Webinar #2 – How to Become A Citizen Ninja!

Today, I’m very pleased to present to you one of the premier experts in training activists to stand up and lead.

Mary Baker presents intense workshops to teach you how to become a Citizen Ninja! And she’s going to be with us for the next two training webinars. I have also included her materials in our new Activist Handbook. You can also learn more from Mary’s materials at her website www.themarybaker.com.

Using her tactics – and your dedication to freedom – my goal is to create a powerful local force – one fist – across the nation to establish Freedom Pods and restore our Republic.

She presents 8 rules for successful activism including training for success, inspiring others to join you, creating credentials that give you respect and access to those in government, how to hold them accountable, how to stay current in presenting issues, how to employ pressure tactics, shift public opinion, and how to propose solutions.

In this first of two sessions with Mary we lay the groundwork to get started.