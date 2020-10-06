Webinar #4 – Building a Legislative Liberty Coalition

I am very please to present the fourth in the series of our special training webinars for local activists.

This week features my great friend, Washington State Representative Matt Shea. Matt gives a great overview on how to organize and change the debate to help all activists get started. He’s faced it all and knows how to be effective.

Specifically, Matt and I share a strategy, especially for state legislators who are in a minority position to network and create a Liberty Coalition that can be incredibly effective.

In this special presentation we offer a package of five bills that can be introduced as part of the Liberty Coalition. We provide a strategy for how they should be introduced, promoted, and passed. Each of these bills is available in the Local Activist Handbook that APC has created. Best of all, these five bills and the strategy behind the Liberty Coalition can be used at every level of government, from city council, to county commission, to the state legislature.

This is truly a powerful training webinar. Please share it with your friends and perhaps local elected officials that you may know.

I hope you are learning from these presentations. If you have questions for us on any of the details presented in any of the webinars, please send them to us at: https://americanpolicy.org/contact-us/

It’s time to take American back!

Tom DeWeese

President