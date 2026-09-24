It’s Getting Late! It’s Now or Never

By Kathleen Marquardt

WE are in a war. Man has been in that war since day one. Just studying history shows that there are people who want to make all the rules, who want to control what we eat, if we eat, what we believe, and even how long we get to exist on this mortal coil.

Look at the wars from the earliest recorded time. The world is divided into three groups of people, those of us who want to live equally with everyone else, those who want to run the world and decide who can live and who can die, and those who don’t care enough to give a tinker’s damn.

So, it is the first two groups who matter. The third isn’t even good enough for cannon fodder. (Ah, yes. This is just my humble opinion, not edicts spelled out in media.)

We from group one (yes, I identify with the real white hats) have been fighting this war since high school. We saw that the school system was a second-group factor and fought it with words – all we had as ammunition.

But as the saying goes “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Group 2 has been our enemy from the very start, but we were too trusting, too naïve. Being kind and trusting, when we fought in wars, we thought the leaders of the fighters on our side were honest with us; that they were fighting for our freedom. We had no idea that both sides were working against us. Yep, our government pretended that everything they did was for us and the greater good.

WW2 opened eyes. Oh, yes. It took decades for all the heinous chicanery to come out. — Forgive me, we are probably missing much of the evil perpetrated against us, but we now know enough to be mad as hell and ready to stand up for what we believe in. But we must fight this fight to win while still standing on the high ground. I know this won’t be easy because the enemy controls the schools and main-stream media. Plus, they have no honor so they can fight with every dirty tool they have.

And I mean every dirty tool. Many people are fighting to keep their property, so they are tied up with that – taking away our soldiers. Then there are the schools teaching our children that we are wrong and need to be gotten rid of because we believe girls are girls, boys are boys and you can’t switch by telling yourself a lie. And, for Americans, we have a constitution that says you don’t get to vote unless you are a citizen born of citizens or born of Constitution-supporting new citizens. Yep, that Constitution supporter is a requisite.

Thanks to the second group, even if they were born here, they want to be part of the global elite who control America and the world (without America, they will not be able to control the world).

Regretfully, we were too nice. And that makes me very mad. When we woke up to the fact that they had captured our education system since the early 1900s, we fought with words. Yet, our words were worthless. How many times did we go to School Board meeting and were shut down without being able to give our point of view? Yes, the same happens all the time at City Hall meetings. A question I have: if we had known what we know now, would we have done anything different? I don’t think so. Many, many of us were told to sit down and shut up – and we did! What more could we have done. We were following the rules of behavior.

Well, now those rules need to be ignored. We need to take back our cities — and counties, if possible.

Yes, we know all about the tools to t each program new city council members, senators, congressmen how to be perfect 15-Minute “globalist” men and women – to program their constituents to welcome being “15-minute denizens who will own nothing and be happy.

No, things haven’t changed – other than we have gone farther down the road to hell-in-a-handbasket. If we don’t stand up and stop this trainwreck soon, we will not have a snowballs chance in hell. Yes, I am using strong language. I’m not exaggerating. We have allowed truly evil people to control our lives for way too long. We speak out, but MSM tries to shut down what we say.

We aren’t the only ones who have stripped the globalists naked and shown what they are doing, and we weren’t the first. Ayn Rand and others let the world know of the evils being perpetrated in every avenue of media. Many did listen but didn’t realize that our very lives are at stake; that every means of reaching into the minds of men, women, children would be used to brainwash people into giving up.

(As John Galt said in Atlas Shrugged, “You have cried that man’s sins are destroying the world and you have cursed human nature for its unwillingness to practice the virtues you demanded. Since virtue, to you, consists of sacrifice, you have demanded more sacrifices at every successive disaster. In the name of a return to morality, you have sacrificed all those evils to which you held as the cause of your plight. You have sacrificed justice to mercy. You have sacrificed independence to unity. You have sacrificed reason to faith. You have sacrificed wealth to need. You have sacrificed self-esteem to self-denial. You have sacrificed happiness to duty.)

That was in 1957 and already people could see where we were going. We have been the freest country this world has ever seen. Why are we not fighting to keep it that way? Yes, I know many, many of our so-called conservative leaders have had major parts in taking us down the road to hell, but that doesn’t mean that we must go willingly.

And, if you didn’t get my gist, here’s one from the 1976 Movie, Network: “I’m mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore.”

Get mad. Stand up! Stand up for your children, and your children’s children. You may be ready to be a useless eater ready to be harvested, but not all of us are.

Let’s see what made America great. Let’s bring that back now – before it is too late.

Let’s hear that lion roar. Let’s be the people we say we are – true patriots.