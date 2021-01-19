Big Tech Dominance Ties to Technocracy Agenda—Interview with Patrick Wood on the Rise of Technocracy

My good friend Patrick Wood has giving an excellent interview to Epoch Times that I want to share with you.

Pat is the author of an incredible book entitled Technocracy Rising and is the head of a new group called Citizens for Free Speech. In this interview Pat provides the clearest explanation I have ever heard describing the enemy you and I now face and how it is operating. You must have this information in order to fight back to preserve our freedom.

Most importantly, at the end the host asks Pat what we can do to fight back. Pat’s answer: “No one is coming from the top (federal government) to save us. We must do it in our local communities and states.”

That is exactly what my American Policy Center is focusing on – training activists to fight back at the local level to turn your community into a Freedom Pod where all of our rights are preserved.

Here is Pat Woods interview:

Join my effort to convert your community into a Freedom Pod!

Tom DeWeese