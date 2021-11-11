We Can Stop Them – We Just Need The Right Plan Freedom Pods

Across the nation, Americans are growing anxious and frustrated by the barrage of government overreach through rules, regulations and taxes. What do we do? How do we fight back and restore our rights and economic freedom?

One of the main reasons the progressives have been so successful in locking in their agenda on us is because they understand that the local level is the place to enforce them. Our side has ignored it for too long. We simply are not there, in city councils, county commissions, and school boards. The result is that now we have much more government. We can fix that.

The American Policy Center (APC) is working with activists at the local level, teaching how they can stop Federal overreach right in their community. We call it converting you town into a Freedom Pod. The way to do that is to organize by building a permanent infrastructure of activism, ready to take immediate action every day. The strategy is to focus only on your community, affecting policy and elections. If successful, neighboring communities will follow your plan. That’s why we call it a Freedom Pod – planning seeds of Freedom.

Well, it’s working. To help explain how to do it, APC held a conversation with the leader of one of the most successful groups that has built such a Freedom Pod.

And they are winning. In this video he explains, in his own words, how they did it.

Please watch this informative video, share it with your friends and neighbors, and then learn more by visiting APCs website www.americanpolicy.org. Here you will find many tools, including a series of activist training webinars, articles and books explaining the many issues we face, and our new Activist Handbook that contains the details on how you can get started to fight back in your community.

Together, we can take the long neglected actions necessary to restore our Republic. And we can win!