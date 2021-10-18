Make your community a Freedom Pod!

Tom DeWeese’s interview on Freedom Hub Working Group

Stopping tyranny occurs at the local level. City councils, county commissions, and state legislatures have more power than they know. We have neglected to build an infrastructure to fight for freedom while giving coercion-lovers a clear playing field to control every corner of local government. Mr. DeWeese, famous for warning a decade ago about the “Agenda 21” assault on private property, teaches the basics for organizing a team to build that infrastructure – to defend what’s yours, support local businesses, and guarantee personal choice. If you turn YOUR community into a freedom pod, the dynamic will spread to OTHER communities.