Webinar #10 – 30×30 Government Land Grab

Here is the 10th Local Activist Training Webinar from the American Policy Center. This one focuses on one of the largest government land grabs ever perpetrated on the American people. It’s called 30×30 and its not just a product of the Biden Administration, but is internationally driven in the overused excuse of environmental protection. The official position is that 30×30 will protect thirty percent of all of the land and water in the nation by the year 2030. Yet, as one investigates it further, we find that the real goal is lock away as much as 70% of all of the land.and they are working to impose it through state and local government policy. That’s why this issue must be addressed in the establishment of your local Freedom Pods.

Webinar #10 features Margaret Byfield, Executive Director of American Stewards of Liberty, located in Georgetown, Texas. American Stewards has been the driving force to stop 30×30. They have produced a detailed booklet outlining the dangers of 30×30 along with a sample resolution for counties to use to oppose the plan. They are working directly with state legislatures and county commissions. Margaret Byfield and her organization have worked tirelessly across the western part of the nation to get county commissions to reject 30×30. Working directly with Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets, more than 60 counties have passed such resolutions. Many more have been passed in counties across the western states. To stop 30×30 nationwide, we now must inspire residents in the Eastern and Northern parts of the nation to rise up in opposition.

Please watch this webinar, learn why its dangerous, and learn how your Local Freedom Pod can take the lead to stop it in your community. And please check out the valuable work of American Stewards of Liberty at www.americanstewards.us.