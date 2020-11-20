Aufheben der Kultur – Cancel Culture Part 3: Asymmetrical Warfare

The term “Asymmetrical Warfare” is frequently used to describe what is also called “guerrilla warfare”, “insurgency”, “terrorism”, “counterinsurgency”, and “counterterrorism”, essentially violent conflict between a formal military and an informal, less equipped and supported, undermanned but resilient opponent. Asymmetric warfare is a form of irregular warfare. –Wikipedia.

In Part 1, I attempted to explain what Cancel Culture is, who inflicted it on the world, and how today’s tyrants intend to achieve their goal to erase our civilization. Part 2 shows how it is being carried out today. Part 3 describes some of the tactics of Asymmetrical Warfare and then how we counter it. The key is the Sun Tzu statement, “Know your enemy”. The problem is most people have no comprehension of the enemy’s goals and tactics.

I am not exaggerating. When I got into the Animal Rights (AR) battle, because my children were being brainwashed in their science classrooms by ARs from People for the ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) who were invited to indoctrinate the students, I was livid. I went on a crusade to counter their anti-human claptrap with truth. The first speeches I gave were to scientists and researchers where I learned right away that, even though they had been under attack for decades, they had no idea what Animal Rights really is.

Many, if not most, people today are in that same boat. They do not understand what they are fighting, just that it is evil. And they are ‘mad as hell’ and want to do something.

You are never going to win a war that you do not understand; many are in need of understanding asymmetrical warfare before they start shooting! That is exactly what the globalists want – our side to start the war. If they start it, it is just an extension of the ‘peaceful protesting’ we’ve seen killing people and burning down cities. If we start it, we are to be condemned, charged, and convicted. We have to know our enemy, and we won’t understand it by shooting. They have more and bigger guns. Yes, we know guns, and we have our bedrock beliefs. Just because they have no moral absolutes, and believe that their ends justify any means, doesn’t mean that we should or can start attacking. We won’t win without knowing who and what we are fighting, and how to counter by another front. Think asymmetrical warfare.

Asymmetrical warfare is exactly what is being perpetrated on America today – except the ‘formal military’ of that definition is absent. We watch television, we see people attacked and killed, buildings destroyed, parts of cities taken over by ignorant dregs of society. And we don’t see many officials doing anything to stop it. Instead, many are abetting these scumbags. Mayors are telling police to stand down; many are defunding their police departments. And now, we are seeing the brazen attempt to steal an election.

One of the most up-front examples of asymmetrical warfare is this election with:

some states not requiring voter ID,

with thousands of ballots sent to the dead, who then voted – early and often,

with the counting in many key places stopped at night and the watchers sent away while truckloads of ballots were brought in, and

with machines moving ballots from one candidate to the other.

This was brazen, in-your-face asymmetrical warfare.

We are looking at a coup being staged via asymmetrical warfare. And watching how even intelligent people are accepting the lie that the election is so very close that we have to wait for days or longer to know the outcome. Edward Bernays, the ‘father of propaganda’, and nephew of Sigmund Freud, spelled it out in his 1928 book Propaganda : “The engineering of consent is the very essence of the democratic process, the freedom to persuade and suggest. In practice, the freedoms of speech, press, petition and assembly — freedoms that make engineering consent possible — have tacitly expanded our Bill of Rights to include the right of persuasion.” And most of the people are persuaded. Bernays went on to say, “If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without them knowing it.” To show his relevance today, he stated, “Whatever of social importance is done today, whether in politics, finance, manufacture, agriculture, charity, education, or other fields, must be done with the help of propaganda.” That sure sounds like today’s world.

Propaganda has been being used for many decades to sway public opinion, to actually alter what and how people think – movies, video games, television shows, even the so-called news are all designed to be tools to lead the masses down the road to socialism and sustainable development. What is worse is that our schools, our whole education system, was designed from the very beginning to brainwash every child growing up in America; to change their values, attitudes and beliefs to those of Cultural Marxism and Communism. Three of those goals are abolition of the family, Christianity, and as I said before, our entire Western Civilization.

To fight back, our tactics can seldom be in countering the opposition. How do you counter gaslighting? Gaslighting is most of the fare on MSM now, and is fed into millions of homes 24/7. One of the best (worst) examples was during the classified meetings/hearings held on Capitol Hill over Russiagate. If you were there, whether as a participant or just an onlooker, you are not allowed to say what went on or, in any other way, expose classified material. If you do, you are committing a crime. So, when the Democrats filed out of the meetings and were surrounded by their fawning press, they gave bombastic bragging tales of how well things were going for them and how bad for the President and his team. They didn’t commit any crimes by lying – they just showed what lying, scheming sleezebags they are. A lot of harm, but no foul. Incredible, brazen gaslighting. Asymmetrical warfare.

The right people are fighting the stealing of the election. We need to take the war to fronts we can — and must – deal with, or the actual battle of the civil war will be of little use to us when we try to rebuild our country – starting with our cities, counties, and states. Let’s look at some of those fronts. While I think we will have to secure our cities first, I am going to start at the top – the state.

Too many patriots are calling for war. One told me I was scared because I said we cannot be the ones to start it. Because of the lies and corruption, we will be vilified and condemned if we were to start the shooting – and that is exactly what they want. Fear not, brave warriors, you will probably get your wish for a war; that’s exactly what the globalists are trying to instigate. They want it in order to cause more turmoil in the U.S., as well as to reduce the human population. Think asymmetrical warfare. We don’t try to duplicate their tools. We can’t. We don’t own the MSM. We must use what we have.

While many of our states are ‘red’, it is in name only, for the most part. Look at the states with the protested ballots – red states. While here in Tennessee we have a so-called red state, those in many positions are not conservative, or rather they are either RINOs (Republicans in name only), or they are Republicans who are afraid to go against the Left. This is the same in many, if not most, red states and Congress. Probably, most good people to look at as prospective candidates today are not in the two-party system; for some reason, they seem to be almost instantly corrupted once they enter office.

We are in a war now! – a war I don’t intend to lose. Quit being blasé. This will not end with our republic still standing if we don’t fight for it. Another important reason for us to be smart is that the rest of the civilized world is counting on us. If the U.S. goes down, they do too!

We must vet those who are running for office far more carefully than we ever have. Better yet, we need to run for office. Review those appointees in the state Election Commission. And, the Rs are often answering to and following the Ds. Forget titles and labels; no office is too low to be ignored. Locally, we have bloated bureaucracies like at the state and federal levels. How many unelected boards do you have in your city? The example I can use is the Board of Health here in Knoxville, appointed by the County Council. They are locking us down far worse than our RINO governor is doing to the rest of the state. We need to sue the members of the council who named these people to the board. They swore an oath to protect the Constitution, and this is not protecting it, it is ignoring it. Think asymmetrical warfare.

Perry Pendley has been a star in the property rights arena for decades. He was the longtime president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation and has written several books. He was appointed by Interior Secretary David Berhardt to be deputy director of the Bureau of Land Management July of 2019. In less than a month, he was elevated to acting director. One of the great things Perry Pendley did when he was interim head of Bureau of Land Management was to order the move the BLM headquarters out of Washington. You can know it was the right move, because the extreme Greens and the globalists threw a fit. He was unable to follow through so far, but that should be one thing done throughout all the departments in the federal government to lessen the behemoth growth of the federal government and the ability of the Deep State to embed itself in these departments. He may still when Trump wins, but it is in court right now. Think asymmetrical warfare.

Many state government staffers have grown apathetic and incompetent; they need to get real jobs like the rest of us, and the staffs need to be refreshed regularly.

Quit voting for parties. Vote for individuals; there are a lot of really good people out there that have been rightfully repulsed by both the Democratic and Republican parties. This step, alone, would slow down the growth of graft and corruption so that it might be rooted out. Think asymmetrical warfare.

The spending at federal, state, and local levels needs to be posted online, daily. Let us see where our tax dollars are going. We should have oversight when it is our money being wasted. Think asymmetrical warfare.

Let me give you a couple of examples of asymmetrical warfare from our ‘side’. These two are from before the Internet, but can still be used (the first will need to be tweaked for today’s wired world).

In the early ‘90s, Democrat Tom Foley was Speaker of the House. His party was in control and had an AR bill that, if passed, would have been very damaging to animal welfare. My husband, Bill Wewer, the attorney for my organization Putting People First, suggested that all of the animal use organizations swamp Foley’s office with phone calls. (Remember, this was before the Internet.) Within hours, Foley called Bill (don’t know how he knew it was Bill’s idea) and asked him to ‘call off the dogs’, that he had to use runners to carry messages all morning and he was willing to ‘cave’. Asymmetrical warfare.

Another example (and still quite viable today) was when California was going to ban foie gras, a delicacy and a major target of the Animal Rights movement in their war against our food supply. Many of Bill’s clients were in California and were quite influential. He called all of them and asked that they call the major restauranteurs in Sacramento, San Francisco, and Los Angeles and asked that they, in turn, call Willie Brown, Speaker of the California Assembly, and tell him that he and the sponsors of the bill would be banned from their restaurants if this bill were to pass. It was dropped like a hot potato. Asymmetrical warfare.

The third, but probably the most enjoyable (to a land rights lover, anyway) was one of the many great – and fun – pranks pulled by Chuck Cushman, founder of American Lands Council and nicknamed Rent-a-Riot for said pranks. He had been called, by some Oregonians, to help them stop, for the second year in a row, the major environmental groups pushing through the Oregon High Desert Protection Act which the greens were trying to introduce in Congress. Among many other egregious things, it would form 47 wilderness areas of 5 million acres and 54 new Wild and Scenic Rivers covering 835 miles.

Some 80 ranchers and loggers showed up to help — out in the middle of nowhere Oregon (where else would greens try to hold a meeting and hope than no one came?). The ranchers had a caravan of cars, pick-up trucks, two loaded logging trucks, and two full cattle trucks. They arrived at a grubby-looking corrugated metal building, where the meeting was taking place. As the logging trucks went by, the building shook. One cattle truck parked on one side of the building and the other went to the opposite side. One had cows, the other calves. Since neither cows nor calves like to be separated, the resulting bawling, mooing, and stomping in the trucks did just what Rent-a-Riot Chuck had hoped. The noise made the speeches inside almost impossible to hear. This action didn’t take guns, knives, or toxic chemicals, just nature doing its thing. Asymmetrical Warfare at its finest.

We don’t have to be high-tech or spend millions. We do have to be smart and creative. And, always, take the high road.