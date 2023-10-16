Where Have All the Good Men and Women Gone

“Fourteen major American cities are part of a globalist climate organization known as the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group,” which has an “ambitious target” by the year 2030 of “0 kg [of] meat consumption,” “0 kg [of] dairy consumption,” “3 new clothing items per person per year,” “0 private vehicles” owned, and “1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person.” 1



Where are all the airline owners and stockholders when we are told that we peons may make only one short-haul flight every 3 years?



Do they really think the global elite will be supporting them? Think again, many of them have their own planes. The number of those who don’t can’t possibly begin to support more than a very few small carriers.



Where are the oil and gas company owners as they watch the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles being banned, and gas and wood stoves being outlawed?



Oh, right, they are members, and supporters, of the WEF, Rockefeller and Carnegie Funds and the other global elite.



Where are the automobile manufacturers who are losing up to $60,000 on every Electric Vehicle (EV) they produce?



Where are the hotel owners in the once-tony cities of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago? They are now housing illegal immigrants by the thousands. Yes, I realize the federal government is paying them big bucks, but big enough to cover the damages because we know that many who are given free housing have no respect for the furnishing – in fact, in the past many have sold those, right down to the sinks and toilets.



Where are the restauranteurs and clothing stores that sold to the renters of the high-end hotels now becoming hovels? And the staff at those hotels who used to count on the big tippers?



Where are the Diors and the Pradas? The Balenciagas and the Guccis? Are they going to be fighting to design for the few thousand global elites? How much will one dress have to cost to keep them in the style they’ve become used to? Our three articles of clothing will probably be sackcloth at best.



Oh, and where are the restauranteurs who, when meat and dairy are banned, will have to make bug bourguignon and cockroach tartar? I expect their plat de jour grasshopper flambe’ might go up in smoke. And they don’t think the bugs’ relatives won’t rise up against this?



Where are all those with antique cars who won’t be allowed the gas to drive them because they aren’t EVs?



And the low-income people who will never afford an EV?



And where are those like me, who would not buy an EV even if I could afford it?



Where have all the real estate salespeople gone? Their entire job requires land ownership, yet they are sitting on their thumbs watching Black Rock and others buy up as many of the single-family homes as they can and turn them into rentals. Basically, one-time sales for realtors, then nothing. But we certainly haven’t heard them complaining. Instead, they are working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (a non-governmental organization – NGO) on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center “which is working around the world to champion innovation and creativity through intellectual property standards that create jobs, save lives, advance global economic and cultural prosperity, and generate breakthrough solutions to global challenges”. Yep, intellectual property – not a hard commodity you can buy, live in, and will to your children.



Where have all the environmentalists gone? Renewal power is destroying the Earth and non-human creatures – whales, eagles, bats, and birds of all kinds. Carbon capture pipelines do the same. Burying thousands of acres of forests – ditto. Removing farmland to make cities for EV batteries – ditto.



Where are the state and federal representatives who are watching their constituents losing their land to climate change companies (wind and solar power and carbon pipelines) or eminent domain?



Where are the teachers of sciences? Were their brains washed one night when they were sleeping?



I could go on and on, but you get my drift.



Obviously, what we are watching isn’t about making money (except in the short-term). In fact, it seems as if it is about losing a lot – fast.



Maybe, since we won’t be flying much, Air B&Bs and Uber/Lyft will be doing okay. But don’t count on it. If we are only going to be allowed three new articles of clothing per year, I am assuming we will be on Universal Basic Incomes (UBI); thus, little extra cash, er CBDCs, to even travel by car. So why are Air B&Bs and Uber not screaming?



Whatever the reasons, they sure aren’t about cleaning up the environment – each of those actions is destroying the environment. What is happening will make America a continental Mt. Trashmore.



And it certainly has nothing to do with bringing America back to being a world industrial power. We sent most of our industries to China, Southeast Asia, and Mexico. I guess that’s also why China owns or controls most of our ports.



What this says is that we are almost down to the bottom line. Even though many of us have been explaining what is coming – rushing – down the pike at us since 1992’s Rio Earth Summit, few have listened, and fewer have cared enough to do something. Now, we must tackle this at the local level. I hope you will be one of us now.



Freedom Pods right in your own community are where we can, and must, make a difference. Our world and civilization need people who will stand up and fight for what is right.



