out so fast that it is impossible to keep a list of them up to date.

None of this is about green energy, which has been proven over and over to be a farcical scam. Even Bill Gates admits it. The clip below is one of several that have captured him saying so. (NB: this clip is from a national group of constitutional conservatives, who happen to be homosexuals. They have been attacked along with every other patriotic American. So, it is very clear to see that the Cabal does not support any ideology except for the destruction of our country. They use people of all persuasions who will play along; the qualifying factor is hatred, not sexual orientation or anything else. There are a lot of liberal screamers who are in for a big shock when they discover this.)

For those they cannot kill, the Globalists intend a life of eating bugs and living in concrete cells in the new “green cities” with electricity, food and supplies available at the whim of the controllers. We know this for fact. It has been promised out loud, by the puppet masters behind the scene who are in charge of our doddering Head of State and his minions like Pelosi, Schumer and the lot.

“You will have nothing and like it,” states Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum. A lot of us still cannot give this kind of a statement credence.

This inability to accept the insanity is normal for human beings who were raised with morals and values but it is actually a very real part of the problem.

As I wrote in “Incredulous”*, a large part of America cannot come to terms with what they are seeing and hearing, so they back away. They hide in their own little world so they won’t have to be exposed to this stuff and worse. No one wants to see tatooed gender dysphoric men dressed in tutus and waving their genitals, doing obscene dances in front of children. It is more than most can stand, yet these and other horrors are on the fast track to becoming our reality, however, whether or not sane Americans are willing to believe it.

“But,” pipe up the complacent millions, who have sat back and watched (aka, allowed) this all to happen, “we’re gonna’ have a Red Wave, and throw ’em out!!” Somehow, reading and hearing this makes everyone feel better. But, I am here to warn you that – without your help – the “red wave” will not be strong enough to break down the vast blue seawall of fraud and dark money.

Nothing is going to happen automatically despite the vast numbers of people who want this current leadership gone.

Once, election time was when the tide was turned. Changes were made to leadership, but no longer.

True, about 70+ percent of Americans of all races, ethnic backgrounds and party labels are realizing that they are NOT better off today than they were two years ago. Reagan’s question for the ages comes up again.

I’m not going to bother with the inflation numbers and predictions of interest rates, the crashing of the markets and the like. They will have worsened by the time this is published. But, this is NOT ENOUGH to cause a change in our federal governance. This is not a normal election year.

The ESG (Environmental Social Governance) experiment being surgically inserted in our largest corporations will cause them to pressure their employees to become “woke” and vote that way. ESG and its bloodline of Chinese Social Credit Scoring will push many votes to the Left, insane or not.

Then, of course, there is the vast fraud network which has been in place for years, only becoming undeniable after Nov., 2020.

I have long worried that our “October Surprise” this year will be the cancellation of November’s Midterms. The stage has been set.

In June of 2021 at a conference in Geneva, Biden provided Putin a list of the most sensitive and important spots on our power grid.

Fast forward to last spring. Suddenly, NATO membership became a cause for war, and the US began threatening Putin– who was, to that point, peaceful – with independent nations on his Eastern borders becoming NATO members. How did Putin suddenly become our enemy after our senile ‘resident shared with him our most vulnerable grid targets?? Was this all planned in advance? It surely would make a good way to postpone or cancel an election…

This whole multi-billion dollar mess became Biden’s war. He and his crooked cronies needed to erase the evidence of drug labs, money laundering and other criminal enterprises.

Just as importantly, the DC regime needed a fall guy, a scape goat, on whom to blame everything they were doing – and plan on doing – to us here in America. I honestly still fear that that includes a cancellation of the upcoming elections. They KNOW they cannot win.

* * *

IT’S ON US!

If the elections are allowed to proceed, please know that the changes we so desperately need are up to US. Understand the vast amounts of voter fraud in the works in every state, which is planned to mitigate against our choices. In a separate article, I will fill you in on the latest discoveries of this, by citizen activists in the “good red state” of Florida. What is occurring in the Sunshine State is replicated nationwide. “Stunning” and “sickening” are two words that come to mind.

ONLY OUR VOTING IN PERSON ON ELECTION DAY – NEVER EARLY OR BY MAIL – CAN MITIGATE AGAINST THE FRAUD. Early and mailed ballots are the two kinds that feed the machinery of the Steal.

The regime that hates us can be defeated if we do this one simple thing, and make sure that everyone you know does the same.

Pelosi and Company can be neutered and sent back home, to mainline their favorite cocktails. Their hatred has no place in the running of a country, least of all the nation that has done the most good for the most millions of people worldwide, in history.

Yes, it is up to us. Complacency kills countries and ours has nearly killed the free republic of America. Inconvenience yourself to vote in person on November 8. Make it a group effort. Give rides to others, and take folding chairs to the polls The longer the line, the better the chance that OUR votes will be recorded for what they are. Be thrilled to wait. Plan on it.

Do not let the venom of our illegitimate government, the enemy-in-residence in our nation’s capitol, poison our treasured liberty.

~Postscript~

As I finished this article, a national announcement was made that early and mail-in ballots were already being cast in record numbers. Lord save us if this trend continues. Please go out and vote ON ELECTION DAY. BE the change we so desperately need.

