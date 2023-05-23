UNESCO and Red Flag Laws

The Incestuous Coupling



Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is trying to pass a Red Flag law. 1 Gee whiz, that shooting in Nashville was so opportune. Oops, I shouldn’t have said that, but we are on the verge of collapse – literally, not figuratively – so my concern is it just seems suspicious that our government is trying to take away our guns right when we need them most.



Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick just introduced H.R. 715 – National Gun Registration. No, not just when you buy a gun from a dealer, but – well, I will let the actual bill say it:



This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties (i.e., unlicensed individuals).



Specifically, it prohibits a firearm transfer between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.



The prohibition does not apply to certain firearm transfers or exchanges, such as a gift between spouses in good faith. 2



So, guys and gals, get in really good faith with your spouse.



Obviously, this is just more erosion of the protection of our Constitutional rights. Plus, it is another step closer to government confiscation of guns.



It appears that we are in the final incremental steps our federal and state governments have been taking to assure total control of what human population will be surviving, and thus world domination by the Global Elite (GE). clearly, will be when the New World Order has us completely surveilled, programmed, and living in 15-minute cities – where we are prisoners, but don’t know it.



Red Flag laws are not written to protect us from criminals, their only usefulness is to disarm the law-abiding public, you know – the people for whom the Second Amendment was written. The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” NO ifs, ands, or buts. As John Lott, President of Crime Prevention Research Center stated: “Despite the sacrifices, the evidence shows no benefits from these laws. Looking at data from 1970 through 2017, Red Flag laws appear to have had no significant effect on murder, suicide, the number of people killed in mass public shootings, robbery, aggravated assault, or burglary. There is some evidence that rape rates rise. These laws do not save lives.” (Note: John Harris, has written an excellent response to Lee’s request, “The myth of “due process” and Red Flag laws”. 1



So, what does UNESCO have to do with Red Flag laws? UNESCO was designed to disarm the public, psychologically and metaphorically. In a White Paper written in 1946, John Howland Snow (of the National Association of Pro America) was appalled at what happened at Bretton Woods and Dumbarton Woods. As McClay put it, “Here, when they had finished dealing with health, economics, political alignments and so forth, the world plotters turned to social, cultural and educational matters. Here, the triplets: the IMF (International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, and UNESCO were born. WHO came along a little later.” 3 Snow was puzzled that “education was included on the agenda on what was supposed to be a conference to solve the postwar world’s financial problems.



The Bretton Woods (BW) agreement was signed by 730 delegates from the 44 allied nations. Setting up a system of rules, institutions, and procedures to regulate the international monetary system, these accords established the IMF and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), which today is part of the World Bank Group. Just more evil perpetrated on the sleeping populace.



Oh yes, don’t forget, education is important as the BW agreement designed– as long as it is used by the psychologists to destroy traditional values, which Chisholm calls, “…the reinterpretation and eventually eradication of the concepts of right and wrong which has been the basis of child training….”



UNESCO, along with John Dewey and the Frankfurt School, set up our education system to do a number of things – dumb down the students, brainwash and control them, and program them to be socialist/Marxist minions. 4 In these processes — especially the brainwashing and dumbing-down of our children — some of the social ideas that Marxists have brought to our universities and of the steps our government officials have taken to define their control over us – were designed to bring in the New World Order.



We are watching children coming out of the school system with few, if any, moral values, thanks to the pushing of moral relativism as the value scale used to determine if the system has achieved its project goals. Add to that the BSTEP 5 program, written in 1968, detailing how only the chosen students will be “educated”, the others will be dumbed down, provided with drugs to make them not care, and to, basically, render them brain-dead. That is a key. Part of Red Flag laws is to keep mentally unstable people from having guns. To foster mental instability in children, schools are pushing prescription drugs for behavior issues, promoting illegal drug use (see BSTEP) and sexual dysphoria (to literally make them mentally unstable). Schools, mainstream media, and society have promoted moral relativism so much that kids don’t have a “right” and “wrong” sensor – because there is no wrong under relativism, except anything that isn’t WOKE.



Sociology via the Frankfurt School has brought us psychiatry and psychology, two areas that are, at best, only fraught with fakery. Yet, they are promoted in schools, churches, at work – and the government. Who has our education system revered in this area? One is E.A. Ross, author of Social Control, “on the reasons for and the means of societal limitation of the individual”, or how to control the people. Ross was a founder of Sociology in the U.S., and his Principles of Sociology (1920) was for years a standard introductory textbook. A review of his work reads:



“It can be unequivocally stated that one of sociology’s most seminal pioneers is Edward A. Ross. Ross laid the foundation for the study of social control in sociology . In addition to his academic feats, Ross is also known for his political activism for progressivism and, controversially, for eugenics … As one of the first pursuers of a comprehensive theory of sociology, Ross’s research eventually led him to research and rumination on the nature of social control . Ross’s erudition upon the transformative application of the individual in relation to society, his view of morality as functionary, and his evaluation of the causes of degrading social orders provide incisive commentary that remains observable and relevant today. (emphasis mine.) This was all said in admiration.



“To better understand the present, it is best to look towards the past. Edward Ross has fathered the collective conscious of social control theorists for generations, and his monumental footprint shall continue to harbor this field.” 6



More recently, Amitai Etzioni, futurist and founder of the Communitarian Network, has stated that “Individualism is now defined as a moral sickness from which we must all be rehabilitated’. The clear moral import of communitarian law is that individual freedom is intolerable to a “healthy and sustainable community”. 7 UNESCO again to the rescue.



The Three Puppeteers



Andrew Carnegie set up the Carnegie Corporation of New York “to support education programs across the United States”, and later the world. Soon the Robber Barons of that day were all getting into the “philanthropic” act to use their money, tax-free, to change America. Alger Hiss (communist traitor) was President of the Carnegie Corp.



The Rockefeller Foundation was founded in 1913 by John D. Rockefeller and his son, Jr., to promote the “well-being of humanity throughout the world”. If what they are doing today promotes the well-being of humanity, it is only for a mall part of humanity, the rest of us be damned.



Now, we have the Bill and Linda Gates Foundation and the Clinton Foundation pushing both pseudo-education as well as pseudo-medications.



UNESCO: the Tools



UNESCO is an offshoot of that collection of communists, socialists, and collectivists of all kinds known as the United Nations … since its formation … has been meddling in our schools. Its purpose is to brainwash your children. It wants to destroy in their minds love of their own country. If there is anything UNESCO dislikes, it is patriotism. It wants to replace it with what it calls “world-mindedness”. … it must wipe out of the minds of our youngsters respect and admiration and love for American traditions and the American way of life.”

John T. Flynn, Columnist, June 1959



UNESCO – is one of the most powerful tools in the Left’s asymmetrical arsenal. “The United States delegation will also press for a conference to rewrite the world’s textbooks, so that old, ultra-nationalistic misunderstandings would not be passed on to school kids… 8 And one more note about Huxley (who would have preferred that UNESCO be an up-front promoter of eugenics) speaking about the menace of overpopulation which he thought was generally recognized, he hoped that “my successors at UNESCO will be able to play an important part in a world-wide programmed of population control, now actively supported by the UN, and endorsed by the World Bank and WHO.”



As stated on their website UNESCO’s mission is to “contribute to the building of a culture of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information”. Or “bringing peace through the minds of men”.



But how will they bring the minds of men around to seeking that peace?



William Benton, publisher of Encyclopedia Brittanica and a founder of UNESCO noted: “We are at the beginning of a long process of breaking down the walls of national sovereignty and of persuading the peoples of this world to study each other and to cooperate with each other. In this process, UNESCO, can be – and indeed must be – the pioneer …. You give for the first time in our history a collective brain to the whole nervous system of American culture, science, education, and means of communication.”



You can tell me that doesn’t mean technocracy was their plan way back then, but I won’t believe it. Let me give you a bit more background here on where UNESCO is going. Like Agenda 21/Sustainable Development, they have plans covering every aspect of our lives. Or as G. Brock Chisholm 2 put it: “Let us accept our responsibility to remodel the world…” Chisholm, a psychiatrist, was co-founder with Alger Hiss (Communist traitor), of World Health Organization (WHO) and World Federation for Mental Health, an advisory agency for UNESCO and WHO). The credo for both entities is “Mental Health and World Citizenship, the principles of mental health cannot be successfully furthered in any society unless there is progressive acceptance of the concept of world citizenship. World citizenship can be widely extended among all people through the application of the principles of mental health.” Their definition of mental health is far different from the average Joe’s.



Mary Parker Follett supplies the Progressive’s definition of man’s proper state in the New World Order. “Man, not things, must be the starting point of the future. But man in association, for no man lives to himself. And we must understand the laws of association are the laws of the group. We have long been trying to understand the relation of the individual to society; we are only just beginning to see that there is no ‘individual, that there is no society.’…. the old psychology was based on the isolated individual as the unit, on the assumption that a man thinks, feels and judges independently. Now that we know that there is no such thing as a separate ego, that individuals are created by reciprocal interplay, our whole study of psychology is being transformed.” 9



So, what does UNESCO have to do with Red Flag laws?



All that dumbing-down was to soften up the populace, to make us compliant and complacent). UNESCO was necessary to help wreck American (and Western countries’) schools. We were first in the world in academics for a very long time. But, not so gradually, you could watch our educational standing declining.



No it was not just to make us stupid and compliant, but to label the sane, those who believe in moral absolutes, considered dangers to society.



Oh, we liberty lovers, we who believe in property rights and human freedom and free will. Chisholm has our number: “Of course, there will be long and perhaps violent resistance on the part of the immature, selfish, neurotic, and nationalistic, to the establishing of any kind of world government … Perhaps the truest and most useful attitude mature people can take to this question of world government is that it is inevitable…. The inevitable vilification, smearing and abuse which will be used … will gradually fade as more and more children are freed from dependence on authority and dogma, and freedom to think clearly becomes more common.” 10



Julian Huxley sums it up: “Better to adopt a philosophy of gradualism, like the Fabians, with edited Old Testament stories, while continuing to bring up children with the ‘mythology’ at the same time ‘giving them the skills to question it. They should learn to recognize the moral beauty in all religions,’ while at the same time education should be used as a ‘tool’ to eradicate the ‘sectarian pests.’”



The politicians who use Red Flag laws to take away our guns must give great thanks to UNESCO which was designed to cripple us, mentally and physically. But don’t think every person targeted by Red Flag laws is not mentally stable; they are definitely far more stable than anyone pushing or supporting UN programs.



We cannot go back and undo all this Marxist/One-World evil and destruction. What do we do? We take back our country one town, one city, one county, one state at a time. If you want your freedom – and your grandchildren’s freedom, you are going to have to work for it. We can do it; we have right and truth on our side. Let the lion roar.

