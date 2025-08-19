The Growing Life Crisis Facing Our Youth

Is the American dream dead?

Well, here’s a shocker!

YOUR CHILDREN MAY NEVER HAVE A FAMILY AND OWN THEIR OWN HOME!!!

According to a new report from Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, right now – today, only 12% of 30-year-old Americans are married and have a home of their own.

Marriage and homeownership were never just personal milestones. They were family. They were the means for building personal family wealth and independence.

In other words, family and home ownership are vital to our culture, our society, and to our freedom and independence!

But! Ever since the Climate Change, Sustainable Development hoax was launched private property has been the central target. And now our younger generations are coming face to face with the result. There is no room for their hopes and dreams or future they can plan on!

They can’t buy a home. Many can’t even afford skyrocketing rental costs. The American dream cannot exist under this disaster!

I’ve reported to you several times about the growing attacks on private property. The attack is led by the radical Green movement that has taken control of community development – all under the lie that we have an environmental crisis!

As Smart Growth programs began to take control of planning policy in many cities across the nation, single-family neighborhoods became a special target. Of course, Smart Growth is about control of development, not personal choice.

The new housing plan is for high rise apartments squeezed together in an urban setting where few cars are necessary as you walk or ride your bike to the store; and take public transportation to work. It’s all to protect the environment!

But how do they get people to accept such a major change in life?

Create a crisis, of course. So today, we have a government-created housing shortage!

Proponents of the scheme declare, “We can put 100 families in the space of your house and yard that today only holds four people!”

In truth we don’t have a housing shortage, we have a government interference problem. So, the drive is on to destroy single-family neighborhoods and replace them with apartment buildings. This is government-controlled housing.

Personal choice is gone.

High interest rates, inflation, and property tax increases are affecting rental properties as well. Today, even a small rental apartment costs about as much as a home mortgage, even if such homes were available. Either way, young people can’t afford it!

None of this is accidental. It’s all being purposely engineered for top-down control over our entire population to dictate how we will exist under the lie of environmental tyranny?

Just think about the changes that have taken place since the 1960s when the family home was most attainable.

Back then, the medium family income was $9867 per year and the average home cost $27,000. A car cost about $2,500.

A new mom could stay home and raise the kids while dad brought home a single income to keep everyone happy.

Today a family needs almost $100,000 just to exist, with no hope of building for a better future. Where do young people get that kind of money as they are just starting out? Buying a home may cost as much as $500,000 if it’s even available. And cars cost as much as $30,000.

Is it then a surprise to hear young people expressing absolute hopelessness as they try to plan their future? What are young folks to do? How are they to start their lives and build a dream?

Hopelessness is the word most often heard now by young people trying to prepare for their futures. If they want to get married, where will they live? How could they afford to have children?

The radical Left Green movement is determined to destroy that dream and they are succeeding!

The question, or course, is what do we do about it? How do we protect our young families? We must take the offense and get this message out across the nation or the American dream dies!

First, APC is planning a series of articles and to appear on news shows to expose this growing crisis. And we will create tools for local activists to use to spread the word.

The most important thing we must do is build pressure at every level of government to demand they restore property rights.

Property owners must have the right to say NO to pressure from huge, powerful corporations like Blackrock and Vanguard that are leading the way in destroying private property as they make millions building the rental buildings in your neighborhood.

Your city council members, county supervisors, and state legislators must learn that those private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who now surround them and pressure for passage of this terrible legislation are the ENEMY OF FREEDOM!

Elected representatives have got to be challenged – who do they represent?

The American Policy Center is one of the top organizations in the nation working to train local citizens to effectively build the pressure needed to make this happen.

Now, we are prepared to use our organizing skills specifically to stand up for our nation’s future – our young people. They must have the ability to build their own American dream!

But it’s Urgent that we have the funds to carry out this plan.

Will you stand with me today with your gift to APC so we can ramp up our fight to help local activists organize and expose this crisis facing our young families?

I deeply appreciate your loyal support of APC. We can win this fight!

