Webinar #9 – Taking it to the streets! Opening up a second line of local activism.

Here is the 9th Local Activist Training Webinar from the American Policy Center. This one opens up a second line of activism. Up till now, each of the webinars have focused on dealing with local and state elected officials, usually dealing with policy by confronting them in their council meetings. But in this webinar training you will meet Coach Dave Daubenmire, a former high school football coach, and now one of the nation’s most effective organizers of public rallies and protests. He has actually organized protest on the home front lawns of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Bill Barr! And he’s made them feel the heat in a lawful and peaceful way. But they were well aware that he and his people were there! In this very instructive webinar, Couch Dave explains how he organizes then, deals with protesters, and the police. He also tells how he brings in new activists and teaches them how to properly run a protest. Our opposition is working hard to scare us into being reluctant to take part in public demonstrations, meetings, and outright protests. We must not let them do that or our side could be silenced forever. Watch, listen, and learn from Coach Dave on how to open up this vital second line of activism and make our voice of freedom heard!

Tom DeWeese

President