Founder David Becker Leaves ERIC

“Still the best” for honest voter rolls, says he, but he’s quitting. Lol as they say.

Recently, it was announced that David Becker, the creator and head of the organization known as ERIC, has resigned from its Board. He gave the explanation that “election deniers” have ramped up their attacks on him and his system, but even so, ERIC, states Becker, is “the best tool to keep voter lists accurate and combat voter fraud.”

Look at what he just said. . .

ERIC is the best, but he’s jumping ship anyway. That’s where the “lol” comes in.

Certainly, he is not running scared from a few patriots who have laid bare ERIC’s central role in election fraud*. Becker disdains all things “conservative” and has throughout his life. He was even fired from the DOJ in 2005 for trying an end run around his own bosses to help a liberal city get around a suit brought by the DOJ for voter suppression of Republicans. He has laser driven criminal single- mindedness.

Becker has also organized other groups, most notably, the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), which he says was formed to “restore trust in American election systems”. The reality is, as always, 180 degrees different. CEIR spends millions to defend crooked election officials against the complaints of their citizens when fraud is uncovered. Wherever state election officials are caught committing blatant crimes against the system, CEIR shows up . As you might imagine, CEIR was heavily involved in Wisconsin in 2020, and in AZ as well.

As of March, 2023, the CEIR website gives extensive explanations/excuses for Becker’s past actions, and tells of a group of “GOP” leaders who have signed on with CEIR. That list is a collection of election-involved officials in the most fraudulent of states: AZ, CA, CO, GA, KY, MI, PA, as well as from the campaigns of Globalist traitors like McCain, Romney and Bush. Becker’s “brag” about them and their support of his actions, tells you all you need to know about his “GOP” supporters, and him.

Read the whole list here…

You will see what I mean.

Those of his signators from Florida, who are on the list of Becker’s “GOP’ supporters deserve special mention. Most notable is Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hayes, who famously turned in those citizens who had proven the fraud emanating from his own office, to the Election Crimes group in Tallahassee as “purveyors of disinformation”!

In my last article, “Florida (+2) Resign from ERIC” I told of my suspicions that the ERIC model is being reorganized under a new name and/or its functions distributed and hidden in other organizations because we have laid them bare. ERIC has grown from innocent kid to a loud teenager who has drawn some unwanted attention.

Now, with the abdication of Becker, I am even more sure.

RINO/Deep Staters are joining him. This has never happened before. David Becker has not abandoned his embarrassing teenager. Rather they are just changing its name and address. After all, Becker is good at fooling with that stuff; what’s one more fake “location”?

Perhaps CEIR will be the new locus of creating phantoms who vote? Or, perhaps, the massive ERIC data base will just be taken possession of by the Government in DC. Who knows?

David Becker has spent a large part of his life working against conservatives. Why would he quit now? He has already proven that he will do illegal things to defeat conservatives. As the head of ERIC, he was in his glory. I don’t think he is quitting his seat as THE power behind the wicked throne of the fraud machinery in the country. country.

There is always a substrate story, when things don’t add up, and I believe that is the case this time, as well. We will sniff it out and report back. Where Becker is going or what he is going to do next remains to be seen, but you can bet we’ll stay on it. This is just too much fun.

*For anyone who is not familiar with ERIC, here is a brief explanation. Beneath it are links to some of my previous ERIC articles.

In 2012, ERIC was brought online as a membership organization to ostensibly help the states clean their voter rolls. The federal government had been planning to seize the power of election controls from the states, and have a master list of citizens, since the early 1990’s. The NVRA of 1993 (the “motor voter law” which mandated every registrant at a driver’s bureau be registered to vote) and HAVA of 2001 were two laws passed to this end. Each sunk its claws into our states’ rights to control of elections using the excuse of disenfranchisement. With the losses of both houses of Congress by Obama in 2010 the Left had to regroup, and ERIC was born.

Essentially, ERIC is a huge artificial intelligence data base which contains all the personal information of every citizen who have ever lived in an ERIC state. This was the ultimate goal.

This data comes from every person who has applied for a driving license, visited a state welfare of health agency, or worked for state elections in any capacity. That information becomes the possession of ERIC, and is never made public or returned to the states. In “exchange”, ERIC gives its members four lists: who moved within the ERIC state, who moved to another ERIC state, who died, and who had been adjudicated unable to vote for reasons of felony conviction or mental incapacity. Its mandates to members, from the bylaws, were 100% about registering unregistered voters rather than cleaning rolls, despite what they say today. I have a copy of their original bylaws; that is where I get my information.

Kris Jurski, the lead systems analyst from the Florida Republican Assembly has proven that ERIC’s out-of-state movers’ list actually multiplies the phantom addresses (those which are deemed “undeliverable” by the USPS) on the voter rolls, by a power of 3, instead of their being removed from the voter rolls of the state from which they moved. It is these “bad addresses” which are the phantoms whose votes are added to drop boxes, or turned in to County Election Supervisors’ offices. I will be talking to Kris Mar. 21, 2023, on Catching Fire News, on this subject and more about ERIC.

Florida had hundreds of thousands of this kind of VOTED AND SIGNED ballots on hand before the Nov. 2022 midterms. There are millions more across the country which are being used as the powers see fit.

They do not represent the wishes of anyone except the purveyors of fraud.

Fifty percent of all ERIC members have carried voter rolls in excess of the total number of eligible citizens of voting age living in the state, since 2020, as listed by the United States Election Assistance Commission.

If ERIC is the best way to keep our voter rolls clean, we are in trouble. Next, we will address what IS the best and only way to return honesty to our election process.

