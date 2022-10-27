Teachers, Preachers and Greens… The Unholy Alliance to Transform America

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory, destroy its books, its culture, and its history.Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was. The world around it will forget even faster. The struggle of man agasinst power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.” (milan kundera)

When Communism “fell” in the late 1980’s, those who were busy scheming to impose global governance on the sovereign nations had a problem. Suddenly, the only super power in the world was the United States – the only nation on Earth based on the ideals of limited government, individual liberty and free enterprise. If American bedrock ideals of freedom took hold in the emerging nations of the old Soviet Empire, global governance was impossible.

What to do? The answer was obvious. Change America. Get her to join the community of nations with a proper attitude. Force her to learn her proper place. Target: America’s attitudes, values and beliefs. And to force us to quickly question those American ideals, elements of guilt and fear would be essential.

Two specific targets were identified: the American public school system and America’s Christian churches. These were the breeding grounds for the out-of-step American ideas. The schools taught us of the Founding Fathers and their courageous battle to recognize that we are all born with our rights as free individuals. And they taught us that its government’s job to protect those rights. Moreover, the very source of those ideals, as stated by the Founders over and over again, came from Christian teachings. In short, Christianity is the root of American culture.

The guilt and fear elements of the scheme were to come from a campaign that told us that American selfishness and mass consumption were destroying the planet. In short, the modern environmental movement was chosen as the shock and awe tactic to force America into the global village. Over the next three decades these forces combined to rapidly and drastically change America in a very significant way. As Ronald Reagan said, “We are but one generation away from losing our liberties.” Change the attitudes, values and beliefs of just one generation and America will forget its founding principles and fall in line with the globalist world view.

School reform = Indoctrination

Throughout American history, parents took on the role of teaching children boundaries, without which a free society cannot function. Children were taught at a young age to respect the rights of others; they were taught the rules of games, without which they could not be played; they were taught to not go into a neighbor’s yard without permission; they were taught modesty and loyalty and pride in their school, town, and nation. They were taught to be independent and take care of their own, without expecting someone else to do it for them. And they were taught that their property, ideas and dreams are their own, to control and pursue. These are attitudes, values, and beliefs that make a free society possible. To get America to fall in line and accept the concept of global governance, these things needed to be changed – and fast.

It is fairly well known what has happened to American schools since the 1990s, when massive “reform” took place through the establishment of the federal Department of Education and programs with names like Goals 2000, School to Work, Workforce Development and later, No Child Left Behind. Of course today we have Critical Race Theory. Local control of American schools disappeared and a federal curriculum based on behavior modification, focusing on a global outlook replaced basic academics and true American history. A psychology-driven curriculum instead focused on breaking down the structure of American society.

Parents were virtually eliminated from the education process, kept from visiting classrooms, participating in homework assignments and banned from seeing copies of tests and evaluation exams. In time, Americans began to notice that their children changed after entering school. Children were not learning to read and write. Math skills declined. Knowledge of basic American and world history was near non-existent.

But children suddenly announced that they were now vegetarians (usually at about the third grade). Parents began to notice that environmental questions or statements started popping up in math, language and history text books. Children were obviously learning little about America’s unique history or the ideals of the Founders, other than the fact that some of our greatest founders were slave holders.

Today, in the classroom, rather than basic academics, the children are fed a steady stream of pictures and stories of environmental destruction, supposedly caused by man. The text books speak of the earth only as a fragile victim of man’s development. The students are taught that the earth is their “mother” from which all good derives.

A fourth grade math book called Quest 2000 contains “math” questions like this one: Mindy read that a typical goldfish lives for 6 years. Mindy has a goldfish six years old. Should Mindy continue to buy goldfish? Explain your thinking.

Representatives of groups like the Sierra Club and People for the ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) are brought into the classroom for days on end to talk to the children and indoctrinate them in the “green” message. There are no opposing views introduced (because that would interrupt the behavior modification process). Only a few years ago, some children were forced to watch Al Gore’s film, “An Inconvenient Truth” as many as four times during their school days.

The children, after being fed a constant diet of such dribble, are then assessed and evaluated on the progress of their behavior modification. Parent’s think those assessments are about testing for academic ability. If children fail to respond with the proper attitudes, they are given special courses and “personalized” computer programs to help them along the way. And then they are tested again and again until they submit.

After twelve years of this indoctrination your children will certainly have all of the proper environmental attitudes, unable to think or reason for themselves, ready to accept and support whatever message those in charge hand down. In other words, your child has become the perfect anti-property, anti-technology, anti-industry, unquestioning, simple-minded, global village idiot.

And the indoctrination is taking its toll. Children have been known to break out into tears when meat is served for dinner because they’ve been assaulted by PeTA in the classroom – told not to eat their friends, the animals. One six year old girl refused to sleep in a beautiful old four poster bed inherited from her grandmother. When asked why, sobbing, she told her mother, because they had to kill trees to make it. Another young boy compared lumber jacks to rapists and murderers. Vegan activists now storm into grocery stores, blocking meat departments and pouring bottles of milk on the floor.

The American public education system has become a major tool in the drive to destroy from within the American ideal.

Green Invasion of Christian Churches

Some worried and concerned parents try to find comfort that their children are safe in their church Sunday school, where they will at least learn the proper attitudes, values and beliefs from a solid Christian view. They are about to be shocked out of that comfort zone.

The lesser noticed and perhaps more covert effort to modify American society has been the assault on Christian churches. It’s an invasion specifically designed to change the very root of Western culture. Beginning in 1993, 67,000 Christian congregations were targeted by a highly organized and well funded effort to change, and ultimately remove Christianity as a threat to their agenda.

The driving force behind the assault on Christian churches is called the National Religious Partnership for the Environment (NRPE). The Partnership is a formal agreement among four of the nation’s largest religious organizations, including the U.S. Catholic Conference, National Council of Churches, Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life, and the Evangelical Environmental Network. In addition, The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) holds a special “consultative” relationship with the Partnership. Funding comes from (among others) Pew Charitable Trusts, Stephen C. Rockefeller, the Turner Foundation, W. Alton Jones Foundation and the New World Foundation.

The Partnership operates out of an Anglican church in New York City called St. John, the Divine. The Cathedral is also the home of the Gaia Institute and the Temple of Understanding. The Temple is an official United Nations Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

The former Executive Director of the Partnership, Paul Gorman, said, “…how people of faith engage the environment crisis will have much to do with the future well-being of the planet, and in all likelihood, with the future of religious life as well.”

But don’t be misled into thinking these are just good Christians seeking to address environmental issues. The exact opposite is the case. The programs of the Religious Partnership for the Environment seek to steer churches away from Christian teachings and, instead engage in spreading the worship of the earth – “Gaia” – in the name of the Christian religion. Worship of Gaia, in fact, calls for man to worship the creation rather than the creator – the exact opposite of Christian teachings.

Today’s environmental movement promotes a social order for a global society organized around the notion that the earth itself is the giver of life. They advocate that man is not part of the ecology, but in fact, is the destroyer of it. Disciples of the Gaia hypothesis believe that all living things (except for man) are interconnected and to damage or destroy even a tiny insect is to damage whole ecological systems.

Such a position is the basis for the Wildlands Project that calls for “rewilding” 50% of all the land in every state, a massive assault on the concept of private property, and state and national sovereignty. That idea, created by the radical Earth First group, quickly made its way into a major UN document called the Biodiversity Treaty, and though never ratified by the US Senate, is now being implemented across the nation, with millions of acres of land being locked away from human use. It is also the basis behind wolf and bear reintroductions; behind the destruction of dams; behind the blocking of building projects for the sake of flies and sucker fish; and it’s the very root of Agenda 21 and Sustainable Development that is now dictating development policy and so-called social justice in nearly every city and county in the nation.

Meanwhile, the Religious Partnership for the Environment is moving to bring all of the world’s religions in line to spout from their pulpits the Gaia position as the true source of life and spirituality and, therefore, the only relevant object of worship. They are, in short, changing Christianity to match their world view.

Regularly, the Partnership sponsors conferences and seminars to bring pastors, priests and rabbis together for instruction. They prepare sermons, issue papers and Sunday school materials to carry the Gaia message into the churches. The documents are carefully written in the language or style of each religion so the church leader can easily incorporate them into church policy. Shortly after attending such a meeting, it is not surprising to hear a pastor suddenly preaching carefully worded sermons, which, upon investigation, are found to contain earth- worshiping paganism – a fact the minister would no doubt be shocked to learn.

In May, 1992, the Partnership issued a Declaration of the “Mission to Washington.” The document was a statement of purpose on how the Partnership intended to deal with our nation’s environmental policy. The final line of the document stated, “Understanding that the world does not belong to any one nation or generation, and sharing a spirit of utmost urgency, we dedicate ourselves to undertake bold action to cherish and protect the environment of our planetary home.” The language is straight out of the scriptures of Agenda 21, the Biodiversity Treaty, Gaia, Al Gore’s book, “Earth in the Balance,” and the Sierra Club.

The document was then signed by a wide array of religious leaders including Reverend Theodore M. Hesburgh, President, University of Notre Dame; Reverend Gilbert Horn, Ex. Dir. Colorado Council of Churches; Mrs. Annette Kane, Ex. Dir, National Council of Catholic Women; Dr. C. William Nichols, Pres. Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); The Reverend Dr. William Phillippe, Ex Dir, General Assembly Council, Presbyterian Church, USA; Rev. Tyrone S. Pitts, Sec Gen, Progressive National Baptist Convention; Dr. Howard Ris, Ex. Dir. National Baptist Convention; Dr. Foy Valentine, former Ex Dir. Christian Life Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention; and Dr. Richard Land, Ex. Dir. Christian Life Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Also signing the document were such notorious environmental leaders as Mr. George Frampton, President, the Wilderness Society; Chief Global Warming alarmist Dr. James Hansen, Director, Goddard Institute for Space Studies; The Rev. Thomas Berry, Director, the Temple of Understanding; and Dr. Howard Ris, Ex. Dir. Union of Concerned Scientists.

In short, these respected Christian leaders locked arms with some of the most radical environmentalists in a document that declared its determination to enforce radical environmental policy based on pagan earth worship and anti-American, anti-free enterprise policy.

Here, these radicals speak for themselves: Helen Caldicott, of the Union of Concerned Scientists:

“Capitalism is destroying the earth.” Please note that the UCS was started in the late 1980s as a part of the Nuclear Freeze movement, which was proven to be funded in part by the Soviet KGB. The membership of the UCS has always consisted of less than 10 percent scientists and more than 90 percent generic America-bashers.

Father Thomas Berry, a dissident Catholic Priest, is a prime spokesman for Gaia. Father Berry contends that Christianity promotes a “deep cultural pathology of human greed and addiction.” He advocates that the earth is disintegrating and that Christianity is to blame. In his book, “Dream of the Earth,” (published by Sierra Club Books) Berry never uses the word “God” but speaks of a supernatural force in the universe. He says that “we should place less emphasis on Christ as a person and a redeemer. We should put the Bible away for twenty years while we radically rethink our religious ideas.”

Also part of the Temple of Understanding was the late Maurice Strong, Secretary General of the UN’s Earth Summit, which produced the Biodiversity Treaty and Agenda 21. Strong owns a ranch in Colorado where he has built a Babylonian sun god temple. Strong famously said, “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

Mathew Fox, a former member of the Dominican Order and a self-proclaimed New Age leader and Gaia spokesman, said, “the world is being called to a new post- denominational, even post- Christian belief system that sees the earth as a living being – mythologically, as Gaia, Mother Earth – with mankind as her consciousness.”

How does all of this pagan earth worship affect American society and, moreover, affect the average Christian American in their church pew? Are the efforts of the Partnership and its supporters reaching their goal of changing the attitudes, values and beliefs of American society to fit into the global village? You be the judge. Following are a few actual events that have taken place around the nation since the assault on Christianity began.

ITEM: As the congregation sat in their church pews in the great Cathedral of St. John, the Divine in New York City, the priest stands at the alter, ready to receive a procession of animals for the annual Feast of Saint Francis blessing. Down the aisle comes a procession of elephants, camels, donkeys, monkeys and birds. These are followed by members of the congregation carrying bowls of compost and worms. Next, to the sounds of music, come acrobats and jugglers. In the pulpit, former Vice President Al Gore delivered a sermon, saying, “God is not separate from the Earth.”

ITEM: Meanwhile, in Kansas City, at the Westin Crown Center Hotel, in an event sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, a North American native Indian prayed to the grandfather spirit. And he prayed to the spirits of the Four Directions. He prayed for these spirits to bless the Earth and oversee the conference.

Then, former California State Senator Tom Hayden, a founder of the radical Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), offered an earth prayer, claiming the earth was speaking through him as he said, “On this Earth Day let us say an earth prayer and make an earth pledge.” “In the Bible,” Hayden said, “Ruah means both wind and spirit, so let us take time to breathe with the universe, connect with the earth and remember what we need to know and do.” Hayden continued his prayer by saying, “Celebrate that ancient spirits are born again in us, spirits of eagle vision, of coyote craft, of bear stewardship, of buffalo wisdom, of ancient goddesses, of druids, of native people, of Thoreau and Sitting Bull – born again and over again in John Muir and Rachel Carson and David Brower and Alice Walker.” Hayden then asked the congregation to commit to carry the written word of Al Gore into official deeds.

Then, musician Paul Winter entertained the congregation with his saxophone. He explained that he had gone into the Superior Forest and taped exchanges of howls between his saxophone and a wolf. He then asked the congregation to join him in a “Howl-le-lu-ia Chorus.” He made a wolf sound, and nearly 200 Episcopalians from Kansas howled back, expressing their oneness with the wolf.

ITEM: On a hillside, just outside Boulder, Colorado, 200 Americans “found their own space” and began meditating and resonating – using vibrating sounds that sounded something like locusts.

Leader of the meeting was Jose Arguelles, leader of PAN (Planet Art Network) and New Age Transformation. Arguelles is the man who claimed to have “decoded” the Mayan calendar and predicted great catastrophe for the world by 2012, unless we rejected our current calendar and adopt the natural time Thirteen Moon 28-day calendar. As usual, the dire predictions of the radical greens failed to materialize.

However, addressing the gathered crowd, Arguelles presented them with a new idea – that of seeing the earth as a living, spiritual being that could feel pain. The group was asked to tune into the crystal matrix frequency – what he called Mother Earth’s heartbeat. He told them to relax. Many went into a trance-like state. As people felt they were being filled with the Earth’s energy, they became vocal, with sounds rising and falling rhythmically. Some swayed and some fell down on the ground and began writhing.

Then Jose Arguelles stood before them and brought them to silence. Arguelles told the group to concentrate on a cloud floating over head, just drifting, and then he told them to invite the cloud in to fill the empty spirit, the empty soul. He then said to invite PAN in – to accept Pan as the leader and guide for their lives.

Jose explained that Pan was the first son of Mother Earth and used to live close to his mother in the primeval forest with his brothers and sisters. Pan’s brothers and sisters, he said, were the ones who went out and founded the temple-building societies. He meant the Aztecs and the Egyptians, etc.

But when Pan refused to join his siblings in the cities, they called him evil and “Satan.” The siblings, Jose said, invented their own selfish religion – Christianity, which, he said, must be removed because it includes a vision of an Apocalypse.

The Boulder audience was told that right now, Mother Earth is bringing Pan back to save us and lead us into the New Age. The audience was told it could help by surrendering to Pan, tuning into the crystal matrix frequencies and carrying out the directions while tuned in. Arguelles then explained this might included the physical removal of Christians because they are the biggest obstacle to transformation.

Can Americans have any doubt as to where the Earth worshipping, radical environmental movement intends to take American society? Why are “Christian” leaders and officials locking arms with such foes of the American ideal of freedom, and to help them destroy the very religion they profess to lead?

America is in a life or death battle for its very soul, both in its public school classrooms and in its Christian church pews. Freedom is in the balance.