Finally, Congress Has a Bill to Stop the Flock Cameras. Help Me Build Support to Pass It

Featured image attributed to Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flock_Safety_ALPR_Camera_(53833285849).jpg

By Tom DeWeese

Flock Cameras – the monster spy tool being used in cities nationwide to record and control your every move! In city after city, America citizens have been tearing them down and saying a loud NO to these weapons of government tyranny!

Now I’m excited to tell you help has arrived to aid this fight for justice! Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) has introduced H.R. 10221 – a Bill he calls the “Flock-Off Act!” The Bill, when passed by Congress, will prohibit the use of Federal funds to build Flock systems in communities nationwide.

Your city council is signing contracts with Flock to provide the camera system. But what we are now discovering is that the information connected doesn’t stay with the local community records – but it’s going onto Flock’s international data banks! How is that being used? The builders of the Flock cameras tell us they are just there to read license plates to catch speeders. And they assure us they can help make us safer by revealing potential crime BEFORE IT HAPPENS!

In truth, the cameras aren’t just watching for speeders on the street. The cameras can record everything that happens in your neighborhood. It records everybody and reads everything in your car, including your facial recognition. It can read everything on your cell phone. It will record where you travel and who you associate with, regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime.

Think about this – Larry Ellisson, the founder of Oracle, one of the main corporations using AI and the information coming from Flock cameras, said a vast AI surveillance system can ensure “citizens will be on their best behavior!” That’s because we will all be living in constant fear of government action! The CEO of Flock, Garrett Langley said we will all have to “compromise on privacy and safety!”

This entire system eliminates your 4th Amendment rights to privacy and due process. You will be considered guilty before you can defend yourself. Some people have already been falsely arrested for crimes they were nowhere nearby.

These are the reasons why Americans from across the nation are taking direct action to stop the Flock cameras. Many have been torn down and destroyed by outraged citizens. City councils are feeling the pressure, and many have taken action to end their contracts with them.

That’s why the Flock-Off Bill is the legislation we’ve been hoping for as the first vital step to stop the growing surveillance state. Finally, we are getting real government support to stop the growing tyranny over our personal privacy.

And there is growing support among Members of Congress for the Flock -Off Act. The main sponsor, Rep. Thomas Massie, is one of the top three Congressional Members with more than a 90% conservative voting record. He is dedicated to limited government and protecting our rights.

Now he already has been joined by six co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, including Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), Rep. Victoria Spatz (R-Ind), and Rep. Lauren Boebart (R-Colo). In addition, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is co-sponsoring. He has already introduced legislation to get the U.S. out of the United Nations. And then there is Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). He recently called on American Policy Center to help him build support for his bill to stop the Obama attack on property rights called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH). Now he is co-sponsoring the Flock-Off Bill. And finally, the sixth co-sponsor is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calf). That’s right – he’s a Democrat!

These are powerful, dedicated freedom fighters who have now fearlessly stepped into the growing AI juggernaut that’s been taking over Congress. Rep. Burlison said, “Technology may change, but our constitutional rights do not… The Fourth Amendment protects American from unreasonable searches, and advances in surveillance technology should not come at the expense of our privacy and liberty… Our rights are unalienable, and Congress has a responsibility to protect them.”

They are responding as our opposition to AI and Flock surveillance systems is growing at an exciting rate across the nation. Now with the Flock-Off Bill WE CAN STOP THIS THREAT!

But – we can’t sit back now and just hope the Bill will pass. We have got to take action to build support for the Bill. We must show Congress that Americans demand action to stop the growing surveillance tyranny.

That’s why I call on every concerned American to take a moment to call or write to your Member of Congress and demand their support for the Flock-Off legislation. Tell them that we Americans want our personal privacy protected. And we want Congress to Act NOW! Here is a link to every Member of Congress https://www.house.gov/representatives .

We’ve got to get the Bill passed before this current Congressional session ends in December. Rep. Massie won’t be in Congress to lead the fight next year because he was defeated in his re-election bid by RINO’s who fear his dedication to limited government and your freedom.

APC is ready to lead this fight to build strong support for the Flock-Off Act. Either America will turn into a locked-down surveillance tyranny like Communist China, or we will rise up as our Founding Fathers did 250 years ago to declare independence and freedom!

I must tell you that as I have been helping to expose this growing AI surveillance threat to our freedom, I have been opposed by several groups I’ve worked with for years. I just don’t understand how groups that have fought for freedom for decades can’t understand the threat of this growing government tyranny. But I must fight on!

These Flock cameras are a threat to the 4th Amendment and your Constitutional guaranteed right to privacy. It can’t just be regulated and allowed to grow in government – they all must be ripped down and stopped now. Rep. Massie’s Flock-Off Bill will assure that happens! Please help me build support to ensure it passes and preserves our freedom!