The Testing Time

By Kathleen Marquardt

In 1960, Paul Harvey put together several broadcasts titled The Testing Time, about the ramifications of our having the atom bomb. Basically, it is the blueprint to where we are today. Most of Americans listened to Harvey. It’s too bad a good percentage of those who heard it didn’t realize they needed to take steps to prevent what he saw coming at us.

A brief introduction, then I will attach the link so you may hear the rest of the story. We can learn from it still.

Hello, Americans, I’m Paul Harvey. And this is the testing time. We are being tested, you know, you and I, individually and collectively. The test isn’t going to be all fun or all easy. But if you will hear me out, I think you’ll agree you wouldn’t want it any other way.

Such a little while ago we sat around in our councils of men, chewing our fingernails up past the elbow, worrying about the hideous force which man had loosed on the world when he unharnessed the atom. Now looking back, we can see that the nuclear weapon was a disguised blessing. We’re outnumbered by our potential enemies 7 to 1. War with bayonets we couldn’t win. The big bomb was the Equalizer, which cut the limitless hordes of Asia down to our size.

This awesome weapon stood between US and slavery. And now we can see that an all-wise Almighty entrusted this hideous instrument to our tiny fraction of the earth’s population. First, not for our destruction, but for our deliverance. Our problems are not new ones. What are our problems? Death, war, and taxes. Well, there’s nothing new about the first of these, nor about wars — Hot or cold. Wars never end. Cain clobbered Abel with about a 4 lb. club and men have been fighting ever since. The only difference being that with each succeeding generation, the foot-pounds of destructive energy which one man can deliver increased.

The development of the crossbow, a catapult gun, powder, and the automatic weapons and the cannon, the airplane, the bomb, the blockbuster — for thousands of years, the line on the chart measuring the foot pounds of destructive energy which one man can wield goes up in a slow, steady incline until August 1945. And suddenly, the line on the graph shoots for the stratosphere. For then, there’d been thrust into the hands of man, a weapon 400 million times more lethal than anything ever before. This has changed the complexion of war.

But wars never end. And in three and a half thousand years of recorded history, fewer than 8% of those years have been warless ones. And even in this, 8% of the time between the wars, which we have come to call cold wars, went on. Nor is there anything new about these. Quintus Fabius Maximus, the Roman general, was the original Cold War kid. I guess you could say the Romans nicknamed him the commentator, meaning one who delays. He marched and counter marched. He turned the battlefield into a parade ground, but he wouldn’t fight.

…Now, however, with the major world powers armed with weapons of annihilation, it is possible that for the first time in history, the Cold War between the wars may be perpetuated. …

Now we resolve our differences by more moderate means. Americans, it’s their judgment of most thinking men that the great nation states of the world have now approached such a position of physical strength, physical prowess. That none will dare to attack the other. If the initiation of the armed conflict is in itself a suicidal act, then a military standoff might conceivably be perpetuated and doomsday postponed. Indefinitely. This, however, presupposes that we’re going to keep us strong. That’s us spelled US strong in our arms. And in our hearts.

Now then, what makes a nation strong? Taxes.

There’s nothing new about those either. The first income tax was paid by Abraham. Was written on a rock by the hand of divinity and handed to Moses at the top of Mount Sinai. And you might want to remember this. It was at the flat rate of 10%. He had promised the wrath of God on anybody who tampered with or violated that law. Christ was born in Bethlehem because Joseph was on his way to pay his taxes. Joseph was a relatively well to do landowner of the house and lineage of David. Yet the tax is exacted by Caesar Augustus were so exorbitant that he didn’t have enough money left over to employ a trusted messenger for the mission. So, though his wife was great with child, he made the journey himself. And Christ was born in Bethlehem because Joseph was on his way to pay his taxes. And Christ was born in a Manger because there was a housing shortage when he got there. Our problems are not new at running made. The Magna Carta was handed to King John on the end of a sword, denying to royalty the right of unlimited taxation. And you know, it was for us, the American people, to become the 1st in recorded history ever voluntarily to surrender our rights to private property. Yes, we did. With an innocent sounding constitutional amendment, the 16th, which says that Congress will have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes from whatever source derived, and we forgot to put any limit on the extent to which we could tax ourselves.

Conceivably, we could be taxed out of all private property. We could be taxing up 70%, eighty percent, 90%, but 100%. We could awaken 1 morning and find that the government owns the farm in the house and the car and has a mortgage on the church legally. Historically, whenever any nation has taxed its people more than 25% of their national income. Initiative was destroyed and that nation was headed for economic eclipse. Presently (remember, this is 1960), the American people are being taxed 33% of their total income. History says we’ll roll forward on momentum for a little while, but we’d better get some more gas in the tank pretty quick.

You see, ours is not the first by George good government to arise on the world stage. There have been several. Rome, Spain and Greece and China and each enjoyed about 150 years at its zenith. That’s just about our time in the New World. And then each decayed away. Not One of them was ever destroyed by anybody else’s marching legions. Each rotted away morally, socially, culturally, economically, simultaneously ….

I asked myself why there seemed to be nothing done about this; Harvey explained it well enough. But then I reminded myself of all those who have been trying to get our county, our leaders to stand up and stop this — yes, it has just grown and grown while our children are dumbed down, our manufacturing moved to the other side of the world, and our leaders – especially the Senate and House – have been bought out and replaced by Public/Private Partnerships from the United Nations and the Global Elite.

But we aren’t slaves – yet! So, let’s stand up and return our beautiful country back to a Constitutional Republic as it was given to us 250 years ago.

Listen to the entire rest of the story: https://youtu.be/qbktshBlfXM?si=gxaxrVVSycLg0juJ