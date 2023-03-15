Don’t Let the Eve Become the Day

Late last year, I wrote a two piece article title The Eve of Destruction. I guess that ‘60s song has been on my mind, so I looked up the full lyrics and gulped. These lyrics fit way too well in today’s world. Eve’s become the “day of” too soon.

The Eastern world, it is explodin’

Violence flarin’, bullets loadin’

You’re old enough to kill but not for votin’

You don’t believe in war, but what’s that gun you’re totin’?

And even the Jordan river has bodies floatin’ [1]

Thanks to the Global Elite/Deep State, the Eastern world is exploding.

The U.S. government has opened its borders to killers and made voting an exercise in futility through corruption. Our Constitution declared that war was allowed only for protecting our borders. Now, we’ve opened the borders to murderers, rapists, sex trafficking, drug lords, and we put any of them on the welfare and voting rolls, give them big bucks, and jail those who defend themselves from these welcomed marauders.

Maybe the Jordan River is fine now, but what about the Ohio River and the land around East Palestine? The bodies of many fish are now floatin’ there. Wildlife are dying – and people will soon be, too. Where are the environmentalists who were screamin’ in the ‘70s and ‘80s because foresters were logging trees that would be replaced by other and ranchers were raising cattle – to eat instead of eating crickets, grasshoppers, and mealworms? Where are they now when the vinyl chloride that was intentionally burned naturally turns into TCDD (2,3,7,8-Tetrachloridibenzo-P-dioxin) which is a chemical that doesn’t break down – ever?

2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-P-dioxin is 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin which is often referred to simply as dioxin and is the reference for a number of compounds which are similar structurally and have dioxin-like toxicity. A substance extremely toxic to mammals, with a wide variation in sensitivity among species. Longer-term exposure of test mammals to lesser amounts can affect reproduction, cause birth defects, damage the liver and suppress the immune system. Several studies suggest that exposure to TCDD increases the risk of several types of cancer in people. Animal studies have also shown an increased risk of cancer from exposure to TCDD. The WHO and the USA DHHS have determined that TCDD is a human carcinogen. [2]

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

How you don’t believe

We’re on the eve of destruction

Don’t you understand what I’m trying to say

Can’t you feel the fears I’m feeling today?

If the button is pushed, there’s no runnin’ away

There’ll be no one to save with the world in a grave

Take a look around you boy, it’s bound to scare you, boy

If the button is pushed. We are now hearing discussions about “pushing the button” almost daily. Our wonderful wanna-be global leaders and deep state have been working on our coming to this point since 2013. Supposedly, we (the U.S.A.) set up the coup in Ukraine and put in that sick and twisted – and stupid – puppet in charge to use the country for money laundering, setting up bio labs, and whatever Hunter was doing to bring mega-dollars back to “the big guy”. Then, we (Deep State/NATO) set up the scene to spark a war between Russia and Ukraine. Armed (and still arming) it to the teeth and goading both parties to “push the button”. But we are the peacemakers, the generous givers who have only love in our hearts.

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

How you don’t believe

We’re on the eve of destruction

Yeah, my blood’s so mad, feels like coagulatin’

I’m sittin’ here just contemplatin’

I can’t twist the truth, it knows no regulation

Handful of senators don’t pass legislation

And marches alone can’t bring integration

When human respect is disintegratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’

P.F. Sloan, the songwriter, sure was prescient. But “handful of senators”? IF. If, back then – almost 60 years ago, a handful had done something, we would not be on the eve of destruction today. This has been orchestrated from well before 1965, but, overtime, the Global Elite/Deep State have wrested more and more control so that today we are far closer to the eve with little chance to stop it. Thus, the need for getting control of our local areas.

While integration succeeded – for a while, we are now seeing segregation of whites, heterosexuals, unvaxxed (e.g., not prepped for AI) – well, you know all the ways we are being attacked. As far as “human respect disintegratin’,” who knew that all of us humans, black, white, gay, straight, would need to become less human, more machine? No respect there.

And, yes, I know that I am not the only one finding the world “just too frustratin”.

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

How you don’t believe

We’re on the eve of destruction

And think of all the hate there is in Red China

Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama

Ah, you may leave here for four days in space

But when you return, it’s the same old place

The poundin’ of the drums, the pride and disgrace

You can bury your dead, but don’t leave a trace

OMG! Down to the nitty gritty. Red China. No more needs to be said. Except maybe – the U.S. with the Global Elite/Deep State built up China, by tearing down our country and sending our industries, pharmaceutical factories, and so much more there under the guise of reducing our carbon output. P.F. Sloan didn’t know this when he wrote his song, but he is hitting them out of the park.

Selma is now Seattle, Portland, Detroit, D.C. But the pounding of the drums has become gaslighting, cancelling, shadow banning. They’ve taken down all our statues of pride and claim those heroes were disgraced. George Floyd and those like him are now the “heroes”. And we are encouraged to not bury our dead but to have them mashed up and put into the rivers or planted in the ground under a tree to be compost – sow we don’t leave a trace.

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

How you don’t believe

We’re on the eve of destruction

But we can – and must – do what we can do to stop this. We can take back our cities, our counties, and even our states. If. If we care enough. I believe there are enough true Americans who will do what is needed. What is needed, IMHO[3], is to turn off mainstream media, get to work in your neighborhoods, teaching people what is going on (so few actually have any idea that there is a looming crash coming); get involved with local government, kick out those who are part of the problem, and replace them with people of integrity – if you are the only one available at the time, then you do it.

We didn’t get into this mess overnight; the b%&$ards took over 100 years to bring us to this eve of destruction; so we must accept that it will be a slow slog. But, if we give up, we are no better than they are.

So stand up and do something! Before the eve becomes the day.