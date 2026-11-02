Special Report: NPS & Beyond

By Lynne M Taylor

Host of “Clear Sightings” podcast; author, speaker, activist

October 2026

Recently, I’ve become aware of the vast overreaches being committed by the NPS (National Parks Service). NPS is housed in the U.S. Department of Interior and has partnerships with the following U.S. agencies (per the NPS website1):

Bureau of Land Management

U.S. Forest Service

U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Federal Highway Administration

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Other federal agencies with ties to the NPS, which expand the control2, include but are not limited to the following:

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

U.S. Dept. of Commerce

U.S. Dept. of Defense FEMA

U.S. Dept. of Transportation

Why would an education based researcher dive into something as big as the NPS’s overreaches? Please understand that I am not ‘anti-NPS’. I AM, however, ‘pro-natural preservation’.

I also have taken the plunge into fighting to protect our exquisite natural spaces because the NPS also partners with the U.S. Dept. of Education via it’s curriculum resources and other associated programs. But, these are not my only reasons.

I love the outdoors. Being raised in the deep woods of rural South Georgia, I was blessed to have parents who loved nature, respected the flora and fauna of our area. They taught my brothers and I how to live out a life that took from nature, but also gave back. To this day, I practice these life lessons and have passed them on to not only my children, but all those I taught. A quick fun fact about me is that when I ‘retired’ from teaching in 2015, my goal was to become a ranger at a national park so that I could combine the outdoors and teaching.

So, how can we give back to nature?

Respect its space; cherish its ecosystems; championing the environments when threatened. Has the NPS just recently tried to exploit our treasured national parks, seashores, wildlife preserves, etc.? Hardly, but with recent changes from the past two D.C. led administrations, our nationally shared gems of natural beauty are under the greatest threats we’ve seen.

Refer back to the world famous Ansel Adams photography. Most of his pictures were taken in national parks. He was a firm advocate for protecting the nationally shared wonders we know. However, in the book, “Our National Parks: Ansel Adams”3, we can glean that even his efforts with regard for the careful use our our parks via policies and management weren’t successful. Have things really changed since the 1950s and 1960s when Adams ran up against opposition? Yes and no. No: Even reading recently published children’s book about the beginnings of the NPS, you’ll see that when the federal government wants something, little to nothing can thwart that. Yes: The power of people and the use of internet access means we have a connectivity Mr. Adams didn’t. Used wisely, the connections help us learn more than we previously could understand about the moves of the NPS. It means we can help share the news and encourage others to get involved. Power of the people can only work, when more than a few are engaged.

The National Geographic book, “The 10 Best of Everything: National Parks” 2nd edition4 has broken down some of the best places we share that should be enjoyed and experienced.

Included among these ‘best’ parks are some of our most endangered national parks. What happens to these parks matters to all of us. For example, Cumberland Island National Seashore was ranked near the top in 3 categories: Wetlands & Swamps (#3, right behind the Everglades (#2), also in danger; #3 in Beaches for its pristine and unspoiled beaches; and #10 in Historical Places. However, Big Bend National Park in TX; is also under major threats and is among the Top Ten National Parks. My point? Whether your favorite national or federal land is considered a “Top Ten” by National Geographic or it isn’t, if it’s special to you, it’s worth finding out if your special place is in peril from greed, public-private partnering, outside corporations or legislation: You’ve got a vested interest in saving our protected spaces!

Tools You Can Use:

For example (and not an exhaustive list):

Grassroots Network: https://www.conservationlands.org/our-friends-grassroots-network

Wild Cumberland: https://wildcumberland.org/

National Parks Conservation Association: https://www.npca.org/

Defenders of Wildlife: https://defenders.org/

Sneaky back doors to watch for:

Data centers near national parks (aka: technology corridors, innovation parks)

To use Cumberland Island as an example, Southeast Georgia’s Innovation Center9 has a partnering university, Georgia Tech. Undeveloped land in the county in which the Island is located appears to be the target. Considering that negative impacts from large amounts of technology can travel miles outward from its source, should be a concern.

Did you know that there are 5 types of data centers and that the most well known (hyperscale) isn’t the only type which will harm wildlife? In my research, the risk to our bees, for example, is outrageously dangerous. Consider this: the EMF damage10 will impact humans adversely as well. However, our pollinators and other wildlife will be harmed much more so.

Military site upgrades or expansions could also impact our national parks, federal lands, etc. The U.S. Dept. of Defense and the U.S. Dept. of the Interior have long partnered together. While recently celebrating this unity for America’s 250th11, we must consider what needs to be watched.

County or State Strategic Plans are where you can locate several ‘devils’ in the details. Again, using Cumberland Island as the example: The Camden County Strategic Plan12 currently in place has increased visitors as an agenda item. How will this impact the nearby national seashore? It’s a segway into the NPS’s own Visitor Use Management (VUMs) plan.

VUMs: NPS reality vs Nature’s Truth:

According to the NPS13, managing the amount of visitors to any one national park, seashore, etc. can help protect the natural state of the location. However, hidden within some of the VUMs are detriments to nature. For example, Cumberland Island has a limit of 300 visitors per day.

Most of these visitors leave the same day, while the remaining visitors camp out. Under the proposed VUM, however, that number would increase. More visitors means more infrastructure. Infrastructure is NOT nature’s friend. If you’re not familiar with the details of how harmful this would be, visit the VUM map14 that Wild Cumberland has published. You can use this as an example for what NPS you are trying to protect.

In Closing:

It’s been my goal to equip you, no matter where you are in the USA. It’s been my honor to have researched for your informational purposes. We must remember to help each other equip ourselves in the fight to preserve our national parks, seashores, wildlife refuges and all the other types of public land we have. To preserve them for future generations was not only supposed to be the NPS’s mission, but it’s ours, too. Unimpaired wildlife, wild places and our history must be protected. To do any less than this will mean failure in ensuring future generations can understand the value of our beloved national resources.

To access my special Catching Fire two part series on this topic, please use these videos.

Part One: https://catchingfirenews.com/2026/10/08/its-your-land-clear-sightings-with-lynne-taylor/

Part Two: https://rumble.com/v7gyebk-clear-sightings-whos-taking-our-national-parks-dani-purvis-wild-cum berland.html

If you wish to contact me to seek out more information or to speak to your group, please use the following contact information:

Lynne M Taylor

Personal email: [email protected] Cell phone: 704-517-3481

For Catching Fire News content, visit: https://catchingfirenews.com/

(*CFN is a project of the American Policy Center) APC’s website & where you can schedule my appearance: https://americanpolicy.org/speaking/booking/

(Select my name)

Sources:

1 https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationaltrailssystem/federal-agency-partners.htm

2 https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1187/federal-departments-and-agencies.htm

3 ISBN 10: 0821219103 ISBN 13: 9780821219102

Publisher: Little, Brown and Company, 1992

4 ISBN: 9781426223211

5 https://smartasset.com/taxes/the-economics-of-national-parks

6 https://www.outsideonline.com/tag/public-lands/

7 https://www.outsideonline.com/adventure-travel/national-parks/most-endangered-public-lands-america/

8 https://westernpriorities.org/2026/10/statement-new-map-shows-1492-national-park-projects-put-on-a-low-priority-list/

9 https://southeastgeorgiainnovationcampus.com/

10 https://www.ehn.org/honeybee-emf-power-line-pollination

11 https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4293629/navy-command-builds-bridges-with-national-park-service-through-community-outrea/

12 https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxryg/2025-2030-2040-Strategic-Plan/#p=1

13 https://visitorusemanagement.nps.gov/VUM/VumOverview

14 https://wildcumberland.org/visitor-use-management-plan/