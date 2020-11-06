Election 2020 and Agenda 21 Issues

Tom DeWeese is the president of American Policy Center. He’s one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence and protecting our Constitutionally-guaranteed rights. He’s the author of Sustainable: The War on Free Enterprise, Private Property and Individuals and Erase a political novel.

This broadcast began with an overview from Jim concerning the Senate vote that made Amy Coney Barrett the latest addition to the Supreme Court of the United States. Tom added his comments, communicating that the addition of Barrett, ‘…is probably the key to whether we retain the republic or not.’

As this Crosstalk moved along it covered a large number of issues related to the election and Agenda 21 including:

–Voter ballot security

–Why private property rights are at stake in this election

–The Green New Deal and its impact on government and economic reform

–Fracking

–The importance of local elections

–The future of America’s relations with the United Nations

Callers from across America participated with their questions and views as well.

More Information

www.americanpolicy.org