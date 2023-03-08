Cancel Culture Coming to a Conclusion?

Take some ESG + DEIB, and add CBDC and Finish Off with 15-minute City

Let me start off defining the latest – and some of the most dangerous acronyms today:

ESG – Environment, Social, and (corporate) Governance is the made-up (faux, false, lying, scheming) Newspeak nonsensical acronym. I guess when you have a piece of nonsensical science called Climate Change, nee Global Warming, the tools you use to “achieve” you goal must also be fake. Although much, if not most, of today’s science is fake. It is making me feel like I live in an alternate universe – oops, that’s exactly what the Power Elite (PE) are aiming for.

Environment means the fake Climate Change must be rectified by going to Green Energy, thus destroying the environment.

Some notes to show my use of the word “fake” is the correct one to use:

Papal Advisor Naomi Klein admits in her much-publicized screed that ‘Global Warming’ is all about anti-capitalism – being nothing to do with science. Klein states: progressive policies on the environment are really about what Marx and Lenin said the communist revolution desired 100 years ago — the overthrow of capitalism. This is not about science, or health, at all. “Our economic model is at war with the Earth,” writes Klein. “We cannot change the laws of nature. But we can change our economy. Climate change is our best chance to demand and build a better world.” [1]

Christine Figueres, UN Framework on the Convention of Climate Change, “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.” January 22, 2014

that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.” January 22, 2014 And, from 2007, Rajendra Pachauri ex head of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in Nature, “I will not sit back until I have expressed in every possible forum the need that we must make fundamental structural changes to economic growth and development. That’s what it’s about, what really works. Climate change is just part of it.”

That last sentence: Climate change is just part of it? It was supposedly the most disastrous thing to ever threaten the earth, but it is just part. They are showing us that it is a mere tool of theirs to attack free markets and private property.

Back to ESG.

Social, as you all should know by now, stands for Social Justice which is an ever-changing list of those who are discriminated against. You know, Blacks (but only if they hate Whites and Asian [today, anyway. Remember it is ever-changing]) and, especially, if they hate Blacks who want to be independent and not biased; females, but only if they either identify as males, or are lesbians, or identify as cats, or know they are marginalized because they can have babies, or those who brag about the number of abortions they have had, or who knows what; only males who identify as women or are in the process of becoming a so-called woman, or are still snowflakes living in mommy’s basement (certainly not going to be procreating from there).

Government means a government that has ceded all its power to the alphabet agencies – FBI, CIA, HUD, DOT, EPA, and all the rest, plus given any remaining powers over to Regional governments which are unaccountable to the people – who naturally do not elect them. This group is now controlled, along with the pretend Congress and President we now have to the Global Public Private Partnerships – from BlackRock, Google, Bill Gates, World Economic Forum, World Health Organization. You get the picture.

On to the DEIB bigotry disguised as factors.

Diversity includes ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, military status, nationality, skills, disability status, location, and numerous other factors. Now, reading that list, you can figure we all qualify under many of them. I am of German/Irish descent, female, older, sexually female, non-military, American, and have a number of skills. But guess what? I am rejected from that list – not diverse enough? According to findem.ai/knowledge-center:

It can be challenging to diversify teams. And when you do succeed, having a certain percentage of diversity won’t transform your team—it’s the environment that you foster for diverse employees that brings real change. [2]

If anyone can logically explain that to me, I will be in your debt.

Equity, according to findem:

gives each employee fair and equal access, opportunities, and advancements, regardless of their diversity background. This can require companies to actively break down employees’ barriers to success. [3]

Which means??????? In most of our workplaces today, people have fair and equal access to work and achieve advancement. Keep in mind, the definition of “diversity” pretty much covers everyone in America today. And if companies must “break down the employees’ barriers to success – first, what are the barriers? Their inabilities to do a certain job? Employers train them, that is unless the employee is too lazy or otherwise can’t or doesn’t want to learn. What we are seeing is gobbledygook written to pretend there is a problem of diversity (and equity, and inclusion) in today’s businesses.

I will make this next point short:

Inclusion, again according to findem:

ensures everyone on the team is treated fairly and respectfully, despite differences. [4] Uh, duh?

The list used to end here, but you know how it is with the PE and their desire to confuse, baffle, and just mess with our minds, they have to keep adding to the list of our injustices and transgressions.

Belonging, findem definition:

centers around the employee experience of feeling accepted in the workplace. Every team member should feel that their perspective is valued and adds something useful. [5]

For Pete’s sake, grow up! If you are working well, doing your job, not goofing off, not playing hooky, you are most likely just fine in the belonging category. Grow up! As findem suggests “do employees offer each other constructive feedback?” I am laughing my head off right now thinking of some of the things I’ve heard in the line of constructive feedback. Some are not printable here. But again, time to grow up.

How do any of these things have anything to do with Carbon Dioxide?

They don’t! This is all horse pocky. It means nothing!

All the components I am talking about are frauds, and not even well-disguised frauds. They don’t need to be legitimate. Those promoting them lie all the time (and have been for decades). They know that, because most people have been “educated” in our national system and watch/read mainstream media, they have been brainwashed to believe the lies. And spread them.

As J.D. Rucker at America First Report states:

“The concept of ESG — Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance — is 100% designed to empower the ruling class among the globalist elite cabal while it weakens the rest of us greatly. This truth makes it ironic that it’s being sold to the people as a way to protect them from the evils of manufactured crises like climate change, social injustice, and power to the people. We are told we’re too dirty, bigoted, and stupid to control our own lives so we need to put our faith in the better people who are making these insane rules.”

But they will be used to take everything you own – and you will be happy!

Sorry, now I am finally getting to the CBDC part.

CBDC — is generally defined as a digital liability of a central bank that is widely available to the general public. Uh, that sounds like the usual jargon – nothing terrible, just unintelligible. We can wish. CBDCs are not tangible; you cannot hold one, you cannot even see one. They have no physical form. None. They exist digitally – only. So, what happens when the grid goes down for good? You go broke for good. But not so fast.

If you spend your money on things that cause harm to the environment or use carbon, you’ll go broke because Big Brother will take your money (digitally, of course, since there will be no paper or coin money). There will be no going back. Your only other choice is barter – if you can find someone who has anything you need.

Think about this, CBCDs are totally out of your hands and out of your control­­ – that is unless you have such great control that you do not squander an iota of carbon credit. NO car, not even electric – it takes carbon to produce electricity. No beef – we all know that cow burps (don’t, but we must pretend that they do) produce dangerous levels of CO2. You can branch out from here; you know the parameters.

Gee, what could go wrong? Well, as The Economist put it: “These “govcoins” [CBDCs] are a new incarnation of money. They promise to make finance work better but also to shift power from individuals to the state, alter geopolitics and change how capital is allocated…

Once ascendant, [they] could become panopticons for the state to control citizens: think of instant e-fines for bad behaviour.” [6]

John Butler, in Fortune & Freedom, spells it out:

“CBDCs also give central bankers the de facto power to “tax” deposits, or to supplement them with stimulus cash, as they did during the pandemic. But they would also give them the ability to easily track and trace every transaction, no matter how tiny, and perhaps embed some sort of sales, VAT or transactions tax, depending on the type of transaction involved.

“To what extent these new powers would be used or abused is unclear, and a merging of monetary and fiscal policy in this way would no doubt be political, but CBDCs would enable a complete fusion of monetary and fiscal policy, if desired, and would make any form of avoidance or evasion on the part of households or businesses all but impossible outside of direct barter.

“Financial privacy, something that has been eroding for many years, would vanish entirely”. [7] We certainly know that feeling already. Google, Facebook, Yahoo know more about what we spend and where than we do.

Not to ‘heap on’ or anything, but the UK is “rolling out its “Track and Trace” enabled currency: “Thanks to Rishi Sunak’s new plan, the government could soon have the power to track every pound you spend… decide what you can and can’t buy… and even lock your money down if you’re spending on the ‘wrong’ things…”

USA next?

Now we will put the two together – ESG/DEIB + CBDC.

Remember several paragraphs back where I said if you didn’t spend your money on the right things you will be penalized? Well, those nasty Environment, Social, Government, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are the only correct things that you can spend your money on. Everything else will count against you – whether fined, taxed, or your account shut down. That’s right. You “vill” be a good citizen or else. Or else you will have no whatever it is called now that it isn’t money.

I’ve heard that our substitute for cold hard cash will be the Quan. Rather like the Chinese Yuan, but this is just short for Quantum as in Quantum computer. AND we will also be honored with a Quantum Stamp, i.e., the Vaccine Passport which will be a chip under the skin.

Klaus Schwab promised us that the 4th Industrial Revolution won’t change what we will be doing for work (what a lie; the robots will be doing much of the work), but it “will change you – your body and mind.” Now we are getting a truer picture.

But while we are enduring this sick and twisted economic blackmail and extortion, what are those who foisted it on us doing? Well, at their latest meeting in Davos last month, it was reported by the Daily Mail that “Prostitutes gather in Davos for annual meeting of global elite – where demand for sexual services rockets during economic summit.” You can bet your sweet bippy that if you partake once the CBDCs hit us, you will be fined, and probably charged a great fee. They, the PE, can do it, we can’t. Just like they fly in on major CO2 producing planes, eat Wagyu steaks, lobster, caviar with Russian vodka, drink Romanee Conti wines, and guzzle expensive champagnes. And we are told we will not be eating beef, but instead, bugs.

For those long-time followers of APC, do you remember some 20 or 30 years ago we warned you about stack’n’pack housing in Smart Growth cities? About how the design was taken from the book The Ideal Communist City, which was written for East German to transit to ideal communism? Our government has taken that to heart with The Smart Code[8] which states:

“The SmartCode is a form-based code that incorporates Smart Growth and NewUrbanism principles. It is a unified development ordinance, addressing development at all scales of design, from regional planning on down to the building signage. It is based on the rural-to-urban transect rather than separated-use zoning, thereby able to integrate a full range of environmental techniques. Because the SmartCode envisions intentional outcomes based on known patterns of urban design, it is a more succinct and efficient document than most conventional codes.”

“The SmartCode differs from some other form-based codes in that its community-scale and block-scale articles are written explicitly for zoning. Zoning reform is essential to allow walkable mixed-use neighborhoods, thereby combatting sprawl, preserving open lands, and reducing energy use and carbon emissions

“…twenty years after the approval of a regulating plan, each transect Zone, except the t1 natural and t2 rural Zones, shall be automatically rezoned to the successional (next higher) transect Zone, unless denied in public hearing by the legislative body.” [9] You might want to go back and check your latest Master Plan. (Emphasis mine).

Yep, it tells us every aspect of design “from regional planning on down to the building signage, i.e., from how we are to plan our cities down to what kind and shape of signs we can pit on the buildings.

The booster shot — the 15-minute city — is the kicker that takes it all over the edge. Where everything – shopping, eating, living, working, schools – everything –would be within walking distance (with a bus ride being an expensive exception). In fact, most of that list would be fulfilled within the building where you live. There is little mention of visiting family or friends out of state or country. No vacations to the Caribbean or Seychelles unless you are one of the Global Elite.

The 15-minute cities are coming – some city officials are begging for their city to be one — fools who have no idea of what they are getting into – or maybe they do; maybe they either have been brainwashed or bought out with promises of being allowed to be a useful idiot. Remember the COVID lockdowns? This is that on steroids to the nth degree. The lockdowns were to get rid of as many humans as possible while programming those left behind to take orders and willingly accept being locked down.

I’ve read comments from people saying how great it was being forced to get to know your neighbors. Hey, you want to meet them? Why didn’t you do it when you/they moved in? Are people so dumbed down that they need the threat of annihilation before they can walk next door or across the street and introduce themselves? If so, we can stop the world now. Why would anyone with a sound mind want/need to be forced to do something they should have done years ago?

Look at the 15-minute city and keep in mind it is ostensibly about man-made global warming (most recently called climate change). There is a very quick cure for this (and yes, there is man-made global warming, but it is called a conspiracy theory. It has been going on for a mere several decades – through geoengineering and HAARP). Just look up in the sky and see the chemtrails. That is true man-made climate change. Watch the movie “The Dimming” on geoengineeringwatch.org. The PE and our government are behind this. Stop all that, and maybe – just maybe – we will be able to return to clean skies, water, and soil. If we do it in time.

Bill Gates just told us that he is free to fly all over the world in one of his four private jets because he is “part of the solution.” (BBC News). What we are seeing is one of the top people who has brought this non-existent catastrophe on us, telling us he can stop it by having all us peons reduce our carbon emissions down to near zero (we need to stop breathing/existing). He can stop it by calling a halt to the Geoengineering, ending the deadly COVID jab (that he invested heavily in), and do as he would like all of us who are over 60 years old to do, (he’s 67) and die (and Schwab, Fauci, Xi, Obama, and on and on. But he and they will do neither. Like the other PE, he will keep pretending he is doing this, out of the kindness of his heart, for us. As if he (and they) must live until they save us. A clear picture of a megalomanic.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) tells us the 15-minute cities are necessary to stop climate change: “this rearrangement of cities is absolutely about climate change. As climate change and global conflict cause shocks and stresses at faster intervals and increasing severity, the 15-minuet city will become even more critical, which is a lie because the latest data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says: there has been no global warming over the past decade. Instead, global cooling continues for the eighth consecutive year. The NASA satellite data finds a 0.11º decade drop in average global temperatures over the past eight years and five months. [11]

Consider some of the implications of the 15-minute city (while you keep in mind the Bill of Rights and our right to freedom and sovereignty).

You will have to register your car(s) and

which will be tracked to see if you stay within your own area of the city,

you will be tracked for all milage to be counted against your carbon usage.

You will be charged to park it, them.

You will be urged, instead, to walk or bike.

You will need permission to leave your area of the city.

All of these and more will be tracked on your ESG score and used against you.

To claim farming, ranching, agriculture, the use of oil, coal, gas (and humans existing) are to blame is absolute lying. These lies have been machinated to provide justification for the PE, the evil autocrats, to take control of the entire planet. But until some 20-40% of us realize this and stand up against it together, this demonic corruption will continue full speed ahead.

That is what a one-world government produces – tyrants and the rest of us, those they allow to live. You don’t want this for your city? Then you must do something. Get used to it or stand up and say NO, now, while we still are fit, able, and can think rather than just react to the globalist siren call on our knees.

Questions: We are told the electrical grid is in bad shape and an EMP could collapse it. If that happens, the internet will go down. How can CBDCs work? They can’t. Will we be allowed to us paper money instead? And how can the GE program our minds without the internet?

Just asking?

Perhaps they plan to turn the world over to AI non-humans? That would make sense of the fact they are destroying our land and water – machines don’t need food or hydration.