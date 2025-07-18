Data Centers: Growing Dangers

“Data Centers: Growing Dangers”

Special article for American Policy Center

By Lynne M Taylor (aka Common Core Diva)

July 2025

It’s not new news that Data Centers are becoming quite an issue, all across America. These massive centers are also an issue, across the world. With the continued push for economic gains BEFORE people’s wellbeing, we’re going to see even more of these centers built.

This article seeks to point out some of the most ‘not so much talked about’ dangers.

Grow, Grow and Destroy:

Back in 2024[1], it was reported that a typical data center needs no less than 10 acres to lease or purchase, outright. The leases and purchases must involve homeowners or those who possess rural property (ie: farmers). Zoning will also need to be changed from residential to industrial zoning. Is your town or community capable of supporting such a shift? What types of conditions and legal requirements must be set up for compliance?

Also, in 2024, the State of Virginia was tagged as the location with the largest amount of data center growth in the world[2]. Think about that. How much of VA, from a historical perspective will be gobbled up? Is the goal of data centers to simply boost the economy? One must wonder.

Especially knowing that farming is at stake. So, we wipe out farms and history to erect buildings that house data tracking methods and use obscene amounts of natural resources for a profit margin?! VA is approaching 500 data centers, CA is second with just under 300. TX is third with just over 250 data centers. OH comes in fourth, with 150 data centers. IN rounds out the top 5 states with 147. Be sure you access the embedded resource to see where your state is, in the data matrix that’s becoming all too commonplace.



Considering that many of the Big Data companies are buying/leasing many more acres than the ‘typical 10’, what does this do to the water tables in the area? While many sources featured in this article will address water use, electricity costs. Many don’t readily bring up other issues that can cause destruction in a community or town.

What about the healthcare needs of those injured while data center construction goes on? Will the need for more critical care hospitals be a part of the Big Data companies plan? What about the town or community? Many of these data centers are being built in rural areas, where an emergency visit to a hospital is not always possible. While there are property services[3] available to see if your land is valuable to a data center, they can also offer several items to consider.

Many of those who are losing land are upset about it, not trying to profit from it. Think about it, why did Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner or Mr. and Mrs. Farmer choose their land? Because they saw value that’s priceless!

As of 2023, after the United States expected profit of almost $100 billion, these countries stand to make a ‘pretty penny’ are (in order) China ($65.5 billion), Japan ($17.3 billion), Germany ($15.2 billion), UK ($14.1 billion), France ($9.3 billion), India ($7.4 billion) and Canada ($7 billion). (Source: Statista Global Data).

So, how much do these same countries spend on data center healthcare related costs?

The US alone is seeing a $4.5 billion increase[4] in data center related healthcare issues that directly impact public health systems. Of this amount, how much is devoted to those who have been injured in construction and/or maintenance of the data centers? In 2002, the National Institutes of Health stated that $11.5 billion[5] went to construction related (non-fatal) injuries.

With the existing tariffs, it’s harder to pin down what the other countries from Statista Global Data’s information are spending on data center healthcare expenses.

Data Center Job Safety:

Recently, a vice president of a global communications organization was injured while helping build a data center. His harrowing account, as well as details of the extent of his injuries can be found on his LinkedIn[6] account. Here’s an excerpt, “On Friday 20 June while working at a new Data Center construction site, I was waiting to start some testing with some other vendors we all were standing well behind the safety barrier while another team was energizing the MV transformer loop. When they energized the third transformer, all three MV transformers failed and there were 3 large booms, then one of transformer oil tank peeled back forming a chute facing in the direction I was standing the oil came out like a volcano high in the air over the heads of people closer than me.”

This should raise some important questions, if injury can happen to an experienced data vp, what can we expect for those workers hired who haven’t been as seasoned about workplace dangers? This ties back to the previous point about healthcare costs and proximity to emergency services.

In 2012, ServerLift[7] published an article stating that a very limited number of data center connected individuals were surveyed about the knowledge of data center injuries as well as the awareness concerning equipment dropped and damaged during construction. Injury knowledge was 52% while damaged equipment was 67%. When it comes to the sanctity of life, a mere 52% awareness isn’t enough. As far as damaged data center equipment, what cost of these losses will be passed on the citizen consumers? (*Note: More recent percentages for injury/lost equipment is not available.)

Related, is the fact that with components like oil, an increased fire risk is present. This 2025 article[8] stressed the need for local fire-fighters to ‘step up their game’ and to be prepared for these new dangers. Will this mean an increase in taxpayer dollars which support local fire departments? Since these big technology companies are extremely wealthy, why aren’t they providing a data center specific fire station? These are more avenues for We the People to be looking into. Why? Taxation is a huge issue, especially with those among us who have limited income and cannot afford any type of tax increase.

So what are some of the biggest data center workplace dangers? Based on a 2023 study[9], in order: 1) noise pollution, 2) overheating/fire risk, 3) electrical stress, 4) ergonomics and 5) only 1 worker present. These dangers exist inside the facility AND outside the facility! With increased risk to human life, why would these tech companies only need 1 worker present? What happens to this person should an emergency ensue? ‘Safety in numbers’ makes more practical sense.

Another 2023 article[10] stated that on-site injury risks, from across the world, were:

1) fire/electrical hazards, 2) cooling system failure, 3) physical security, 4) operational risk/human error, and 5) adhering to ‘industry standards’. Folks, take into consideration that data centers as an industry are relatively new, so has there been enough time and experience to create good standards? Take into consideration that increased fire risk means more water consumption; cooling systems require more water. Will workers have to sign non-disclosure agreements just to have employment? If any of this reminds you of Three Mile Island’s cooling disaster, you’re not far off the mark.

Three Mile Island, Resurrected

WESA media reported (as of July 7 2025[11]) that Unit 1 of the facility is being prepped and primed to house a Microsoft Data Center. If you remember your history, it was Unit 2 that had the non-cooling reactor debacle. Considering the limited amount of harmful chemicals that were released to the public, it should be extremely concerning to anyone near Three Mile Island. It’s no secret that the communication to the public about what was happening was an absolute disaster.

Will the citizens demand more from Microsoft or the company managing the Unit 1 Center?

In 2024, NPR[12] reported that this renewed effort for Three Mile Island would add billions to PA’s economy. Folks, a repeated pattern of profit/economic gain over people, rears its ugly head yet again.

Believe it or not, with the push for more electricity, comes the renewed look into nuclear energy.

The very same energy that caused Three Mile Island to ‘meltdown’. The very same energy that caused the horrendous situation for Chernobyl[13]. If you’re curious about those few who still live near Chernobyl, or how the United Nations has inserted itself into what’s become of the area, you’ll want to read this article[14].

So with a renewed effort for nuclear energy in America, will this bring even more UN presence in our nation? What other ripple effects can we prepare for? Tariff-impacted supplies and more foreign investments in American land[15], a long and frustrating wait for Americans to see ‘safe reactors’[16] and their capability to produce any sort of energy. So this means a lot of money upfront to pay for the reactors and not much prospect for much sizable amounts of nuclear energy.

Why is this a concern for the average American? According to the Taxpayers for Common Sense, the nuclear energy industry receives a plethora of funding from the US government (ie: your tax dollars). Their 2021 primer[17] on the subject is well worth reading, if you’ve not seen it or heard of it. The main funneling entity of the US government is the U.S. Dept. of Energy.

Why is the U. S. Dept of Energy such a big supporter of nuclear energy? A direct quote from the website for the Office of Nuclear Energy[18] housed within the U.S. Dept. of Energy, “Nuclear energy is one of the most resilient, environmentally sustainable, and reliable energy sources on the grid today.”



This particular office has an international partnership with nuclear councils, as well as an inter-agency agreement to work with other US federal agencies.[19] In case you missed the 4 Executive Orders[20] issued by the current Administration concerning nuclear energy’s agenda for America, the Office of Nuclear Energy published a 9 point primer for you. There have also been other Executive Orders to speed up data centers, artificial intelligence and all that connects them[21].

What Your State May Do

As a concerned citizen and avid researcher, I well understand the dangers these data centers represent. Both the issues being publicized and the issues not being talked about nearly enough (hence, this article). However, have you looked at your State Constitution lately? Have you looked at the legislation activity within your State government? What about your State’s Data or Technology Departments? Have you looked at your State’s Geographic Information Coordination Council to see how this interconnects to data centers? You should.

As a resident of the State of North Carolina, I uncovered each of these areas. While part of the public government my taxes help support/outright pay for, it’s part of my citizen actions, to look into.. What I discovered is that each of these State level entities changed the entire status of the NC Constitution to satisfy a set of federal mandates spelled out in the CHIPS and Science Act[22].

As we know from the APC (American Policy Center) toolkit, the connection from DC to your State is legislation AND funding!

So why did NC bend over backwards to amend the State Constitution to help pave the way for more data centers? To receive the millions of dollars of federal funding to adhere to the CHIPS and Science Act.



WHY? Because the CHIPS Act had been ‘sold’ as a federal technology investment project!

‘The CHIPS Act took federal level taxpayer money to direct federal science programs and related activities to be spread throughout America. It was never inserted in the U.S. Constitution for any federal activity or program to direct science.’

(an excerpt of mine from an article submitted for local publication)

The Takeaway:

To fight what’s in your backyard, you have to know where each avenue connected to data centers is located. If you miss even one source, you’ll be unprepared. The system created to enforce data centers is well funded, legislated and ready to pounce. We MUST be ready to use our citizen powers and actions to foil this agenda.

Sources: