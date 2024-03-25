DOJ Ignores 2nd Amendment

Less than a week ago, I published an article titled “When Your Red State Governor Dresses in Blue” about Tennessee’s governor trying to sneak in a RED FLAG law now. Today, March 23, 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) “launched” an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center.



To make this quick, I will parse their Press Release: Justice Department Launches the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center. My remarks will be in plain type, the Press Release will be in italics.



Ignoring the fact that there is a Second Amendment, and that it reads; A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, the DOJ is making up another unconstitutional law. That Amendment is short and has no difficult words. It says that the government must keep its hands off our guns! What part of “shall NOT be infringed” don’t they understand? Um, they get it; but in their minds their hubris must not be infringed upon.



“The Justice Department launched the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) which will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

Prosecutors, clinicians, social service providers? Community organizations?????? Hello out there? Is Black Lives Matters a community organization? Yep, just ask them. Who will restrict any organization that wants to jump on this? You believe our federal government will?



“The launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center will provide our partners across the country with valuable resources to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence.”

Is there a single, unWoke citizen out there who believes that Attorney General Garland has our interest and safety in mind? Is there anyone out there who believes that the Rs in Congress give 2¢ for what “we the people” want? It’s past time to mince words. We are on our own if we don’t stop this.



“… laws, which are modeled off domestic violence protection orders, create a civil process allowing law enforcement, family members (in most states), and medical professionals or other groups (in some states) to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing and possessing firearms for the duration of the order.”

“… create a civil process…” meaning you are on your own. You get your own attorney, they don’t have to show you any evidence, and you are guilty until you are proven innocent.



“This crisis cannot be solved at one level of government. We must use all of our resources and collaborate at the federal, state, and local levels to find innovative, evidence-based, and holistic solutions to help keep American communities safe.”

If that last statement doesn’t convince you that we are in deep doo-doo and need to band together to fight this, nothing will. You can bet your bottom dollar that the illegal immigrants won’t be the targets. We’ve seen them get away with murder. WE THE PEOPLE who believe in our God-given right to protect ourselves are the targets. And you can also be that the government isn’t going to be protecting you – that is not their job. Their job is to protect our right to protect ourselves.



“As of this month, 21 states and the District of Columbia have enacted ERPO laws. Successful and effective ERPO implementation requires a comprehensive and holistic approach that incorporates a wide range of stakeholders. The Center is designed to provide resources consistent with that need.”

One last comment here. When you see the word stakeholder coming from the government, it is time to run as fast as you can the other way. The stakeholders they mean are the global elites and the non-governmental organizations connected to the United Nations –the two categories who either are working to control the entire world or working to make sure the other category gets their one-world government.



Updated March 23, 2024



To read the full press release (it’s short) go to:



https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-launches-national-extreme-risk-protection-order-resource-center