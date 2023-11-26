Setting the Agenda for Freedom’s Comeback

For more than 100 years the free market economy of the United States has been used to prop up the failures of socialism throughout the world. Over-taxed Americans have been forced to pay for it through foreign aid schemes and leftist pretend charity cartels. Armed with plundered American capital, global looters have had free rein to pillage some of the naturally richest nations in the world, now destroyed by socialism. Yet, all the while the socialists were gleefully accepting the cash to finance their failures, Americans were derided for being so rich. Now, many see America as the last source of funds for the plunder. When the lights go out in America’s once shining abundance of freedom and riches, what will these locusts have left but darkness?



Years ago, someone said to me, “One day freedom may rush to our shores from somewhere else.” It’s possible that the first drops of such a flood have begun.



Shockwaves are rushing through the international Deep State. It seems there are cracks opening in their well-planned drive for global control. The cause? Javier Milei, a limited government, free enterprise candidate was just elected president of Argentina and news reports tell us, “The red caste is shaking.”



For decades Argentina has been controlled by the same cabal that has set its sights on global control. Beginning with Juan Peron and his wife Evita, continuing with the regional influence of communist Fidel Castro, and ultimately the strong, destructive influence of Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, Argentina has suffered all the usual socialist casualties to freedom.



President-elect Milei declared, “We want to be the moral beacon of the continent. We want to be the defenders of freedom…” He has called socialist leaders, “trash” and “human excrement”, and said, “Now, Argentina’s administration will be an ally to the U.S. and Israel administrations, to Europe, and to free countries. We’ll no longer see Argentina’s foreign service siding with dictators.”



Most exciting for freedom lovers around the world, who have hungered for a revolutionary voice of reason, Milei, sounding much like Ronald Reagan, stated, “The state is not the solution, the state is the problem.” Then he announced his proposal to eliminate eleven of the nineteen federal agencies, These include the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development; the Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity; and the Ministry of Education, which he called “the Ministry of Indoctrination.”



The people of Argentina, facing over 159% inflation, have spoken as they rallied, demonstrated, and turned out at the polls, shaking the globalist foundations as they delivered 55.7% of the votes to Milei. There is joy amid the rusting structure of a once free society. But caution must be added to firm determination for success.



Now Milei faces his greatest challenge as he takes office on December 10th and challenges the entrenched globalist political establishment. Like Donald Trump in 2016, he’s new to the office and is the direct target of the all-powerful cabal which has no intention of surrendering power. As we have seen with Trump, no stone will be left unturned, no tactic is out of the question in stopping this interloper from succeeding in his promises to the people. Milei appears to be a dedicated freedom fighter, well prepared for the fight. Time will tell if he succeeds.



But freedom advocates in the United States must take heart in what has been achieved in Argentina. For it represents a growing mood as many citizens, internationally and nationally, have finally felt the blunt forces of tyranny and are fed up with the corruption of those in power. Now is not the time for Americans or citizens of other nations to look down in defeat, but to take heart that tyranny, rather than growing, may be starting to crumble. Let me give you some recent examples right here in the U.S.



I’ve already reported on the developments in Iowa and South Dakota where local citizens succeeded in blocking powerful corporations and NGOs from taking their property for the idiotic carbon capture pipeline. Many said it couldn’t be stopped, but the local farmers refused to be intimidated, and forced the state legislatures to take action on their behalf. It’s a great start in the national plight of farmers.



As China plots a determined drive to buy and control vast amounts of American land, unchecked by the U.S. Government, Arkansas became the first nation to pass a law to block it. More states are considering such legislation. Texas Congressman Chip Roy has offered legislation in Congress to ban China’s land drive nationwide. It’s called, “Securing American Land from Foreign Interferences Act” (H.R. 344). Finally, some in Congress are starting to stand for American sovereignty and independence, in defiance of the drive for global governance! Meanwhile, local citizens in the tiny rural community, Pataskala, Ohio, are rising up to stop a Chinese company from building a massive plant to build solar panels. Others are rising up in Michigan and Illinois for the same purpose in their areas. Stopping China is a growing movement.



Tennessee has become the second state, behind Alabama, to pass significant legislation to ban enforcement of Agenda 21 policy in state legislation. More states are looking into similar legislation. This could lead to the ultimate death of the Green New Deal and the Great Reset.



In a direct blow to the climate change agenda, which is determined to replace oil, gas and any reliable energy source with worthless wind and solar, a major campaign is underway to block this threat to society. CFACT, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, is leading efforts along the East Coast to stop the construction of offshore wind turbines. And it’s working. CFACT has revealed the hypocrisy of the radical environmental movement that spreads propaganda about saving endangered whales, yet they support the offshore wind turbines that have resulted in a disturbing amount of whales washing up dead on beaches. As a result, CFACT launched the STOP WINDMILLS SAVE WHALES campaign. In recent months more than one third of the offshore wind mill projects supported by the Biden administration have been stopped.



As many believe that the Republican Party is a lost cause, a major victory for the forces of freedom was achieved in the recent election in the state of Louisiana where every single elected statewide office fell to the Republicans. These included Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Secretary of State, and Commissioner of Agriculture. In addition, Republicans hold a 2/3rds super majority in both the House and Senate.



In addition, in Oklahoma at the national convention of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW), a few dedicated activists showed what can be done when determination and principle are employed. As the organization prepared resolutions to be considered at the convention, two vital resolutions were blocked for consideration by the NFRW president. One dealt with men’s and women’s sports and the other defined what a woman is. When the president refused to include them, 4 brave, smart women prepared ahead of the convention for a floor fight. They had a platform; they were determined; and they worked together. They won. Their victory has now inspired others to run against their leadership in state conventions, and 99% have been successful.



Meanwhile, common citizens across the nation are making their feelings felt against the WOKE corporations which are working to enforce radical change in our culture. Bud Lite beer, once number one in the nation, has dropped to number 14; the movie Sound of Freedom, exposing the horrible details of child trafficking, has become the most successful film of the year; the country song, “Try This In a Small Town” became number one on the charts; Disney has lost over $900M on their last eight movie releases; and Electric Vehicles, promoted as the replacement of gas-powered vehicles, have crashed and burned in the market.



All of this shows that the time has come for local activists to take action at home. As I have told my audiences across the country, we are not outnumbered – we are out organized. It’s time to fix that. People are ready for our solutions.



I’ve been teaching citizens across the nation to build Freedom Pods in their communities. Too many lack the confidence to get started. Here are a few suggestions to get the ball rolling. Keep it simple. Work against school district tax increases; demand protection of property rights; get your county council to cut county money to outside agencies; get your people to run for several county boards and make sure to sit on special committees when citizen input is required. Above all, get your people on the local Board of Elections! Be heard! Be consistent. And keep it direct and simple.



Juan Milie is now President of Argentina. He intends to lead his people to protect property rights, free markets and smash the Great Reset power cabal in his country. Incredibly, I’ve also just received this news, hard-right firebrand Geert Wilders has just been elected Prime Minister of the Netherlands. He is known as the “Dutch Donald Trump.”



If Donald Trump can find a way to assure honest ballot counting and is elected, more shock waves will rush through the entire world. The Great Reset will be splintered. Break the back of the global power elite and other nations will respond. More freedom leaders will be elected. You can feel it in the air. The whole world is watching and waiting. Now is the time.