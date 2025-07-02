Sound science, reason, and common sense are on the rebound; Can they succeed in saving the earth and humanity?

Sound Science, sound environmentalism, and sound governance have been missing for decades. Pray that none are dead. Regretfully, many people in the world are dead because of the fake science, anti-human environmentalism, and our republic form of government has long been torn apart and replaced by the administrative state – all thanks to globalists who want to control the world.

While these areas have been being corrupted for over a hundred years, in 1992 these three areas became the central components to achieving a one-world government via the United Nations. The Wildland Project and the Biodiversity Treaty/Agenda 21 were the two projects/documents telling us exactly what was in store for the United States — and the rest of the world; the U.S. is key, and the others will fall if we do.

SOUND SCIENCE has been undermined in all areas and from the very beginning. But the big hit on science came with the Global Warming scam. The initial study of whether warming was happening or not, was written by the major climate scientists of the world. Regretfully, that initial document basically said that there was no global warming.

So, then it was time for the U.N. scientists to come to the rescue. When the second version came out – with strong belief that we were going to go to hell – er, somewhere hot – if we didn’t start shutting down Carbon Dioxide, the food of all plants. And quickly. A good number of ethical scientists asked to have their names removed from the new document. What does that say of those who stuck with the lies? Wind power in the oceans kill whales and other sea creatures. The turbines only last a number of years and then quit producing. According to AI, when wind turbines reach the end of their operational life, they are typically decommissioned. This involves dismantling the turbine and recycling or disposing of the various components. While a large percentage of a turbine, like the steel tower and copper wiring, is recyclable, the fiberglass blades pose a significant challenge, with many ending up in landfills.

For over 30 years sound scientists, like Marc Morano, Paul Driessen, the late F. Fred Singer and numerous others have been writing books and articles, giving speeches, and appearing on TV and at Climate Conferences to proclaim the truth. But mainstream media and the powers-that-be ignored, belittled, and scoffed at them.

Now we are starting to see good science being used to determine policy rather than the bogus science that promoted so many defective, deficient, and/or dangerous policies such as wind and solar power, and carbon capture. Regretfully, things aren’t moving as fast as many of us would like to see. Both wind and solar provide little power while costing a fortune, and the wind kills many birds including the “protected” eagles. Solar takes thousands of acres, and one hailstorm can make a solar farm useless while polluting the land under the panels by releasing the chemicals from the panels.

Definition of REASON: the power of intelligent and dispassionate thought, or of conduct influenced by such thought.

One person who doesn’t get quoted much in the discussion of early education designed by the Frankfurt School is Mary Parker Follett. Yet, she lays out, in black and white, what she sees as the new state (which is the title of one of her books). Reason, for the Frankfurt School requires one to follow pure Marxist socialism acquired through the school system.

As Parker Follett says, The training for the new democracy must be from the cradle – through nursery, school and play, and on and on through every activity of our life. Citizenship is not to be learned in good government classes or current events courses or lessons in civics. It is to be acquired only through those modes of living and acting which shall teach us how to grow the social consciousness. This should be the object of all day school education, of all night school education, of all our supervised recreation, of all our family life, of our club life, of our civic life.

Follet believed that there is no such thing as an individual conscience, that, “We can have no true moral judgment except as we live our lives with others. . . our individual conscience must be incorporated in a national conscience as one of its constituent members.”

And what does she think of individualism and nationalism? “. . . as we see now that a nation cannot be healthy and virile if it is merely protecting the rights of its members, so we must see that we can have no sound condition of world affairs merely by the protection of each individual nation – that is the old theory of individual rights. Each nation must play its part in some larger whole. (National rights) are as obsolete as the individual rights of the last century. . . In our present international law, a sovereign nation is one that is independent of other nations – surely a complete legal fiction.” Follett’s book, The New State, tells us what kind of community we will have and where individuals fit in (not). It is the outline of what will be taught (or not) to our children.

Not to belabor the point, but listen to Chester M. Pierce, a specialist in child education, “Every child in America entering school at the age of five is mentally ill because he comes to school with certain allegiances to our founding fathers, toward our elected officials, toward his parents, toward a belief in a supernatural being, and toward the sovereignty of this nation as a separate entity. It’s up to you as teachers to make all these sick children well by creating the international child of the future.”

Brock Chisholm, the First Secretary General of World Health Organization (WHO):“To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism, and religious dogmas. “We have been very slow to rediscover this truth and to recognize the unnecessary and artificially imposed inferiority, guilt and fear, commonly known as sin . . . which produces so much of the social maladjustment and unhappiness in the world. For many generations we have bowed our necks to the yoke of the conviction of sin. We have swallowed all manner of poisonous certainties fed us by our parents, our Sunday and day school teachers, our politicians, our priests.

“Thou shalt become as gods, knowing good and evil”, good and evil, with which to keep children under control, with which to prevent free thinking, with which to impose local and familial and national loyalties and with which to blind children to their glorious intellectual heritage. Misguided by authoritarian dogma, bound by exclusive faith, stunted by inculcated loyalty, torn by frantic heresy . . . and loaded down by the weight of guilt and fear engendered by its own original promises, the unfortunate human race, deprived . . . of its reasoning power and its natural capacity to enjoy the satisfaction of its natural urges, struggles along under its ghastly self-imposed burden. The results, the inevitable results, are frustration, inferiority, neurosis and inability to enjoy living, to reason clearly or to make a world fit to live in. Man’s freedom to observe and to think freely . . . has been destroyed or crippled by local certainties . . . moralities . . . personal salvation . . . frequently masquerading as love.

Nothing in the comprehensive plans today have to do with teaching children how to read, write or compute.

COMMON SENSE: Mirriam Webster Dictionary: common sense, judgment, wisdom mean ability to reach intelligent conclusions. sense implies a reliable ability to judge and decide with soundness, prudence, and intelligence. a choice showing good sense. common sense suggests an average degree of such ability without sophistication or special knowledge. Brock Chisholm, the First Secretary of the World Health Organization (WHO – those pushing the COVID vaccine) stated: “To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.” Where then do they get information on which to come to common sense conclusions?

Under “The Goal of Science Education” the Marxists write, “By giving them a flavour of how biases and intuitions have distorted our reasoning in the past, students will learn to appreciate that intuitions and appeals to “common sense” are extremely unreliable when it comes to understanding anything about the world outside of the ecological environment our minds are adapted to. If people realize that, for instance, we tend to interpret the world in “essentialist” terms, and such intuitive essentialism can lead us seriously astray (e.g. race pseudoscience, creationism), this might make them a bit more skeptical about their own “common sense” and about the way they usually obtain information about the world.”

We are seeing common sense from people who have been injured or had property damaged by government and elected officials making rules and laws that are only good for the globalists and their lackeys – the politicians and non-governmental officials who do their dirty work.