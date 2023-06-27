One Health, Another Tool in the Cancel Culture Arsenal

We are facing many fronts in the war to save America and Christianity, one we never expected comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) working together. WHO was established in 1948 to “promote health and safety while helping the vulnerable worldwide.” A vague mandate from the WHO, a body that has not been in the forefront of news until very recently, called for proposals to the International Health Regulations in regard to handling pandemics and other global health threats. Numerous proposals entered so far would set up a global digital health certification network (like the Chinese digital tracking system). One Health is another body recently put together to add other factors to what CDC and WHO have control over. Here are the official definitions of One Health, straight from their websites:



“One Health is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach—working at the local, regional, national, and global levels—with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.” 1



One Health was introduced to the world in 2009 and housed in the National Center for Emerging & Zoonotic Infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their website says “One Health is an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It recognizes the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plant, and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely linked and inter-dependent. The approach mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines and communities of varying levels of society to work together to foster well-being and tackle threats to health and ecosystems, while addressing the collective need for clean water, energy and air, safe and nutritious food, taking action on clime changes and contributing to sustainable development.” 2



The OH JPA adopts a broad perspective of One Health integrating a system-based approach to support the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment, while identifying and addressing the underlying factors to disease emergence, spread and persistence, and the complex economic, social and environmental determinants of health. 3



It may sound innocuous or even practical, but only until you dig below the verbiage and get to the roots and the results. This scheme is small, but becoming one of the key, tools of Cancel Culture/Great Reset/Agenda 2030. This one was supposed to remain seemingly dormant until too late. How many more of those are there waiting to be brought out?



One-Health tells us that because we must live with pets and livestock, we not only can catch diseases from them, but we can pass diseases on to animals:



The earth has experienced changes in climate and land use, such as deforestation and intensive farming practices. Disruptions in environmental conditions and habitats can provide new opportunities for diseases to pass to animals.

The movement of people, animals, and animal products has increased from international travel and trade. As a result, diseases can spread quickly across borders and around the globe.

These changes have led to the spread of existing or known (endemic) and new or emerging zoonotic diseases , which are diseases that can spread between animals and people. 4



As to the degradation, deforestation, intensive farming practices, it has been a live and learn situation – just like all of life! Man has learned, governments not so much. Private lands are far more healthy than so-called public lands; and farmers have learned ecologically healthy practices, otherwise, their property would soon be worth nothing.



And as people and animals have moved about through international travel and trade, we have seen in the past cases where unheard of diseases wiped out countless people. So do volcanos, hurricanes, and wars. That same travel and trade has brought health care, medicines, and machines that enhance and extend lives of the impoverished. As per the climate, all people of reason and learning know that the climate has changed dramatically over the millennia. Man is not in control of that, but, again, governments are trying.



Successful public health interventions require the cooperation of human, animal, and environmental health partners. Professionals in human health (doctors, nurses, public health practitioners, epidemiologists) animal health (veterinarians, paraprofessionals, agricultural workers), environment (ecologists, wildlife experts), and other areas of expertise need to communicate, collaborate on, and coordinate activities. Other relevant players in a One Health approach could include law enforcement, policymakers, agriculture, communities, and even pet owners. No one person, organization, or sector can address issues at the animal-human-environment interface alone. 5 Only God can do that, but we have the Global Elite (GE) who think they have all the answers.



Again, according to the CDC, Climate change threatens the access to clean air, safe drinking water, nutritious food and safe shelter of humans and animals alike. Notice how the GE, Greens, and other Marxist/Socialists always bring it around to Global Warming (the biggest lie ever told).



Now we have it; Climate Change is the monstrous evil. It (not governmental shenanigans) threatens, literally, the survival of everything on earth. “Climate is a key determinant of health. Climate constrains the range of infectious diseases, while weather affects the timing and intensity of outbreaks. A long-term warm trend is encouraging the geographic expansion of several important infections, while extreme weather events are spawning “cluster” of disease outbreaks and sparking a series of ‘surprises’.” 6 According to a former Associate Director of the Center for Health and Global Environment at Harvard Medical School, Paul Epstein claims that it is necessary to reduce vulnerabilities to climate to mitigate the effects of climate change and minimize the damage to human health.



Or as Carolina Alves (the “Joan Robinson Research Fellow in Heterodox Economics at the University of Cambridge, UK. She has a ‘PhD in Economics from SOAS and specialises in macroeconomics, international political economy and Marxian Economics’ (so you know from which horse’s mouth this comes ), says in her article “Preventing new diseases by tackling Climate Change” (CC), Climate Change is a result of decades of countries pursuing their own interests, disregarding they are part of a larger system, the depletion of the ozone layer, the increasing air pollution, the biodiversity loss, all those problems relate to individual actions performed by States, with consequences that affect more than those State citizens, since they unbalance all ecosystems.“ 7



It’s all our fault; we humans have destroyed the earth by using conservation, not preservation, practices. All because of a non-existent, yet catastrophic, condition on the earth. How can something that doesn’t exist be catastrophic? Yet, just about every government in the world (and way too many eleemosynary institutions) have long ago jumped onto that bandwagon. But are they doing it to save the world or to stuff their pockets with filthy lucre from both selling the world on ineffective, and worse, earth, air, and water destroying energy systems?



“In addition, the social determinants of health (e.g. SES, education, neighborhood and built environment, social and community context) play a critical role in health and thus, there’s a strong social and environmental justice aspect to One Health.” (Emphasis mine) 8



To achieve their goal of controlling the entire earth, the GE and UN have set up the One Health Join Plan of Action. “The OH JPA adopts a broad perspective of One Health integrating a system-based approach to support the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment, while identifying and addressing the underlying factors to disease emergence, spread and persistence, and the complex economic, social and environmental determinants of health.” 9



With this, the Global Elite will fix everything we have messed up. Or so they say. Several of their fixes include: the Wildlands Project, 30×30 land grab, the Sustainable Development Goals, Smart Cities, Conservation Easements, Regionalism, Alternative Energy, Eminent Domain, and – literally – hundreds if not thousands of other weapons of asymmetrical warfare. Under One Health the World Organization for Animal health and Food & Agriculture organization (FAO) of the UN will add to those weapons.



As their One Health website so aptly puts it: “Our vision is to stimulate and support action for SDGs-based food systems transformations towards the acceleration of the 2030 Agenda.” That is the truth; they are going for the gold – a one-world government. And One Health tagged on to the WHO’s International Health Regulations amendments and the Pandemic “treaty”, will be the enforcement arm.



The new health regulations amendments, literally, turn control of the entire globe over to the WHO. But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the General Director, will not be running the show. The Global Elites will be in charge of all our lives, and everything else on the planet. Are your willing to believe that those who devised the scheme to set up a non-existent global disaster really have any plan to “restore” the earth to an almost-Edenic garden? They’ve been in control for decades now, and the trend I see coming from their actions is pure ruination of everything they’ve touched with their edicts, treaties, and regulations.

