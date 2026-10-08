AI – a New Infrastructure or Threat to Human Society?

By Tom DeWeese

They tell us it’s the future. An infrastructure for a new way of life. A new economy. A new free enterprise. And it’s not artificial – it’s super intelligence!

Digital AI systems are being presented as the future of convenience, efficiency, and security. Military development is a major focus as are healthcare and the drive for cures such as for cancer and many other diseases of the human body. We’re told that life is going to be so much easier, we will all be more informed, and all of life’s problems will have a solution – right at our fingertips! So, they assure us the “moral panic over data centers is foolish.”

Above all, so they tell us, we are in a fight against China to build the greatest human society in history. The stark reality, we’re told, is that America must win the AI race, or China will win it, but it will take a fight equal to the nuclear arms race. And that, we’re told, is why Republicans and Conservatives are for it, and the Democrats and their radical Leftist partners are against it.

But some of us believe caution must be in force as this unknown entity may represent the greatest threat to individual freedom ever conceived. To begin, we must ask WHY are they building such massive facilities? You must understand the goal to understand the tactics! They say. What is the purpose? Why the rush to suddenly cover the nation with more than 5,300 of these compounds – with more on the way?

In fact, the massive centers are designed to build the digital control grid to collect and store every single piece of information that makes up human society. That includes the power to track each individual’s biometrics, health records, every bank account and transaction, what you eat, where you travel, and every daily action. All parked in the technical cloud.

It’s the reason every aspect must be examined, considered, questioned, and controlled, because AI isn’t a harmless upgrade, but can be the foundational tool for building a government system of control that few of us can even perceive. Above all, our individual lives and our personal privacy must be protected at all costs.

For many years I have been warning of the drive toward global governance that will erase national sovereignty, free markets, and private property. It started with the UN’s plan they called Agenda 21. It was sold as a “comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society.” A few years later the UN updated it to Agenda 2030 containing 17 specific details to achieve the reorganization. Those details are now being imposed in local government programs under the label “Sustainable Development Goals” or SDGs.

It all moves forward through Public/Private/ Partnerships (PPPs) between government and major corporations working to make new laws that will control us. They also use the PPPs to help put their competition out of business. This is not free enterprise – PPPs are a tool right out of the Fascist Playbook.

The Great Reset author, World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab, explained it all very clearly when he said, “eventually only a few corporations will survive,” and then he explained, “you will own nothing and be happy.”

It’s now becoming more obvious what he meant and why it will be so. In his book the Great Reset, Schwab details the plans. One chapter covers the “Technological Reset,” including “accelerating the digital transformation” and “contact tracing, tracking and surveillance.” Another clearly reveals the whole agenda called “Individual Reset” detailing “Redefining our Humanness!”

Basically, Artificial Intelligences provides these global forces with the main ingredient they’ve always needed to achieve control – the creation of a total surveillance society. Here are some examples.

Digital ID systems implemented through government and corporations will have the unprecedented power to track, monitor, and control every aspect of your life – from your money and healthcare to your social connections. Bill Gates has threatened that “Digital ID must be accepted by US Citizens by 2028, otherwise, they risk exclusion from society.”

In your bank, the move is on to replace cash with digital currency. The account can be remotely closed at any time and the money confiscated – because in reality there is no money. It’s just pretend-wealth controlled at the whim of a government bureaucrat. Every transaction will be recorded. You will control nothing.

Public safety is another promise offered from the AI revolution. With the new AI technology, there are now more than 120,000 Flock cameras across the nation recording everyone you interact with, everything you do, think, and say.

These AI-enhanced cameras can analyze video to detail facial recognition and detect “unusual” behaviors. And they can track any item in your car that gives off blue tooth signals including cell phones, smart watches and ear buds. The excuse is that they can now stop crime before it happens! (before what happens?) A quote from Oracle founder Larry Ellison says it all, a vast AI-fueled surveillance system can ensure “citizens will be on their best behavior.” In an AI justice system, you will be guilty until proven innocent. Flock cameras are the most visible proof that the goal is to build this dangerous surveillance society.

Through AI, the Public/Private Partnerships are creating a global surveillance system all parked in the technical cloud. To collect and store such a huge amount of information requires a massive amount of equipment and space. Can it be any clearer? That’s why Data Centers are so huge!

Thousands of acres of vital farmland are being put under roof, destroying rural economies. Noise pollution caused by loud throbbing sounds from the equipment in the centers is disrupting once-peaceful neighborhoods. As one goes into operation there is constant loud humming from the equipment inside. 24 hours a day – you hear it as you try to sleep. You can’t sit in your yard and enjoy a cookout with your neighbors. Property values are also affected -greatly. Imagine you live in a beautiful, quiet area. Suddenly you learn a massive data center is being built within 400 yards of your house. (you need to say what is wrong here)

The electrical use to feed the centers is causing damage to power grids and local community needs. Life is changing – not for the good — and people are upset.

Science is now reporting that these centers are changing the atmosphere in the neighborhoods, especially when multiple centers are gathered together. AI data centers can cause climate warming of their surrounding areas by as much as 9.1degrees C.

These are the reasons why thousands of American citizens are rising up in opposition to AI data centers in their communities. Their actions are based completely on personal experience and concerns over how these huge facilities affect their lives and their local culture. It is not being led by the Chinese or a radical left conspiracy! People are trying to save the culture of their communities from actions of their own government.

Polls show 70% of Americans are opposed to these massive facilities. Action has been taken in at least forty states to delay, if not ban, the building of more than 50% of these facilities. And opposition is growing! Large numbers of residents are showing up in local city council meetings demanding that their elected representatives take action to protect their way of life. In some citizens have managed to remove from office those elected officials who have ignored their pleas.

As the opposition has grown, the corporate forces behind the data centers have started to panic, desperate to stop this never-before-experienced opposition. To counter this local opposition the corporate forces have created the claim that it’s the Chinese paying for the opposition. So, China has become the villain that must be defeated. And, of course, with that argument then Conservatives will eat it up and help them stop this crazy communist-supported opposition to their data centers!

Well unfortunately none of this is true. I have been working across the nation with local citizens involved in opposition to the data centers. I have seen no evidence of Chinese money or organized Leftist protesters being bussed in to protest data centers. My experience clearly shows these are just residents who are desperate to be heard.

And let’s not ignore the fact that the corporations are pushing local reps to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep their plans secret – now who is operating in stealth?

Let’s get to the truth.

Let’s start with the water usage. Amazon, one of the largest producers of data centers, just published a report admitting its facilities used 2.5 billion gallons of water last year. However, some experts have stated that it was as much as 4 times higher, perhaps up to 6.25 billion gallons when all usage is included.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just blamed cattle for their massive water use that is leading to shortages. Sounds just like the radical environmentalists who always blamed the cattle for air pollution! Golly, we’ve had cattle herds and farms for over the past 150 years. How did we survive without suffering water shortages? The only real change we have today is massive data centers.

But they also now blame golf courses for water shortages. We have over 16,000 golf courses in the US and didn’t have a water shortage until we got 5300 data centers. And Secretary Lutnick claims the data centers don’t use much water – it’s just a conspiracy theory.

What about all that electricity the data centers are reported to be using. Well, here’s some reality: In the Lake Tahoe, Nevada area nearly 50,000 people have been told that their utility will stop providing power to them, because it’s redirecting that power to data centers. In Indiana, an $11billion Amazon data center will use as much power as one million residential homes. In Utah, the proposed 40,000-cre data center will use as much electricity as the whole state now uses.

Now add those figures to the fact that many areas hold multiple data centers. In New Albany, Ohio – once a quaint rural farm community there are now 72 active data centers. In Northern Virginia there are 570 in, basically, two counties. 102 of them all together in what is called data center alley. It alone uses over 9499 megawatts of power. How long can the power grid tolerate this massive use? Goldman Sachs is projecting that data center electricity demand could rise by 165% by 2030. Where are we going to get that amount of electricity?

Oh, but data centers will bring jobs, property taxes, and prosperity to the community? Not true! AI data centers provide next to nothing in the way of permanent jobs. Yes, they create many for the construction, but the workers come from companies the builders bring in – not local workers. And that’s just temporary. Once built, most data centers, no matter the size, provide very few jobs, perhaps 25-50. Some less. In Virginia, a report shows the data centers provide one permanent job for every $54 million invested.

Elon Musk predicts humanoid robots will hit one billion in 10 years. Musk says money may no longer be as important by 2036 –saying all of this will bring on an age of abundance as the robots outperform the humans in production. Easy for the world’s richest man to say! Musk also says there is a 20% chance that AI will eliminate humans within ten years – but that doesn’t seem to bother him that humans will be superfluous!

So, how are we supposed to survive this destruction of the pillars of freedom? What is the plan for those who become jobless? Here it is in their own words!

“One widely discussed solution to the potential job displacement caused by AI is Universal Basic Income. This concept involves providing all citizens with a regular, unconditional sum of money to ensure they can meet their basic needs, regardless of their employment status… the primary means of earning a living – is no longer necessary for many.”

This is a drive to slavery. You will have no control over your life. There will be no incentive to create new ideas and products. Empty shelves, empty malls, empty plates, and empty pockets. There will be no freedom of choice, no hopes, no dreams for your life, or your children’s future. In short, the cashless society of AI is the greatest threat to human society ever conceived! Great Prosperity? From Where?

What about that fear from local officials that they can’t defend your community development and property rights because the Data Center companies will sue and they can’t afford to pay massive legal bills? First, lawsuits are not one-way deals. Just because someone sues does not mean they win. Second, every community already has a city attorney on the payroll. It’s their job to defend community policy. Let the corporations file suit. If they are violating your property rights or forcing a change of your way of life or creating danger – they are in violation. You win against their suit!

Finally, let’s deal with the China issue. We’re told we must beat China in the formation of AI technology. But what does “beating” them mean? They already have the technology and will continue to work with it, no matter what we develop. Are we planning an international law that says they can no longer use AI? Or do we plan to compete with them to create the greatest controlled society in world history?

Here’s reality. Communism has no economy. Once they have confiscated all the individuals’ private money there is no new income being created. They’ve run out of other people’s money. That’s why communism always fails. Empty stores. People living in misery.

The Soviet Union collapsed after President Reagan refused to back down to their demands that we not build a nuclear defense shield. It bankrupted them to try to keep up with us. Within a very short time the Soviet Union was gone.

However, China is the worst threat to freedom. That’s because China has been the only communist force that prospered – by grabbing hold of the goodies from our free market. They offered cheap labor to our corporations to provide the products that we buy. The Chinese communist government got rich and powerful on our free market! We helped them do it.

If you want to defeat the Chinese communists, then cut off that outlet. Stop dealing with them economically. When that money stops, they too will collapse. We are not going to beat them by building a competing AI system that builds a surveillance program over every single human being. They already have that. Kill their center of existence- American money.

Uncontrolled AI and its side effects may be the greatest threat to freedom any generation of Americans have ever faced. Reduce the building of the data centers and you will reduce the threat of AI. Stand firm and don’t stop until you win. Control the building of data centers and you will control AI.

As we fight to protect our nation’s free market economy, our private property, and personal choice – the three pillars of freedom, we freedom fighters are being labeled as “anti-technology luddites who are stopping progress!”

I’m shocked to experience criticism from long-dedicated conservative associates who are accepting the corporate attack on our liberties as the new infrastructure for America! In nearly every article they’ve produced their only focus is on fixing the water and electricity problems with new building codes. But they never discuss the real problem – the growing surveillance society. How can people who have fought for the cause of freedom for decades ignore this threat to human society? This is not how you make America great again!

To sum up the danger, let me leave you with some revealing lines from a science fiction book written back in 1954 that may have perfectly predicted our future. It was written by Fredric Brown in a book entitled “Angels and Spaceships.” I think this short excerpt will really help you see where we could be headed. Here it is:

The Answer

“Dwar Ev ceremoniously soldered the final connection…He straightened and nodded to Dwar Reyn, then moved to a position beside the switch that would complete the contact when he threw it. The switch that would connect, all at once, all of the monster computing machines of all the populated planets in the universe – ninety-six billion planets — into the supercircuit that would connect them all into one supercalculator, one cybernetics machine that would combine all the knowledge of all the galaxies.

Dwar Reyn spoke briefly to the watching and listening trillions. Then after a moment’s silence he said, “Now, Dwar Ev,”

Dwar Ev threw the switch. There was a mighty hum, the surge of power from ninety-six billion planets. Lights flashed and quieted along the miles-long panel.

Dwar Ev stepped back and drew a deep breath. “The honor of asking the first question is yours, Dwar Reyn.” “Thank you,” said Dwar Reyn. “It shall be a question which no single cybernetics machine has been able to answer.”

He turned to face the machine. “Is there a God?”

The mighty voice answered without hesitation, without the clicking of a single relay. “Yes, now there is a God.”

Sudden fear flashed on the face of Dwar Ev. He leaped to grab the switch. A bolt of lightning from the cloudless sky struck him down and fused the switch shut.”

Could that be human society’s future? Stand up and say no!