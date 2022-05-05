Now Tell Me He Was Wrong

Southern Policy Law Center (SPLC), a most hypocritical organization of people who must hate the Constitution; they spend their time attacking those of us who believe in the right to free speech and doing our duty to protect the Constitution. Tom DeWeese, founder and president of American Policy Center, has been doing those things so well that he brought attention on himself from the dregs of society – SPLC. Their “dirt” on Tom starts:

Tom DeWeese has built a career of issuing scary warnings about Agenda 21, a completely voluntary United Nations set of principles for sustainable resource management. Where others see sensible environmental guidelines, DeWeese finds sinister land-grabbing socialist UN initiatives that threaten national sovereignty, private property rights and freedom, not to mention turning our children into one-world government zombies.

Hmmmm. “A completely voluntary United Nations set of principles for sustainable resource management “? The “recommended rules and regulations of Agenda 21 are put into every department of the federal government, then sent down to the states, counties, and cities – all with steel strings attached. “Sensible environmental guidelines”? We are seeing what Agenda 21’s sensible guidelines are. In the Midwest, property owners are told that they can donate their land to a scheme – sequestering Carbon Dioxide — that is so far above pie-in-the-sky no one in their right mind believes it; but if they don’t go along with it, the property owners are told their property will be taken with phony eminent domain charge. That wonderful scheme – vacuuming off carbon and injecting it a thousand feet into the earth. Tom is warning the people about this, while SPLC is saying he is out to scare people for no reason.

Then they go on to say, “. . . sinister land-grabbing socialist UN initiatives that threaten national sovereignty, private property rights and freedom,” yep, that’s exactly what is going on. The Wildlands Project, 30×30, the ‘burying of C02 a thousand feet underneath the ground’, regional planning, opening our borders to one and all, and so many other schemes are not only threatening our national sovereignty, property rights and freedom, and turning our children into one-world government zombies, they are achieving that aim with those “completely voluntary” UN principles. This is pure government overreach (too kind) and control.

He is certainly out to scare them, to wake them up to a few of the thousands of tools of asymmetrical warfare being used the peoples of the world, America, and Christianity. That’s one tiny part of Agenda 21, that SPLC is promoting, and Tom is exposing.

Back to the words of SPLC:

In his own words:

“For the globalists, A/R [animal rights] is a perfect pawn. The globalists want to reduce the human population by up to 85%, what better ally to have than the A/Rists who hate humans, who want to erase humans from the face of the earth so the lion can lie down with the lamb (just don’t tell them that the lion is having lamb for dinner) and no human will be there to intervene.”

—American Policy Center column, January 2011

Uh, where is the fallacy there? That is the bottom line of animal rights.

“Sustainable Development is code for a policy designed to transform human society, essentially eliminating individual life decisions and replacing them with top-down, one-size-fits-all government control. In steady fashion, the agenda for this new policy, designed at the international level, is put into place piece by piece with a new government council here, and new regulation there, each designed to appear as a ‘local’ development program. Like the proverbial frog in the slowly boiling pot, many Americans fail to notice the rise in government heat.” —American Policy Center column, April 2013

We have been watching both top-down government control through “Reinventing Government” which is one arm of the President’s Council on Sustainable Development. There is that term from Agenda 21, Sustainable Development.

Lee Smith of the Hudson Institute, speaking of SPLC in 2016, noted: “It is sad but telling that the SPLC’s so-called field guide to Muslim-haters is not a list of violent extremists—who certainly do exist—but is instead a blacklist of prominent writers whose opinions on a range of cultural and political issues are offensive to the SPLC. The SPLC blacklist list contains practicing Muslims like Maajid Nawaz, ex-Muslims like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, foreign-policy think-tankers like Frank Gaffney and Daniel Pipes, and right-wing firebrands like David Horowitz—none of whom could be reasonably described as anti-Muslim bigots.[i]

Then in 1919, from CBN there is: “The resignation of senior attorney Meredith Horton, SPLC’s highest-ranking black woman, kicked off the controversy. Now the SPLC and its leadership are tangled in scrutiny after recently firing co-founder Morris Dees. So a group that was founded to fight racism is now being accused of it, along with the mistreatment of women.” [ii]

One more quote, this one from Karl Zinsmeister of the Prager Group, “Originally founded as a civil-rights law firm in 1971, the SPLC reinvented itself in the mid-‘80s as a political attack group. Every year now it produces a new list of people and charities it claims are “extremists” and “haters.” Aided by glowing coverage from the establishment media, the SPLC’s hate list has become a weapon for taking individuals and groups they disagree with and tarring them with ugly associations.” [iii]

What we are seeing is the pot calling the kettle black; if you are doing something wrong, tell the world that a good guy or organization is really the bad one. Tar them with your sins, lies, and fake news. SPLC is about defaming people, all about that and nothing honorable. Like the other bad guys Tom exposes, SPLC is using Cancel Culture to defame the patriotic and extol the fakes, extremists, globalists, and toadies of the Left.

It is time to start exposing the real culprits. I’m starting here. Now, tell me that he was wrong.

