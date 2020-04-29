Agenda 21 Featured on the Glenn Beck Show

I have been warning that the global forcers behind Agenda 21 and the Green New Deal are about to launch an all-out drive to use the coronavirus pandemic to rush these control policies into the force of law. It’s happening now.

Glenn Beck just interviewed my Anti-Agenda 21 colleague Rosa Koire, author of Behind the Green Mask. She explains in great detail how Agenda 21 is a process to inventory and control everything on earth, from our food supply, property, energy, mode of travel, health care, and oversee our every action.

They are transforming the nation and our way of life right before our eyes!

Our economy hangs in the balance. The food industry is threatened with collapse. Health care has been all but shut down.

And the Green New Deal crowd, like sponsor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are dancing a jig! She is giddy because she says shutting down the airlines and stopping people from driving are saving the planet – just like she calls for in the Green New Deal.

On the Glenn Beck show, Rosa does a great job explaining how Agenda 21 affects us all and how its promoters are rushing to impose it to replaced our system of government and our culture of freedom.

Please share this video with everyone and help sound the alarm to stop Agenda 21 and its new transformation into the Green New Deal!

Tom DeWeese

President

American Policy Center