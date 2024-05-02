Stakeholder Capitalism: A global economy that works for the global elite — and no other person, animal, or plant on the planet

This is a critique of Wiley.com’s description of Klaus Schwab and Peter Vanham’s Stakeholder Capitalism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People, and Planet. Quotes from Wiley are in bold italics. Wiley is a publishing company that specializes in education and research.

Reimagining our global economy so it becomes more sustainable and prosperous for all[1]

“Our global economic system is broken. But we can replace the current picture of global upheaval, unsustainability, and uncertainty with one of an economy that works for all people, and the planet. First, we must eliminate rising income inequality within societies where productivity and wage growth has slowed. Second, we must reduce the dampening effect of monopoly market power wielded by large corporations on innovation and productivity gains. And finally, the short-sighted exploitation of natural resources that is corroding the environment and affecting the lives of many for the worse must end.”

Schwab and the rest of the global elite/deep state do intend to replace the current picture of the global condition. But, in order to do that, they had to produce the global upheaval, unsustainability, and uncertainty to destroy the free-market capital system, the agricultural system that fed much of the world, and the sound political governance that was a beacon to the rest of the world.

To “eliminate rising income inequality,” Schwab et al have been destroying the economies of the Western world so they can then introduce the Universal Basic Income (for those non-elites – the useless eaters) who are left after the elite reduce the human population by 90% — a manageable size.

They then intend to “reduce the dampening effect of monopoly market power wielded by large corporations” – one of the tools they used to bring us to this state of economic chaos. Its usefulness will be over.

And finally, the short-sighted exploitation of natural resources that is corroding the environment and affecting the lives of many for the worse must end. These “short-sighted exploitations of natural resources” were also tools of the global elite designed to destroy farm and ranch land, forests — private property in any form. If you don’t understand this, go to americanpolicy.org and search any of these key words.

The debate over the causes of the broken economy—laissez-faire government, poorly managed globalization, the rise of technology in favor of the few, or yet another reason—is wide open.

Not even! Schwab and the rest of the global elites orchestrated the whole sick and twisted reinventing of, not only the U.S. government, but all Western governments in the world to bring down free enterprise, private property rights, and sound fiscal policy. Now that they are close to achieving their goal of one-world government, they are implementing policies that will finish the job. They have done the groundwork – destroying the U.S. federal government through reinvention – removing checks and balances, sending taxation sky high, opening our borders and welcoming the dregs and deranged of the world – while financing them and telling us to open our homes to them.

“Stakeholder Capitalism: A Global Economy that Works for Progress, People and Planet argues convincingly that if we don’t start with recognizing the true shape of our problems, our current system will continue to fail us. To help us see our challenges more clearly, Schwab—the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum—looks for the real causes of our system’s shortcomings, and for solutions in best practices from around the world in places as diverse as China, Denmark, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Singapore. And in doing so, Schwab finds emerging examples of new ways of doing things that provide grounds for hope, including:

Individual agency: how countries and policies can make a difference against large external forces

A clearly defined social contract: agreement on shared values and goals allows government, business, and individuals to produce the most optimal outcomes”

The “share values” are the values that the global elite will force on those left to do their bidding. Believe me, they won’t be the same values the Schwab’s and elites will keep for themselves. And you can bet your sweet bippy that the “most optimal outcomes” will not be for those useful idiots they are keeping alive to do the elite’s bidding.

“Planning for future generations: short-sighted presentism harms our shared future, and that of those yet to be born”

This really takes the cake. As we watch them promote abortion (and abnormal behavior that cannot produce offspring, i.e., men becoming women (no uteruses there), gay sex (either two uteruses, no penises – or vice versa), and and and – you’ve seen the videos, you know where this is going. Only the elite will be making babies.

“Better measures of economic success: move beyond a myopic focus on GDP to more complete, human-scaled measures of societal flourishing”

This is truly a farce. Do you remember in the early 2010s when they invented Gross National Happiness to replace GDP? Yep, the “human-scaled measures of societal flourishing” records how happy you are when you own nothing. Schwab has been telling you that not owning things will make you happy. How many more times do you need that drilled into your peon/useless eater brain to swallow it and be happy (because that’s what you will be eating – useless memes).

“By accurately describing our real situation, Stakeholder Capitalism is able to pinpoint achievable ways to deal with our problems. Chapter by chapter, Professor Schwab shows us that there are ways for everyone at all levels of society to reshape the broken pieces of the global economy and—country by country, company by company, and citizen by citizen—glue them back together in a way that benefits us all.”

If you believe an iota of any of that, I have a piece of ocean-front property in Montana I will sell you – cheap.

