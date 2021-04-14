Webinar #8 – Real Local Action That’s Winning – and HOW They Did it

Here is the 8th Local Activist Training Webinar from the American Policy Center. This one is a little different. Instead of just focusing on teaching you new tactics on how to organize and take action, this time we are bringing you stories of real activists with real victories. Specifically, my special guest is local activist Chris Kracman, from the Caddo Alliance for Freedom (CAF) in Louisiana. His group’s actions have produced amazing results to push back government over-reach and regulations. Starting with just a few, non-political, concerned citizens, they grew into an amazing force of 4,000. While once told by local elected officials that they didn’t have a chance to make a difference, CAF has now become an effective, powerful force of dedicated activists, resulting in those same local officials now asking how they can be of service to CAF! And their efforts are starting to spread to other communities in the state, just as I’ve predicted that successful Freedom Pods will do it for you! In this amazing presentation, Chris reveals to me, and to APC Vice President Kathleen Marquardt, just how they did it. Watch, learn, and get ready to take action.

Tom DeWeese

President