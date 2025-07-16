The Dam Issue

Over 30 years ago, this was in mid ‘90s, – pre-internet – meetings were held in Western Montana, Idaho, Eastern Washington, and Oregon. These were consensus meeting – some of the earliest after the Rio Accord establishing Agenda 21/Sustainable Development was signed onto by over 100 world leaders. I was living in Helena, Montana at the time and somehow was invited to attend. The meeting was projected live from Washington, D.C. to each location. It was the introduction of a plan to return the Columbia River Basin to pre-Columbian times.

How did the powers-that-be – the globalists, Marxists, intend to do that? Keep in mind, this was a consensus meeting. The intent of these meetings is to bring all, or the majority of, attendees to agreement with the plan put before us. As I pointed out in an earlier article, The major point of that meeting was that the Columbia River Basin had to be returned to the state it was before Columbus. In unspoken words, “NO WHITE MAN”, but a lot more was presented to drown out NO WHITE MAN in basic recently the 1984 Orwellian doublespeak.

In a draconian way, the global elite want that area to be re-wilded, to be part of the Wildlands Project. But at this Charrette (consensus meeting), they let us know that they would start by removing only the non-indigenous peoples and their development. Tribal members can stay but the dams gotta go.

Shortly after Agenda 21 – the plan to build a one-world government was unconstitutionally decreed to be the law now (which was never even put up for a vote in the Senate – a “must” for treaties) yet was put into every department of the federal government by V.P. Al Gore’s “reinvention of government”. Now, if you look, you can find dams being removed — or in line to be removed — across America, Europe, and much of the world — usually for non-existing “ecological reason”. Those that aren’t in line to be removed have other capacities that can be utilized to hinder/reduce human uses for the supposed benefit to endangered or threatened species. Of course, the dams originally were built for multi-purpose usage, especially for hydropower. Now the so-called green energies of wind and solar are touted to be the be-all and end-all of clean energies. Yet, these provide irregular electricity versus hydropower which is reliable and always available.

One dam is now being reconfigured to destroy drinking water for local residents. The Detroit Dam on the North Santiam River in Oregon provides drinking water for the cities of Stayton and Salem – the Capitol of Oregon, but in order to provide that drinkable water, the city uses Slow Sand Filters that operate effectively only when water turbidity remains below 10 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units, according to Rob Taylor in the Northwest Observer. The “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed a deep-water drawdown at Detroit Lake to improve fish passage for endangered salmon and steelhead possibly. Similar projects have produced turbidity levels reaching 2,700 NTU, rendering treatment facilities ineffective. Killing the fishing process. Currently, a typical historical drawdown occurs yearly”.

Taylor continues: “Federal environmental mandates that protect endangered fish species conflict with the fundamental human need for clean drinking water.



“In addition, predation pressure, particularly from growing sea lion populations, represents another critical variable often underemphasized in policy discussions. These natural predators can significantly impact salmon runs, creating a predator-prey imbalance that officials have overlooked in declining Salmon populations.”

Lt. Robert Powell, USCG, noted that anyone who has actual experience in fishing from many miles out at sea to the complete hypocritical handling of the predator to the salmon and other species at the river entrances, docks from San Francisco all up the west coast can smell and view the up to 2500-pound males. Sea lion count is out of species food supply balance. Photos and anecdotal accounts noted a much lower count, while a higher fish species counts. New and more valid research shows a complete correlation between sea lion numbers and declining fishery numbers.

Here is the false basis for dam renewal. Dams are the reason for declining fish runs. While that is great fodder for fund-raising by the NGOs, junk science and outright ideological agitprop have tainted the true need for discourse. The issue of unintentional mis-application of science ( bias & zealotry ) is manifest in review of this NOAA document: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/steller-sea-lion

Robert Powell stated that the Corp. of Engineers has information on and initially showed interest in a device that would be a one step at a time approach to protection of the fisheries, especially at the dams, in front of the fish ladders. The intent for years in the open media publishing and environmental movement, has been dam removal. This in fact was done, in Southern Oregon, to horrific damage, and done possibly illegally. Tort claims will tell in this, as violations of the ESA, interestingly occurred to thousands of fish and other species and a complete elk herd. Taxpayers are the victims, and the tribes are being used by groups with diabolic intent. This is happening because of the Woke education, and endless pandering to emotion versus common sense. With humor, if your eyes confuse you, your nose with take up the slack at Newport Oregon.

Taylor points out that a similar drawdown was carried out at Green Peter Reservoir that “damaged Lebanon, Sweet Home, and Albany water treatment systems. These communities are now pursuing legal action against the Army Corps of Engineers for $37 million in damages, highlighting the real-world consequences of well-intentioned environmental projects implemented without adequate consideration for downstream water users.” He also noted that there were other factors that could very well be the problem with the fish population – and not the dam water levels.

Back to the beginning – the Columbia River Project. They have made great advances toward their initial design – removing the white man. The waters of the Columbia River Basin in Montana are all now controlled by the tribes. But Trump just pulled the funding out of the project. Where it will go from here is anyone’s guess. Yet, it should wake people up to all the environmental hogwash and begin again with what is right for all parties and what is right vis a vis sound science, reason, and common sense. May those become the determinants in the Oregon dams and others.