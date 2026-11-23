Freedom or Tyranny. Make the Choice Now!

By Tom DeWeese

Since the midterm disaster the forces of tyranny are more determined than ever to complete their agenda which they’ve been pushing forward for several decades. If you’ve been paying attention, then you know they’ve been very open and honest about their plans. It’s no secret, top-down control over every aspect of your life.

When Agenda 21 was introduced in the United Nations they clearly revealed its purpose

“A comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society.” Can it be any clearer? Agenda 21 was followed by more detailed offerings in the seventeen goals of Agenda 2030, the Green New Deal, and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset.” And so, they set about putting the plan in place. But they didn’t come at it with guerilla fighters invading Congress

One of their most successful tactics to move the agenda forward without facing questions about the goal was the claim that man was damaging the environment and so our living habits needed to be changed to save it. The fear factor got many of us to simply surrender our freedoms voluntarily, for the common good of course.

While some major Bills and policies were enforced through the federal government, a major focus was put on state legislatures and local city and county governments. Their forces were dressed up as Public/Private Partnerships and non-elected Regional Councils. These well-trained Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) were sent into state and local governments armed with legislation designed to put in place incremental, non-threatening pieces of the agenda. Such policies were dressed up under words like “safety” and “convenience.” No threat, just trying to make the world a better place. 15 Minute Cities, cheaper housing, and Sustainable, were the plans for preservation, common sense development, and peaceful reformation.

And so, sacrifice and control became the tactic for enforcing the “comprehensive blueprint.” The main targets became private property ownership, free enterprise, and personal choice. As the need for a global agenda to protect the entire world from the human threat spread around the globe, Sovereign, independent nations and local representation also became the targets. One size fits all! Citizens who question the policies are simply assured by local officials that “this is just the way it’s done now.”

Meanwhile, as these forces of control continued to build their global offense, those of us who saw the growing danger to the values of freedom have been forced into a mere defensive position without a specific agenda of our own. To this very day, to defend liberty, we use terms like property rights and personal choice. The tyrants stay on the offense as they label those terms racist and white supremacy. Meanwhile tyranny grows. And the forces of freedom begin to capitulate, saying there’s nothing we can do.

Why have we continued to lose in this fight? Why are tyrants able to get so many to agree to surrender personal freedoms? The answer is quite clear. Too many of us are at a loss in trying to publicly define freedom. What do we mean by that? Aren’t these forces just trying to insure everyone is equal? What’s wrong with that? As a result, we are now constantly on the defense.

Through this recent midterm election, we have seen new forces inside the Democrat Party openly promoting pure communism. They are determined to finish enforcement of the very globalist agenda I’ve been warning about, and they fully believe that you will continue to retreat in fear of their power. They think you are going to surrender and do nothing as they rush forward with the agenda they’ve been building for decades.

The time has come for the forces of freedom to create a plan for taking the offense.

We do not want private property eliminated.

We do not want digital IDs

We do not want digital currency.

We do not want jobs and paychecks eliminated.

And we do not want our society to be run by robots!

We want to build dreams, hope, and prosperous futures for our families.

First, we must understand that the labels of Left vs Right no longer accurately apply. It’s tyranny vs freedom. Too many of these programs are being supported or at least allowed by our own leaders and Members of Congress who fail to understand the root of the threat. We must support those who demand freedom and do not compromise with tyrants.

Thomas Jefferson laid out the true meaning of freedom in the Declaration of Independence. That must be our guideline. Our Constitution was written to acknowledge and protect the rights we were born with – not granted by government.

John Adams said, “property must be secured or liberty cannot exist.” His point remains vital today. Property rights give individuals the freedom to build, invest, have and shape their futures. All of that is now in danger. The AI threat stands directly behind the plan to enforce digital ID to control your every move and digital currency to control every dollar. We can stop them at the local level just as our Founding Fathers meant for us to do!

Second, Public/Private Partnerships are not free enterprise working with government. PPPs are a tool of the tyrants to eliminate government representation as the corporations privatize government into their control to eliminate competition and dictate what products will be produced in accordance with the “agenda.” True free enterprise puts the consumer in control.

But these forces are so powerful. How can we hope to fight back? For the past 35 years I’ve worked to help people understand the global threat coming from Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, and most recently the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. But very few would take action. That’s because they weren’t directly feeling the effects as it was slowly building. Yes, there were higher taxes, and yes government was getting more involved in our daily lives. But, oh well, what can we do. I can live with it!

However, a new threat directly related to the enforcement of the global agenda plan has appeared and finally people are personally feeling the threat in their lives. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their massive data centers. The opposition to AI and the data centers is real and it’s being led by legitimate American citizens who are suffering from the disruption of their lives, the destruction of their property values, and the growing danger of the drive for digital ID and digital currency – I see these as a drive toward slavery! And so do many other Americans. Over 70% of Americans are opposed to these policies and opposition is also growing around the world.

That’s why the opposition is so strong! Over this past year I have seen something shocking – local people in communities organizing and taking a strong stand to stop the threat of the AI data centers and Flock cameras! This is the strongest and most effective grassroots movement I have ever witnessed. These local citizens have stopped or delayed over 50% of planned data centers. They have even succeeded in removing some local elected representatives from office when they refused to listen to the people.

Why is this happening? Because people are personally feeling the direct damage to their lives and are taking a stand to stop it! The data centers have destroyed property values and changed community culture. The Flock cameras have clearly exposed the threat of the planned surveillance society.

These powerful corporations have never experienced such organized opposition and they have panicked. To try and stop it they have lied about where the opposition is coming from. And they have pushed local officials to sign non-disclosure agreements to hide their plans from the people who elected them.

Unfortunately, President Trump has gone all in to enforce this plan. And many conservative organizations that I have worked with for years are defending his position – even helping to spread the false charge that the Communist Chinese and the radical Left Democrats are actually behind our opposition. That charge is absolutely untrue. I have fought the radical Left for many decades. I know them and their tactics very well.

I can tell you, without a moment’s hesitation, that AOC and Sen. Bernie Sanders are not opposed to the AI programs and data centers. Now that they are back in power the Democrats intend to fully impose this dangerous tyranny over our lives. They simply created a false opposition to hurt President Trump. And that scheme worked perfectly in our recent Midterm elections!

Republican Party leadership has been pathetic in their lack of understanding the fear so many Americans feel about the AI threat to our lives. As a result, there are now those who say there is nothing we can do. It’s going to happen and we can’t stop it. I do not accept that!

And I now have a strong belief that we can stop this threat. Here’s why! People responded to the data center threat. They said NO! And they have been winning locally and at the state level. Not through Congress. That’s why I am now positive that we can begin to defeat the global tyrant agenda even though the Democrats have taken control of Congress.

That means we must build on the success of the data center fight to stop local governments from accepting and imposing any unconstitutional regulations that will be coming from Congress. If Congress passes an unconstitutional regulation over our lives, then it’s illegal and our city councils can just say no. And we need to be there to keep up the pressure to ensure they do! Our job is to help local activists stand strong on that premise.

We must stay focused and keep fighting. This is our goal:

Keep our Free Market in operation,

Preserve cash – not digital currency,

Protect private property – stop eminent domain theft,

Protect the family and personal privacy – no Digital ID,

Bring the education curriculum back into local control and stop the federal system designed to create global village idiots,

Secure the ballot box

We are winning battles. But we must build our strength to counter this massive attack that these global forces have planned to destroy our nation. The global forces and their corporation allies are a powerful force. They have a specific agenda to take control, and they do not back away. They are determined to win. But finally, we have active Americans who do not want to lose! Now we need our own agenda to guide us.

The plan now is to build a Freedom Agenda that clearly defines our position and then build a Freedom Coalition of organizations and individual activists to provide the leadership to restore our Republic. Our local and state elected officials must respect the people who elected them more than they fear the power of the corporations, the NGOs and the Public/Private Partnerships that now seek to dictate policy to them.

The American Policy Center is reaching out to work with other organizations to build an effective force to provide the tools and leadership to help locals organize effectively. If you or your organization want to be part of the Freedom Coalition then let me know. I intend to win.