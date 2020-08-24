Killing them softly, with a mask

A friend texted me this morning this morning, telling me she just saw a mother with her two children waiting for the school bus. They were all wearing masks. Outside. Near no other people. My first response was ‘killing them softly, with a mask’.

Another friend asked me to take her to her annual check-ups (three) for her idiopathic pulmonary disease. Her doctors are grouped near each other – in the university hospital here. I told her to check about wearing a mask into the hospital, because there is no way she can wear one. Yet, the science has shown that those with pulmonary disease – asthma, pulmonary edema, COPD, show decreased oxygenation and increased carbon dioxide (CO2) in the blood. Nevertheless, the powers-that-be at the hospital said absolutely no one will be allowed inside without a mask! I’m not going to elaborate; you either get it or you don’t.

Now Yes, masks kill. According to Dr. Russell Blaylock, masks potentially will kill millions. Now states are ordering mask-wearing – even by children as young as two. This is not killing softly at all.

I keep waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO) to make the huge – necessary – correction that people should not be wearing masks unless they are in a room with supplemental oxygen pumped in TO PROVIDE ENOUGH OXYGEN TO PROTECT THEIR BRAINS. Have I missed that bulletin? Medical personnel in operating rooms must wear masks to provide the necessary sterile environment for the patient who has been cut open and is at risk for infection, thus the extra oxygen that is pumped into every operating room. MASKS WERE NEVER DESIGNED FOR LONG-TERM USE! In fact, the studies show that, in many cases, short-term use is very dangerous. Why would we be encouraged, even ordered, to wear masks in that case?

For anyone, an hour of wearing masks can cause headaches – yes, even to the healthy, those without respiratory conditions. The headache tells you that something is wrong. Dr. Russell Blaylock has stated that mask wearing causes hypoxia (a diminished availability of oxygen to the body tissues), and hypocapnia (a deficiency of carbon dioxide in the blood, which eventually leads to alkalosis — a decrease in the hydrogen ion concentration of arterial blood below the normal level).

What about other people who don’t have respiratory conditions, but those with conditions that are not related to lung conditions? Blaylock says, people with obesity have poor oxygen intake to begin with; wearing a mask could cause it to drop precipitously, causing a crisis. And there are tens of millions of diabetics and they should not be wearing masks because the build-up of CO2 could damage the brain. Anyone who has seizures is particularly at risk.

How many know that pregnant women have a need for a higher intake of oxygen (and their bodies normally have a lower CO2 accumulation to protect the baby)? A study of pregnant women wearing masks showed a 35% decrease in their ability to exchange air. As their oxygenation levels fell, CO2 began to accumulate in their bodies. If this accumulation were to rise to normal levels, it would be harmful to the baby. Because the study showed deleterious effects so early, the study was closed down without any more research. But are we hearing from the experts that pregnant women shouldn’t wear masks? Why not? It can’t be because they want a lot of damaged babies being born. So, what is the reason we are not being warned of this danger? When is the CDC or WHO going to put out advisories on the harmful effects that mask-wearing can cause to people – and not just to those who have respiratory health conditions?

Back to CO2. When CO2 levels rise and O levels fall, immunity is suppressed by inhibiting T-lymphocytes – the ones that fight viruses. Hypoxia makes it worse by increasing the level of a compound called hypoxia inducible factor, which inhibits T-lymphocytes and it stimulates another type of cell, the T-regs (immune suppressor cells which exacerbate immune suppression).

An article in the Journal of Immunology notes, “This sets the stage for contracting any infection, including COVID-19, and making the consequences of that infection much graver. In essence, your mask may very well put you at an increased risk of infection and, if so, cause a much worse outcome. People with cancer, especially if the cancer has spread, will be at a further risk from prolonged hypoxia as the cancer grows best in a microenvironment that is low in oxygen.”

This brings up the question of why we are doing so much to keep the healthy from catching what is turning out to be a common flu? As Dr. Blaylock notes, no one is in any danger from the virus unless they already have an immune suppressing disorder. Yet, if worn too long, the mask itself is producing immune suppression. Again, the experts must know this. So, why are they not letting the public know this information? I don’t want to believe they want these things to befall us.

More from Blaylock on the rise in CO2. It can cause cardiac arrythmia, and fragile heart patients can experience hypoxia and hypocapnia, as well as having cognitive effects of brain fog, confusion, difficulty thinking and speaking, or anxiety.

Even more dangerous, I believe, is the fact that repeated hypoxia stress when oxygen levels fall, causes atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), heart attacks, and stroke from hyper-coagulation of the blood. In other words, if you are young and healthy, but wear a mask a lot, you are setting yourself up for heart attacks and arrythmia down the road.

One last point from Dr. Blaylock, “By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves, and travel to the brain”. In other words, if COVID doesn’t kill you, the mask probably will. Maybe killing them softly isn’t necessarily the right song title to use.