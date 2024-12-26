Either You Own Property, or You Are Property

“Property in a thing consists not merely in its ownership and possession, but in the unrestricted right of use, enjoyment, and disposal. Anything which destroys any of the elements of property, to that extent, destroys the property itself. The substantial value of property lies in its use. If the right of use be denied, the value of the property is annihilated, and ownership I rendered a barren right.” Washington State Supreme Court Justice Richard B. Sanders

Without the right to property, we only have the right to our thoughts; all else will be controlled by others.

John Adams said, “The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the law of God, and that there is not a force of law and public justice to protect it, anarchy and tyranny commence.”That is not an exaggeration. Without the right to property, we are slaves. Our founding fathers realized that and were careful to correct the original Constitution by adding the Bill of Rights, among other things.

From official U.S. government founding documents:

1st Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. (Without the right to property, we would not have places to meet – assemble – to stand up and protect our property rights.)

2nd Amendment: protects the right to keep and bear arms. (Without guns, we would find ourselves trying to protect our rights with pitchforks, axes, and sticks.)

3rd Amendment: prevents the government from forcing homeowners to allow soldiers to use their homes. Before the Revolutionary War, laws gave British soldiers the right to take over private homes.

4th Amendment bars the government from unreasonable search and seizure of an individual or their private property.

9th Amendment states that listing specific rights in the Constitution does not mean that people do not have other rights that have not been spelled out.

10th Amendment says that the Federal Government only has those powers delegated in the Constitution. If it isn’t listed, it belongs to the states or to the people.

Read the above carefully, then think about this:

“By 2030, you’ll own nothing and be happy.” ~ Klaus Schwab, Founder/Chairman WEF

That would only be true if we all had lobotomies or were constantly high on hallucinogenic drugs. Oops, that’s the plan our government – via the Department of Health Education and Welfare — working with the Michigan State University to devise a plan to dumb down all the useless-eater children. It’s called the BSTEP — Behavioral Science Teacher Educator Program.

One short excerpt:

Page 255 of BSTEP (288 of the PDF) has a chart “Detailing the Controlling Elite,” the Overview reads:

Description The Protestant Ethic will atrophy as more and more enjoy varied leisure and guaranteed sustenance. Work as the means (illegible) end of living will diminish in importance except for a few with exceptional motivation, drive, or aspiration. No major source of a sense of worth and dignity will replace the Protestant Ethic. Most people will tend to be hedonistic, and a dominant elite will provide “bread and circuses” to keep social dissension and disruption at a minimum. Consequences A small elite will carry society’s burdens. The resulting impersonal manipulation of most people’s lifestyles will be softened by provisions for pleasure-seeking and guaranteed physical necessities. Participatory democracy in the American-ideal mold will mainly disappear. The worth and dignity of individuals will be endangered on every hand. Only exceptional individuals will be able to maintain a sense of worth and dignity.

That was done in 1969. Most people today think that we, who have been telling them about the global “elite” plan, have made it all up. Yes, it was made up, but not by us – it was made up by them to wrest control of the entire world and control all of us.

They are close to their goal, but the latest election in the U.S. shows that a lot of people were just asleep – not fully braindead from the brainwashing that has been inundating them in the education system and mainstream media.

Back to property. Since early in this recent election process, the writing on the wall has been read by most. The power elite (PE) were not going to be able to reach enough dead people in time to outvote the awake. So, they are doing everything still in their power to get us further down the road to serfdom while they still control our government and other entities.

Note the push to ban eating meat. The PE who have megabucks are buying up farm and ranch land as fast as they can. Their minions, the non-governmental organizations (NGOs), mostly created by them, are doing their fair share of controlling our natural resources. They are working diligently on putting as much land into national trusts, land trusts, and programs like 30X30 – removing 30% of the planet’s oceans, lands, and freshwaters from any human use whatsoever.

And there are the big companies, the Blackwaters, J.P. Morgans, State Streets, the big banks, and billionaires grabbing land. Oh, and another way big industries are getting land is to plan a green-power construction project across acres and miles of little people’s properties, then (after being awarded via the U.S. Supreme Court’s egregiously unconstitutional decision in the Kelo Case. Many of those companies probably have no intent of putting up wind or solar power now – knowing that it can never replace “fossil fuels”, but the government has decreed that the properties the company “takes” as they are beginning to set up construction are theirs to keep – even if they never put up one solar panel or windmill.

And, of course, there are all the things being banned because they are supposedly unsustainable — causing or abetting “climate change”. For instance, grazing of livestock, disturbing the soil surface, fencing of pastures or paddocks, agriculture, modern farm production systems, building materials, industrial activities, human-made caves of brick and mortar or concrete and steel, paved and tarred roads and highways, railroads, floor and wall tiles, aquaculture, farmlands, rangelands, pastures, fish ponds, modern hunting, fisheries, scuba diving, agricultural development, forestry urbanization, logging, fossil fuels, dams, reservoirs, straightening rivers, power line construction, private property, population growth, consumerism, and many, many more. From Global Biodiversity Assessment: Cambridge University Press, the 7-pound book that spells out what we humans are going to be banned from using or even looking at.

I want you to understand that “property rights” mean much more than owning a house and some acreage. Those who rent also need to understand that they may have a lease, but it will be as useful as toilet paper when those so-called elites are ready to take over control of the world.

The late Rosa Koire spells it out perfectly. “UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all information, all energy, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL!”

I truly believe that the globalists believe they must finish us off now; that too many people have awakened and are becoming aware of the threat now facing us. There are far more of us than them, and we are Americans, raised on the belief that the tenets of the U.S. Constitution provide for our freedom, safety, and prosperity – if we stay strong and support the principles it upholds.

We are truly in the fight for our lives and beliefs. It is now or never. It is time to take back this once-great country and restore its life-sustaining, honorable principles. To do that, we must start at the local level among our neighbors and friends.

What are you waiting for? Build or join a Freedom Pod today.

P.S.

Think I’m crazy?

Just in:

No packing necessary – Japan Airlines pushes “rental clothes” to travelers at their destination to reduce the weight of baggage and reduce carbon emissions.