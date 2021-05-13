SledgeHammer Action Alert: S1 – the Legalization of Fraud

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her mob passed this outrage in the House of Representatives. Now it’s quickly coming to a vote in the Senate!

To stop it we need all 50 Republican Senators to stand strong and vote NO!

And is there just ONE Democrat Senator with any morals at all to vote against S1?

The Future of our Republic is at stake.

Here are the details for permanent vote fraud that will be cemented into law if this outrage is passed:

S1 will:

Require Internet-only voter registration .

. Ban the requirement to provide a full SSN for voter registration

Provide Nationwide “Motor Voter” Registration

This provision creates automatic voter registration, unless the individual declines to be registered. How many dead people will be registered?

Require 16 year olds to be registered to vote

Allow nationwide same-day registration

Prohibit attempts to clean voter roles of non-residents

Murderers and rapists can vote

Orders states to provide mandatory early voting

Nationwide vote by mail, allowing legalized limitless ballot harvesting

Ban voter ID

There’s much more in S1to fear, but these are the biggies! Every provision of S1 is designed to eliminate any attempts to protect the ballot box and will legalize the massive fraud we all experienced last election day.

That’s why 16 Secretaries of State from across the nation have come out against SR1 as unconstitutional and harmful to our representative Republic.

The House version – HR 1 — was the very first bill Speaker Pelosi rushed into the legislative hopper in this new congress. Clearly their intentions are to make sure opposition will never rise again.

But it can be stopped!

The key to stopping S1 is in the Senate, which is spilt 50-50m between Democrats and Republicans. In a deeply divisive bill like S1, Senate rules allow a Republican filibuster that would require 60 votes to stop it. That will kill S1!

The only other hope to stopping it is that all Republicans stand together and at least one or two Democrats rebel against their radical left leadership. They must receive massive pressure from their constituents!

That’s why it is urgent that we flood the Senate with phone calls! Call your state’s two Senators.

Call Democrat Senators as well. They must know there is massive opposition to this assault on our nation’s voting system.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Ask to be connected to your Senators!

Demand that they stand strong and oppose S1

Please take immediate action and make these vital calls now – today. And please share this Sledgehammer Action Alert with family and friends. We must flood the U.S. Senate and kill this bill. Or it will kill America!