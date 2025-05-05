It’s time to put Earth Day to bed and get on taking care of God’s creations

Earth Day popped up its dizzy head again this year. I was silly thinking that, because the whole Earth Day/Climate Change/Global Warming fraud had been exposed so well over the past decade or so, that we would celebrate farmers, ranchers, coal workers, homesteaders, and all the rest of those working to keep God’s green earth truly green and thriving.



Then I got this email from Grist Magazine:



Every year, Earth Day reminds us why telling the full climate story matters.



This isn’t just a day to celebrate the beauty of the natural world — it’s a moment to reckon with how much is at stake. This year, we’re facing intensifying wildfires, historic droughts, and worrying rollbacks to key climate protections.



At Grist, we believe that setbacks aren’t the end of the story — they’re a reason to dig deeper.



Our journalists follow the hard truths: Who’s driving these environmental rollbacks? Who’s profiting from climate denial? And just as importantly — who’s creating real, scalable solutions that deserve a spotlight?



We know climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time. But how we tell the story — the voices we center, the nuance we include, the hope we offer — can change everything.



Grist is here to make sure that story is told truthfully and comprehensively.



It seems that some people/organization leaders have either not awakened to the truth or want to try to keep the funds coming in in a fight against the non-extent fear of Global Warming. It would be (it is) easy to dig deep – back to the early days of Earth Day and find out where the upside-down science came from. Why hasn’t Grist and other purveyors of” Man-made global warming is destroying the earth, so we must rid the earth of most humans. Oh, and take control of every aspect of life on earth.



It all began because some people wanted to control the entire world. They found each other and began planning how to achieve world-dominance.



Cecil Rhodes, in his Confession of Faith, is credited with the idea of recapturing the United States for the British Empire. This idea was to lead to the United Nations and all the necessary steps to erase nationalism and establish a one-world order. And many steps there were, as you can imagine – from setting up eleemosynary (in name only) organizations/foundations 1 that would form the basic tools of public/private/partnerships associated with the United Nations to reinvent governments around the world – especially the constitutional American one.



In order to scare the pants off us – enough to be willing to do almost anything to rid the world of excess CO2 (which actually keeps us alive) – the powers-that-be on both sides of the political aisle – have fed us lies as facts, lies that tell us if we don’t reduce the earth’s population by over 95%, quit eating meat, quit using fossil fuels. There’s a huge list of forbidden activities if we want to save Mother Earth and her non-human inhabitants. 2



CFACT’s climate specialist, Marc Morano, pointed out, “We can’t distinguish between natural variability and human impact”. (note: this short piece spells it out, short but not at all sweet..



Oh, yes, there really are climate scientists who wholeheartedly disagree with the supposed findings that spurred the Global Biodiversity Assessment. The original study of Global Warming didn’t show that we were facing a dire future. A letter signed by over 50 leading members of the American Meteorological Society warned about the policies promoted by environmental pressure groups. “The policy initiatives derive from highly uncertain scientific theories. They are based on the unsupported assumption that catastrophic global warming follows from the burning of fossil fuel and requires immediate action. We do not agree.” 3



From day one, honest scientists have been telling us “Global warming” was a hoax. And ever since, we get intermittent articles reminding us. For example, in 2007, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works put out a news release stating harsh sound facts:



“Anthropogenic (man-made) global warming bites the dust,” declared astronomer Dr. Ian Wilson after reviewing the new study which has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Geophysical Research. Another scientist said the peer-reviewed study overturned “in one fell swoop” the climate fears promoted by the UN and former Vice President Al Gore. The study entitled “Heat Capacity, Time Constant, and Sensitivity of Earth’s Climate System,” was authored by Brookhaven National Lab scientist Stephen Schwartz.



I think what we are seeing is an intense drive to bring back the lies the globalist elite and their toadies have promulgated for too many decades. We have a window here that we must take advantage of a window that is open to sound science, reason, logic, and rule of law. Almost all of the tenets we believe in, based our values, attitudes, and beliefs on have been under attack by Socialist one-worlders who have been free to brainwash, program, and indoctrinate across the spectrum of venues from the schools to the churches to the mainstream media — even our courts and governments.



Now it truly is time to write and speak the truth of global warming. It is time for reason and logic to prevail.



