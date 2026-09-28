DOWN THE RABBIT HOLES OF REGIONALISM

By Kathleen Marquardt

We, at American Policy Center and numerous other organizations here in the U.S. and other countries (Norway, England and Canada to name a few), have been speaking out against the many ways our countries have been working toward a one-world government. We started only some 30-40 years ago, but others were speaking out well before we woke up.to the destruction planned by those seeking to control the entire globe. One of those was Jo Hindman, who focused on Regionalism. Thankfully, she was on it; she was quite intelligent and was able to explain and expose it. Regretfully, those in power – both in D.C. and in the states – either remained ignorant as to what they were burdening their constituents or liked being in on the power.

Hindman wrote Blame Metro, The Metrocrats, and Terrible 1313 Revisited. She nailed them, yet few Americans, to this day, had or have no idea what our politicians in D.C. have been doing to us for decades — working toward that one world government that we have been railing about. Yes, we are not brain-dead nut cases; there is proof for everything we have been telling you (always with references). The “powers-that-be” are closing in on taking everything we have so that Soro’s “You will own nothing and be happy” could come true in the very near future.

In The Metrocrats, Hindman quotes from the sources (our [and other government officials spelling out how they will be replacing our constitutional government with Regionalism. Under one header, “CONGRESS MULLS NATION OF REGIONS, NOT STATES”, she notes that “an array of pro-regional witnesses in Wash., D.C. packed the hearing of a congressional subcommittee of the Joint Economic Committee of the Congress of the Congress of the United States. Begun October 1970, the series on “Regional Planning Issues” was completed May 26, 1971”. Yep, sometime before we “Wise Use Group” and others saw that bigger part of the plan. We each had our fields of war, from cattle grazing, animal rights, property rights (yes, every issue hits here, too,) whaling, fishing, farming, off-roading, mining, hunting, trapping, pet ownership, circuses, fur farming, dams, medical research — you get the point and I am sure I am missing more than a few.

Back to the Metrocrats. President Nixon, a Republican, arbitrarily created ten regional areas to justify “a regional National Planning Act. The law would establish a mammoth bureaucracy to staff the ten Presidential regions, and control the ten Federal cities and all states, counties and regions within the ten. Ten regional coordinators are now puppet-tied to the Presidency by E.O. 1164762/10/72.There would be no recourse beyond those ten regional points of contact except, possibly by Presidential decree.”

Please note that all of these organizations – some private, many political – signed up to promote an extremely anti-constitutional governmental body. Tom mentions many of them in his speeches, pointing out how they are the groomers for newly elected local, state, and national offices. Hindman’s books would be the perfect books to replace the lying, corrupt textbooks our children are now fed in the schools across the whole country. You might also note that the former East Germany and Yugoslavia (controlled by the Russians) are connected. And UNESCO is a big part of it.

This photo breaks down the 10 Metro regions that preempt the states. No, none of this was debated in the House, and thus were never put to a vote of the Senate. They just became part of the Rule of the Land like so many other programs that have been shoved down our throats. If you still believe that we have any say at all in Congress, I suggest that you need to understand that when a member gets up and blasts the you-know-what out of another member he or she is just doing what I call the “Trey Goudy” – giving a fiery speech about some legislation or legislator that is promoting some legislation antithetical to what constitutionalists believe, then sit down and nothing ever comes of it. It is just a feel-good pacifier tossed to us.

Again, back to Hindman. She points out that Communist Russia was the birthplace of Regionalism. “In 1967 the regionalization emerging in the U.S.A. and in Communist Russia is strikingly apparent by comparing Moscow-published mays, graphs and books placed side by side with radical legislation, such as Public Law 89-136 approved by the 89th Congress of the United States.

“Known as the “Public Words and Economic Development Act of 1965,” the law has spawned three EDA multi-state economic development regions: New England’s sis-state region, tri-state Ozarks, and tri-state Upper Great Lakes Region.” Hindman goes on to describe the other regions births., etc.

“U.S. Regionalization seeks to control private land by comprehensive land-use plans while reserving a place for investment financiers who can exploit the captive money market deriving from federal spending and debt. In the Communist version, the state merely owns the title to all.” If you look at Blackrock and others, you will see that the U.S.A is allowing the Big Money to take control of the land.

While we want, and many think we have local government, it just isn’t true. “1313’s council of governments (COG’s . . .) promoted the National Assn. of Counties (NACo) and the National League of Cities (NLC) . . . collects mayors, councilmen, county supervisors/commissioners to form regional councils “to run the regions. By the presence of the elected officials, the veneer of representation is glued to the new regional unit, But the true substance of representation, representative government, is missing. Citizens are denied a voice and vote.

“…citizens witness their elected officials sitting in regional assembly, voting away to regional staff control, city and county functions which suddenly have assumed ‘regional aspects…’ these include “airports, rapid transit, highways, water park and recreation, pollution, solid waste disposal, and especially taxation and finance. Regional government hikes costs. Taxes rise to cover costs. “For example, New York, garbage steaming and congested, expects to share its troubles with New Jersey and Connecticut in a tri-state region.”

God forbid that New York City share its troubles with surrounding states, but that will happen if the surrounding cities and counties don’t get strong and guard their (regional) borders. She gives numerous examples. “Another fact which damns Metro in the eyes of Americans is the lack of representation in the Metro structure.

“Americans dumped British tea into Boston’s harbor because the predecessor of Canada’s present government, also of our own, was taxing American colonists without representation.”

Hindman hits the nail on the head” “If you are having troubles with government at any level – locally, a threatened invasion of privacy by at housing inspector; state, unreasonable tax-devouring school building standards set by appointees: federal., forcing regionalism on your city or county as a condition to obtain loans or grants – take a second look. You may be the victim of a non-law, an administrative rule or regulation, not a statutory law enacted by Congress or your state legislature, or city or county councils.”

Addressing “The strange type of government being dealt out to Americans since the United States signed the United Nations Charter, is causing organized ‘group pressure; to war upon those brave individual Americans who stand up against the outrageous laws of encroaching World Government. She was telling us this over 50 years ago, but nothing was done, or even addressed. Our “governing” officials DID NOTHING – THAT IS NOTHING GOOD. THEY WENT ALONG WITH ALL OF THIS – FOR OVER A HALF CENTURY. It has become the law of the land without ever having been voted on or even brought up.

Every page of Hindman’s book exposes the tyranny of the non-laws –the trickery and lies of our government officials. On page 27, in section named “Citizens Decry Metro Overlapping States. (author’s note: I had been living in California where we were fighting the regional plan “One Bay Area”. Then I moved to Tennessee to immediately be thrown into the 5 Counties One Vision” plan. Yep, in the 2000s, there were probably hundreds of these regional plans that so many of us fought against – thinking that we had a chance, at all, of stopping even one. This whole thing was blue smoke and mirrors. It took our time away from doing something productive. Perhaps we woke some people up, but I’d bet that every single regional plan out there was ratified.

This is just an opening of her book. We didn’t even make it through much of this book. But no matter how much you know of regionalism, she elucidates so much more. I want people to wake up and understand what is going on, what we must at least attempt to stop before we truly OWN NOTHING –not that we will be happy, but our guns will not save us– by then it will be all over.

Let the lion roar.