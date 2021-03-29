Webinar #7 – Nullification – with Alex Newman

This is APC’s 7th Local Activist training webinar. Our subject is Nullification. State legislatures have more power than even many of the legislators know. We don’t have to be oppressed by an out-of-control, tyrannical federal government. The nation’s founders made it clear. If a law passed by Congress is unconstitutional, then it is null and void. Period. The question is, how do we assure bad laws are nullified? Too many people fear that all of our efforts to push back government overreach can’t be done because of an all-powerful federal government. The fact is, our Republic is intact, IF we stand up and take action. My guest for this important webinar is Alex Newman, Senior Editor of the New American magazine. Join us as we discuss this vital tool to preserve the Republic

Tom DeWeese, President

American Policy Center