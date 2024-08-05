Who Do Our Elected Officials Actually Represent?

I’ve been told if I took the red pill, I would be able to see reality – the truth of what is really going on around us. Well, I just happened to have a red pill and I took it. Suddenly there was a bright light almost blinding my eyes. Then, like traveling through time, I was rushing forward, I grew dizzy, and then, as my eyes cleared and I could stand in a steady manner, everything became crystal clear!

I could see that the American people, and their every action, are being ruled, regulated, restricted, licensed, registered, directed, checked, inspected, measured, numbered, counted, rated, stamped, censured, authorized, admonished, refused, prevented, drilled, indoctrinated, monopolized, extorted, robbed, hoaxed, fined, harassed, disarmed, dishonored, fleeced, exploited, assessed, and taxed to the point of suffocation and desperation.

Then, more details started shooting out like fireworks! Policies. Politicians. Pronouncements. Power grabs. Everyday government, at all levels, is growing more out of control, more intrusive in our personal lives, more of a threat to private property – all in total and flagrant disregard of the expressed will of the electorate.

I see the politicians running for office, working to get your vote. They seek positions of power that will affect our every action. Congress, state legislature, county commission, and city council. To gain the attention of the voters, they paint powerful pictures to describe how they will make a difference, if only we give them the chance. “I will represent all the people! I will listen to you! I will be your voice! We will make progress together!” Oh, what a vision for our future, as we all will move forward together in a utopian society of peace, prosperity, and security. And so, they are chosen by the people to fulfill the promises.

How is it then possible that these candidates, talented enough to get elected, once in office, have no knowledge of some very dangerous issues they will be facing? They arrive in office, ignorant of the very roots of an agenda that now surrounds every issue and policy they must face? Worse, as they fill their terms, day in and day out, they seem to grow more unaware. In fact, when questioned by constituents about such policy decisions, they react with surprise and a lack of concern. That’s all because of a simple phrase that controls all public policy today – “That’s just the way it’s done – everyone is doing it this way.” And the thought process of those elected representatives ends.

Unnoticed by the voting public is a gang of private non-governmental organizations, almost 20,000 strong worldwide, dedicated to a powerful agenda they call a comprehensive blueprint for the reorganization of human society. And they have surrounded your elected representatives, providing sample legislation and the grant programs to pay for it.

The list of NGOs includes such powerhouses as the Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, ICLEI, National Education Association and Planned Parenthood, to name a few. Add to those the National League of Cities, U.S. Conference of Mayors and National Association of Counties. Those are private groups your elected representatives join for guidance. And that’s why they ignore you!

What is the tactic these groups are using to impose their agenda on every government decision? Fear. That’s the weapon. Fear of what? The fear of Environmental Armageddon! This tactic has given these forces the ability to shoot down any opposition. “It doesn’t matter how many rights you think you have, if you don’t have a planet to stand on.”

Yep, they have their agenda. And they have a goal, with very specific plans to impose it. And the dirty secret they do not want you to know is that their agenda has absolutely NOTHING to do with PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT. But that scare tactic works so well!

Under the environmental scam, the NGO mob has entrenched powerful tools of destruction. They ignore facts, deny logic, attack reason and reality. And they present a false science to justify it all.

Why did they focus on the environment as the root of their agenda? Because the environment doesn’t recognize political boundaries, including national, state, county, community, and those that define your own yard. The policies we face today are not just random ideas from some misguided politicians.

The question on everyone’s mind is … can they be stopped? Can we ever restore the Republic of our Founding Fathers. First, before we can effectively fight, we must understand what this agenda is. Here’s a brief overview.

Be on the alert for one single word – Sustainable! In reality, Sustainable Development is simply a trigger word designed to get you to voluntarily surrender your liberties. Sustainable. People hear that word, and their eyes glaze over and they comply. Today it’s used everywhere, to define farming practices, energy policy, manufacturing, and on and on. If it’s not “sustainable” then it’s a danger to the environment!

Every time you hear the word SUSTAINABLE, understand that it has nothing to do with protecting the environment. To fully understand what a massive threat this is to everything in your life, the very best description of Sustainable Development was provided by one of its most powerful opponents –the late Rosa Kori said, “Sustainable Development is the action plan to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all information, all energy, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL!”

We’ve already experienced the effects of Biden shutting down the nation’s oil supply, in the name of climate change. Next, the Biden Regime issued an executive order to lock away massive amounts of land in the U.S. The plan is called 30×30, locking away 30% of all the land and resources by the year 2030.

In addition to taking that land out of food production, there is a huge drive for the establishment of millions of acres of solar farms and wind farms. Wind and solar… (are you ready for it…) “Unsustainable.” They produce next to nothing in the way of energy. After the green forces have reached their goal to fully eliminate all other sources of energy to nothing but wind and solar, at best, it will produce about 4% of the energy we need. What it will do is wipe out birds in the sky and cover and destroy millions of acres of needed farmland – causing a massive food shortage.

Remember when we used to call environmentalists “Tree Huggers?” Well, where are they now? Why are they not standing up to stop wind and solar from destroying the environment? For example, in Scotland, the Wind industry has cleared over 17,283 acres for wind farms. To do it they have wiped out 14,000,000 trees – to save the planet.

Millions of acres of wind and solar farms run on huge wind blades and solar panels. These must be replaced every six to ten years. They are not degradable, so they must be buried in massive landfills. New evidence is showing that they are actually changing the natural atmosphere over the land and may help create hurricanes and tornadoes. All in the name of saving the environment!

But they are not done. The food we eat, meat and dairy, are on the chopping block along with how we would cook it. Cars too are set for elimination in 15-minute cities. A major effort is now underway to eliminate zoning protections for single-family neighborhoods. This is part of the Sustainable Smart Growth plan to eliminate private property and put us all in stack-and-pack high rises, where our energy use and transportation is fully controlled — Sustainable!

Each program has its own NGO, experts at writing program proposals and pressuring for their acceptance. And they know exactly what grants to apply for. It’s little known that these NGO forces spread their poison through that grant money. These groups, in fact, help write the grant programs as they work with federal agencies.

Sustainable development and regional planning create a one-size-fits-all process to enforce a specific agenda – that IS NOT LOCAL. Regional planning’s real purpose is to gradually silence opposition. It greatly diminishes the power of locally elected government which the people choose to determine the future of their community. These NGOs are not protectors of the Environment – They are destroyers of human society!

As we face these massive controls over our society, a great many good people are looking down in defeat, believing there is no way we can stop these powerful forces. The Republic is dead!

The question each of you must ask yourselves is this – will you join this fight, or will you just wait for someone else to do it? Do you want to be an isolated pessimist or an effective activist? We are not outnumbered – we are out-organized!

One of the main issues that our side must face is that we don’t really like government. We want it to be as small and unintrusive as possible. We just want to be left alone. We especially don’t like getting involved in local government.

The fact is state legislatures, county supervisors, city councils, and local school boards have the power to stand up and say no. But to make that happen, we, the citizens, must demand accountability from those we elect to represent us. WHO DO THEY REPRESENT! We must be there, standing in front of them, questioning their actions, and spreading the word community-wide. Expose them as they ignore us while surrendering their votes and policy decisions to the NGO gangs and appointed boards.

The only reason these private NGO forces have any authority in your community is because your elected officials give it to them! Stop being polite. Name names. Again, make them accountable!

Get on the offense. Protection of private property is a key. No sustainable policy can be enforced without destroying private property rights. Ask your local representatives to name one thing you can do on your property without their permission. What stake do they, as a council, have in your property that you pay for? What gives them the right to make all the decisions for the so-called owner who pays all the bills?

Yes – we are facing a dedicated, determined enemy like no generation of Americans has ever faced before. But — our Constitution and the Republic it created are not dead – just suffering from neglect.

Here is a vital new tool the Supreme Court just gave us to stand up against the NGOs, federal agencies, and the non-elected boards. In its decision in the case of Ohio VS the EPA, the Court ruled that the agency’s action is unlawful “if the agency entirely failed to consider an important aspect of the problem.” Now, consider so many of the environmental policies that are being enforced, yet are an actual danger to the environment. This is a powerful tool for local citizens to use to force elected officials to stop surrendering to the NGOs.

Change the debate, openly oppose anti-freedom policies, expose non-governmental (NGO) carpetbaggers hiding in the shadows dictating policy, force elected officials to be personally accountable for their actions. This is how we will drain the swamp – with dedicated activists that understand who the mosquitos are and stand ready at a moment’s notice to take action with a big can of Raid!