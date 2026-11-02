02 Nov Special Report: NPS & Beyond
By Lynne M Taylor
Host of “Clear Sightings” podcast; author, speaker, activist
October 2026
Recently, I’ve become aware of the vast overreaches being committed by the NPS (National Parks Service). NPS is housed in the U.S. Department of Interior and has partnerships with the following U.S. agencies (per the NPS website1):
Bureau of Land Management
U.S. Forest Service
U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Federal Highway Administration
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Other federal agencies with ties to the NPS, which expand the control2, include but are not limited to the following:
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture
U.S. Dept. of Commerce
U.S. Dept. of Defense FEMA
U.S. Dept. of Transportation
Why would an education based researcher dive into something as big as the NPS’s overreaches? Please understand that I am not ‘anti-NPS’. I AM, however, ‘pro-natural preservation’.
I also have taken the plunge into fighting to protect our exquisite natural spaces because the NPS also partners with the U.S. Dept. of Education via it’s curriculum resources and other associated programs. But, these are not my only reasons.
I love the outdoors. Being raised in the deep woods of rural South Georgia, I was blessed to have parents who loved nature, respected the flora and fauna of our area. They taught my brothers and I how to live out a life that took from nature, but also gave back. To this day, I practice these life lessons and have passed them on to not only my children, but all those I taught. A quick fun fact about me is that when I ‘retired’ from teaching in 2015, my goal was to become a ranger at a national park so that I could combine the outdoors and teaching.
So, how can we give back to nature?
Respect its space; cherish its ecosystems; championing the environments when threatened. Has the NPS just recently tried to exploit our treasured national parks, seashores, wildlife preserves, etc.? Hardly, but with recent changes from the past two D.C. led administrations, our nationally shared gems of natural beauty are under the greatest threats we’ve seen.
Refer back to the world famous Ansel Adams photography. Most of his pictures were taken in national parks. He was a firm advocate for protecting the nationally shared wonders we know. However, in the book, “Our National Parks: Ansel Adams”3, we can glean that even his efforts with regard for the careful use our our parks via policies and management weren’t successful. Have things really changed since the 1950s and 1960s when Adams ran up against opposition? Yes and no. No: Even reading recently published children’s book about the beginnings of the NPS, you’ll see that when the federal government wants something, little to nothing can thwart that. Yes: The power of people and the use of internet access means we have a connectivity Mr. Adams didn’t. Used wisely, the connections help us learn more than we previously could understand about the moves of the NPS. It means we can help share the news and encourage others to get involved. Power of the people can only work, when more than a few are engaged.
The National Geographic book, “The 10 Best of Everything: National Parks” 2nd edition4 has broken down some of the best places we share that should be enjoyed and experienced.
Included among these ‘best’ parks are some of our most endangered national parks. What happens to these parks matters to all of us. For example, Cumberland Island National Seashore was ranked near the top in 3 categories: Wetlands & Swamps (#3, right behind the Everglades (#2), also in danger; #3 in Beaches for its pristine and unspoiled beaches; and #10 in Historical Places. However, Big Bend National Park in TX; is also under major threats and is among the Top Ten National Parks. My point? Whether your favorite national or federal land is considered a “Top Ten” by National Geographic or it isn’t, if it’s special to you, it’s worth finding out if your special place is in peril from greed, public-private partnering, outside corporations or legislation: You’ve got a vested interest in saving our protected spaces!
Tools You Can Use:
- Title 54 “The National Park Service and Related Programs”, Section 100101 clearly stated that National Park System Units (aka: Parks, seashores, etc.) were to ‘conserve the scenery, natural and historic objects, and wildlife..and to provide for the enjoyment of the scenery, natural and historical objects and wildlife in such a manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.’
- Morethanjustparks.comhas an interactive map where you can see the National Parks in the most danger. The map allows you to choose any park that’s meaningful to you to learn more about what’s at stake. According to the website, over 618 million acres of public lands are in peril. Earlier, in my report, I said we have a vested interest. It’s called taxes. The income taxes we pay in, each year, help fund the services at national parks. Rangers, emergency crew, park law enforcement and many other services. In 2022, NPS estimated a whopping $21.8 billion5 in repairs to our parks. IF the plans for building in any of the National Parks occurs, what other added taxes or costs can we expect to pay for? We shouldn’t have to fund the demise of our national treasures!
- NPS partnerships (aka: ‘friends of’, ‘foundations’, ‘alliances’, etc. How tuned into what’s happening are these groups? These groups exist to aid national parks in many different ways. IF they are aware of any demise being planned for a park or refuge they support, are they able to effectively use their position to resist the demises? If so, great; if not, this is a great opportunity to have grassroots groups come alongside them. (For the most up-to-date list: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/partnerships/our-partners.htm )
- OutsideOnline Magazine has a special section devoted to ‘public lands6’ and several informative articles on the national parks being targeted for baseball fields, mansions and more. Their article Top 10 Most Endangered Public Lands7 includes Wildlife Refuges, National Parks and more.
- To see the entire list of current and proposed NPS projects which are seeking public comment: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/. You can even compare this list with the information from the “Center for Western Priorities”. CWP has ranked the NPS projects8. For example, some projects are described as ‘low priority’. But what constitutes ‘low’? What makes a project ‘high’ or even ‘medium’ in priorities? ALL public land is precious! Title 54 set a mandate for the ultimate priority: Unimpaired!
- Grassroots groups mean people power! People power means engaged citizens at the local level! Local level means ‘bottom-up’ which is the direct opponent of ‘top-down’ when it comes to control.
For example (and not an exhaustive list):
Grassroots Network: https://www.conservationlands.org/our-friends-grassroots-network
Wild Cumberland: https://wildcumberland.org/
National Parks Conservation Association: https://www.npca.org/
Defenders of Wildlife: https://defenders.org/
Sneaky back doors to watch for:
Data centers near national parks (aka: technology corridors, innovation parks)
To use Cumberland Island as an example, Southeast Georgia’s Innovation Center9 has a partnering university, Georgia Tech. Undeveloped land in the county in which the Island is located appears to be the target. Considering that negative impacts from large amounts of technology can travel miles outward from its source, should be a concern.
Did you know that there are 5 types of data centers and that the most well known (hyperscale) isn’t the only type which will harm wildlife? In my research, the risk to our bees, for example, is outrageously dangerous. Consider this: the EMF damage10 will impact humans adversely as well. However, our pollinators and other wildlife will be harmed much more so.
Military site upgrades or expansions could also impact our national parks, federal lands, etc. The U.S. Dept. of Defense and the U.S. Dept. of the Interior have long partnered together. While recently celebrating this unity for America’s 250th11, we must consider what needs to be watched.
County or State Strategic Plans are where you can locate several ‘devils’ in the details. Again, using Cumberland Island as the example: The Camden County Strategic Plan12 currently in place has increased visitors as an agenda item. How will this impact the nearby national seashore? It’s a segway into the NPS’s own Visitor Use Management (VUMs) plan.
VUMs: NPS reality vs Nature’s Truth:
According to the NPS13, managing the amount of visitors to any one national park, seashore, etc. can help protect the natural state of the location. However, hidden within some of the VUMs are detriments to nature. For example, Cumberland Island has a limit of 300 visitors per day.
Most of these visitors leave the same day, while the remaining visitors camp out. Under the proposed VUM, however, that number would increase. More visitors means more infrastructure. Infrastructure is NOT nature’s friend. If you’re not familiar with the details of how harmful this would be, visit the VUM map14 that Wild Cumberland has published. You can use this as an example for what NPS you are trying to protect.
In Closing:
It’s been my goal to equip you, no matter where you are in the USA. It’s been my honor to have researched for your informational purposes. We must remember to help each other equip ourselves in the fight to preserve our national parks, seashores, wildlife refuges and all the other types of public land we have. To preserve them for future generations was not only supposed to be the NPS’s mission, but it’s ours, too. Unimpaired wildlife, wild places and our history must be protected. To do any less than this will mean failure in ensuring future generations can understand the value of our beloved national resources.
To access my special Catching Fire two part series on this topic, please use these videos.
Part One: https://catchingfirenews.com/2026/10/08/its-your-land-clear-sightings-with-lynne-taylor/
Part Two: https://rumble.com/v7gyebk-clear-sightings-whos-taking-our-national-parks-dani-purvis-wild-cum berland.html
If you wish to contact me to seek out more information or to speak to your group, please use the following contact information:
Lynne M Taylor
Personal email: [email protected] Cell phone: 704-517-3481
For Catching Fire News content, visit: https://catchingfirenews.com/
(*CFN is a project of the American Policy Center) APC’s website & where you can schedule my appearance: https://americanpolicy.org/speaking/booking/
(Select my name)
Sources:
1 https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationaltrailssystem/federal-agency-partners.htm
2 https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1187/federal-departments-and-agencies.htm
3 ISBN 10: 0821219103 ISBN 13: 9780821219102
Publisher: Little, Brown and Company, 1992
4 ISBN: 9781426223211
5 https://smartasset.com/taxes/the-economics-of-national-parks
6 https://www.outsideonline.com/tag/public-lands/
7 https://www.outsideonline.com/adventure-travel/national-parks/most-endangered-public-lands-america/
8 https://westernpriorities.org/2026/10/statement-new-map-shows-1492-national-park-projects-put-on-a-low-priority-list/
9 https://southeastgeorgiainnovationcampus.com/
10 https://www.ehn.org/honeybee-emf-power-line-pollination
11 https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4293629/navy-command-builds-bridges-with-national-park-service-through-community-outrea/
12 https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxryg/2025-2030-2040-Strategic-Plan/#p=1
13 https://visitorusemanagement.nps.gov/VUM/VumOverview