Using Education to Attack Farmlands?

If you’ve heard of “STEM” (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or STEAM (the “A” stands for Arts) or even STREAM (the “R” stands for reading/writing); you may NOT know that there’s a new acronym around called “STEAMA”. Now, depending on where you live in the US (and this can be found repeated internationally), the “A” may stand for agriculture OR athletics. However, what STEAMA stands for, both agriculture and athletics?!



What does this mean? Is there a code to these acronyms? How does this connect to taking farmland away? All these questions, and others will be answered.



STEM’s roots:



These can be traced to the United Nations and their connection to the NSF (National Science Foundation). STEM was the marketing tool to insert into education about the time that Common Core State Standards arrived in our schools. This was a purposed move by the unity between the United States and the United Nations. How did this happen? Simple: a 2004 agreement between UNESCO (the education and culture arm of the UN) and Bill Gates was entered into to create a global curriculum for the entire world. Curriculum means testing, so when Bill Gates stated that school assessments would drive curriculum, he wasn’t lying, he was telling us the plan.



STEM was purposefully attached to Common Core in the hopes the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) would be further embedded in our nations. For the USA, a report given to the former President was from the PCAST group. What’s PCAST? It’s an acronym for President’s Council of Advisors for Science and Technology. Along with the Nation’s Report Card, the PCAST Report was the second document he was handed. If you know the education timeline, like I do, you know that those 2 reports were key to seeing the ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) become the law of the land. Other nations have inserted STEM and all its other aliases in different ways, but the agenda is the same.



Create a STEM education for a STEM people with STEM jobs in a STEM nation for the greater global good. This agenda was spelled out in that PCAST Report. 1



By now you may be rolling your eyes. I don’t blame you. I’ve heard the arguments before: “We need science, technology and engineering. We have math. These aren’t BAD!” I agree to a point, yes, we have had science and math for centuries. We’ve also seen engineering for as long as we’ve had science and math. Technology, in its present form, is fairly new. However, where the problem is, is you’ve been sold an acronym that’s full of agenda and contains very LITTLE true science or math. The technology and engineering portions are also not very worthy. It’s because, once again, education has become work/skill based, not academically equipped! If this isn’t enough, consider that STEM is forcing students of all ages to be aligned to Common Core Standards/Career Tech Education! STEM also aligns to regionalism. The UN loves regionalism. Regionalism was also embedded in ESSA for assessing students. 2



If you missed the former APC articles I wrote exposing our schools/towns and other organizations aligning our cultures to the SDGs, be sure to read how color psychology is used against us. 3 If you missed the grooming our local citizens to accept the SDGs in a Smart City format, be sure to read it! 4



Meet STEAMA for agriculture:



Now that you know a brief bit of the roots of STEM (and let’s not forget that the UN is rooted in secular humanism and satanic leanings), let’s fast forward to the latest version. I’ll start with the agriculture angle. I live in North Carolina. NC has a huge agriculture footprint, but it’s shrinking daily. More and more farms are giving up on agriculture and renting good farmland out to solar panels. I know NC is not exclusive in this. Back in 2024, NC was ranked 2nd in the nation for most farmland threatened by solar panels. 5 Across the world, there’s growing concern for millions of farmland acres lost to solar panels. 6



You may already know about solar panels, however, STEAMA is being used by one school district in the region of NC where farming is a lifeline. Somehow ‘coding’ (which is writing computer programming and is being taught to create cyber snooping) can better agriculture. Don’t gloss over the fact that this district is beginning the indoctrination by 2nd grade! Don’t miss the superintendent gloating how globally ready the students will become! 7



In PA, STEAMA is being introduced at a very young age. When you read the website, it all sounds so innocent, too. SEL or Social Emotional Learning is a huge part of STEM/STEAM/STREAM/STEAMA. How? It teaches students (all ages) what to think, not how. So when you see ‘critical thinking’ don’t be fooled. Classic critical thinking isn’t applicable to young children, it’s too complicated. That’s why education reserved it for high school. 8 If you’d like more information on how SEL further frustrates students, be sure to read my archived article on the topic. 9



Meet STEAMA for Athletics:



Interestingly enough, I found this form in FL. 10 It’s from the description of the game portion of STEAMA that mental health is a priority from a comprehensive aspect. My friends, mental health is very important, but when you factor in the over prescribing of psychotropic drugs on young people, the high stakes tests and assessments used to label students with disorders that they may or may not truly have is alarming. Factor in that the schools, due to the funding they receive and the ESSA mandates for healthy students, this means that organizations outside of the school are overreaching into the schools. Especially in a community wide accessible form!



STEM, Tiger Woods Foundation and US Dept. of Defense:



Many famous people, including Mr.Woods, have thrown their support behind the UN & SDGs, even if they don’t realize it. While the Foundation 11 is doing great work to reach many students, it is concerning what is involved. Do we really need more of our society to embrace globalization?! You might be asking yourself how is the US Dept of Defense involved with a sports icon and his foundation. Well, it’s easy, the US Dept of Defense has its own STEM Ambassador Program. 12



On to Massachusetts!



We all are aware of what a SMART City is supposed to look like, but what about a STEAM City? Americans, we have one! Cambridge, MA has united the entire town to become one. Why Cambridge? Well, according to the website this joint project 13 (combines education, healthcare and the public library) to bring about a city-wide mindset based in STEAM. Cambridge bragged on itself about being a ‘cutting edge biotechnology’ city. The mindset involved contains 6 aspects. I’m not going to use the flashy-gives-me-good-vibes labels used on the website. I’m giving you the agenda behind the flashes.



#1: data collection (code for ‘observe’)

#2: use technology for ‘your’ purposes (code for ‘develop craft’)

#3: collectivism (code for ‘reflect’)

#4: collaborate (code for ‘engage’)

#5: be a good follower (code for ‘express’)

#6: test, test and test again (code for ‘explore’)



Land Grab Bag:



Would you be okay with teaching children about land grabbing? Obviously, many don’t see an issue. However, we’ve seen education as a tool to teach that many previously unaccepted agendas are now ‘cool’. Why not get them used to seeing something that’s not theirs being taken away to give to a system which cares more about its alignment and revenues than protecting people? One such game exists 14 (technology with SDG #1 or Zero Poverty) is using the slums of Mumbai as a way to ‘land grab’. This will also loosely tie to SDG #15 (Life on Land). This article discussed ‘global’ land rights. 15



From the US, an article about the ‘green grab’ of farmland. 16



The global initiative to “learn STEM” is all encompassing. 17 The acronym spells GIRLS, but it’s not about women it’s about the global reach for a STEM existence.



This STEAMA is directly tied to AI (Artificial Intelligence) and calls it ‘an outcome-based art’. 18



Using STEM/STEAM/STREAM/STEAMA to attach to gender equality and land values as a way to continue to harp on SDG #5 (Gender Equality). 19



Regardless of what type of science this is based on, it brings up an excellent question: “Are the SDGs doing more harm to our lands than the Goals promote?” 20



Make NO Mistake:



My friends, as I write this I’m aware of how STEM and all its other names is tying to CRISPR technology to be a human (literal) game changer for our bodies. We cannot simply read this, sigh, shake our fists in the air and do nothing. We MUST expose this. I’m leaving you with my entire catalog of archived research to help you learn and share the moves being made right under our noses. 21



