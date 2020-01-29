Action Alert: USMCA

Sledgehammer Alert!

From Tom DeWeese

Urgent!

The House-passed USMCA Agreement is NOT the same that President Trump negotiated!!

I must tell you that I issue this alert very reluctantly. In no way do I want to appear that I am attacking President Trump. But please read these facts and take immediate action to help him!

Here are the facts.

Nancy Pelosi and her corrupt partners in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives completely changed the USMCA agreement that President Trump negotiated.

They added 600 new pages to the agreement.

In those 600 pages are almost all of their socialist, radical environmental, sovereignty-killing, open border, anti-property, anti-free enterprise, globalist agenda. There’s even language promoting and protecting transgenderism.

Multiple highly controversial agreements such as the UN’s Law of the Sea Treaty that have not been ratified by the U.S. Senate are now cited as authoritative in the USMCA.

Taken in whole, these substantial changes that House Democrats secured are a true transformation of the original United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

This is NOT what President Trump Negotiated.

One week ago I was on a conference call with two high level White House policy experts. As I presented some of this information they admitted they were unaware of these massive changes by Democrats to the USMCA.

One question they asked me was this – is there any organized opposition to the Agreement? I said yes – but no one will listen.

The reason for that question is that they fully understand that we must raise immediate, strong opposition to force this message past a lot of bad advice that the President is getting from some in his Administration.

Here’s the good news!

Because the Democrats have made these changes to his original negotiation, this gives the President a perfect opportunity to refuse to sign it.

But he must hear from Americans across the country.

President Trump is scheduled to sign the USMCA Agreement this week if Senate Majority sends it to him.

Please, today , email the White House and leave a message asking President Trump to at least delay signing the USMCA Agreement until he has had the opportunity to review it and see these changes to his original agreement.

Send your email to www.whitehouse.gov/contact. Click on “Contact the President” and leave your message. Tell him you are opposed to the Democrat’s version of USMCA – it is not what he negotiated. Or you can call the WH comment line: 202-456-1111

Don’t take my word for any of this. Here is a link to a special report that was given to the White House policy experts, written by my friend and trusted journalist Alex Newman. There is also a link to a House Democrats “Fact Sheet.” These are their words. Please also find a link to the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.