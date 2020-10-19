Truthzilla #020 – Tom DeWeese – Leading the Fight Against Agenda 21

Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! This week, we speak to Tom DeWeese, the Founder and President of the American Policy Center, leading the fight against Agenda 21. Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence. This episode is full of wonderful information for you to go look into yourself, along with some SOLUTIONS that you can work on implementing in your local community.