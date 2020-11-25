Demand Legal Action On Election Fraud

Will you please sign the attached petition addressed to the GOP state legislators in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona.

This petition outlines the legal, constitutional, and moral basis for these GOP legislators to take direct action to invoke their unique authority to legally fix the election corruption of this very broken election.

The petition calls on the legislators to conduct a full election audit to ensure only legal votes were counted, and to refuse to certify the election in their state until its certain only legal votes are counted.

Obviously the situation is urgent. That’s why I have joined forces with other national activists, including Richard Viguerie and his National Conservative Headquarters. His crack team of legal advisors have written this petition.

Together, if we can generate at least one million signed petitions to these state legislators it will help President Trump’s legal team and have a major influence on the outcome in these key battleground states.

Please just click on the link and provide your name to the petition.

And please share this email with your family and friends. I promised the other activists who are working on this effort that APC would generate several thousand signed petitions. By sharing this message you can help me to keep that promise!

Thank you for your help in this vital effort to secure the victory that President Trump rightfully won!

Yours in Freedom,

Tom DeWeese

President

American Policy Center