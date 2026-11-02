Has the destruction of our great Constitutional Republic gone too far?

By Kathleen Marquardt

Several weeks ago, when speaking to a group about illegals being allowed into our country, I told them that 30-some years ago, we took our daughters to France. When we were visiting friends in Paris, we were advised to avoid certain areas (one where we were just about to enter) because there were no-go zones. As we passed the area – in a cab – we saw an auto burning and rioting.

Much earlier – when I wasn’t yet married with kids, I was in Cologne, Germany. As I chatted with street sellers, I learned that they had a problem with the Turkish workers who were being brought in by the government. As that was already becoming a problem, you would think the rest of Europe would had curtailed the number of illegals being invited in.

But, of course, the Global Elite (GE) have had even more time there than here to install all the mechanisms necessary for them to take control (although they seem to be catching up here – New York City!!!).

Many of us have been warning about this for way too long. If, when in the ‘90s, the federal government could have demanded the Constitution be followed re immigration, what was being taught in schools, and and and. …

Instead, our federal government was already deeply invaded by the Marxism of the GE. Bill Clinton instructed Al Gore to reinvent government, and he did a great job of it. The House and Senate are staged to distract us while the NGOs tell them what to vote on – and how to vote. It’s all a “dog and pony show” for the masses. Regretfully, much of the intelligentsia is now captured by and dancing to the same globalist tune. It is we, the people who still believe in logic, freedom, property rights, and God who have the intelligence and know-how to get us back to a Constitutional Republic. But can we? Will we?

It certainly won’t be easy. Had we stayed diligent over the past 100+ years, it wouldn’t have taken much. But, over time, our children have been dumbed-down so much that many (way too many) will accept the lies by the globalists – think of “climate change” which has been debunked and debunked for decades –but now, it really has been fully exposed for the evil controls it has always been. Maybe. Do most realize that CO2 is vital to all life on earth? Do enough understand that the chemtrails are meant to damage the earth and us – they have nothing beneficial for mankind, the animal kingdom, or the atmosphere. In fact, they are there to damage all.

Not 20 years ago, no sane person (even those a bit tetched) would have believed that we would be trying to play God by making girls into boys and boys into girls. That our medical leaders would be making “vaccines” that would kill us; promote suicide for stressed teen-agers; give us drugs (remdesivir that kills) as a treatment for the vaxx in case it didn’t kill us already; and, well, you get the picture.

We are living in an upside-down world where “healthy” is looked down upon and discouraged, where common sense and intelligence are targeted for removal, and truth is a dirty word.

Yes, the world feels upside down, but I believe people guided by reason, logic, love, and kindness still outnumber those who seek power through harmful means. They may have wealth and considerable influence over governments and major media, but sane, caring people still have the power to resist.

Too much evil has been allowed to infiltrate every aspect of our lives, –our governance, our churches and our schools. If we want our children and our children’s children to have any freedom at all, we must stop this now! And Freedom Pods are the way.