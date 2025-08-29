The Devil Is in the Details

by Kathleen Marquardt

President Trump is making many valid changes. A major one is doing away with politically deceptive Department of Education (which Reagan wanted to do), thus returning our children’s learning back to the states and counties – where it belongs. The President has also eliminated the Evolution centric UNESCO education. Now, if we are going to have any hope of finishing the job, of removing the Marxist dumbing-down of our children those states and counties should, next destroy every textbook on every subject and start again from scratch. If (most likely the case) they do not, Trump’s action will be worthless – less than worthless – the average parent will think sound science, reason, and logic will have returned to the classroom. This is political deception of the highest order, visible in open leftist opposition.

The same problem holds true with the great scam of Climate Change. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This knowing the fact that the original study of “climate change”, written by numerous pseudo-scientists was edited to scare the bejesus out of you. A great number of eminent scientists demanded that their names be withdrawn; they were not going to be used to promote one of the biggest lies foisted on the world’s population. In spite of the truth being out on the faked man-made climate change, the mainstream media, being a party to the scam, hid this truth to the masses. The global elite are still sounding the klaxons and crying that the sky is falling, and the unawake or aware citizenry will remain captive to the lies.

The people must be informed of the lies they have been fed for 33 years, but it is very hard to wrap your brain around the fact that almost everything you’ve been told – been fed since kindergarten – is wrong. That the horrible things you’ve been warned about are now, somehow, supposed to be the true state of the world.

It’s like when I worked at a law firm in D.C. A secretary was kind enough to let me know the “ins and outs” and gave me the chatter on what was going on behind the scenes. I’d been there for nine months when I learned she was a pathological liar. It is very hard to go back and undo, unlearn, what was true then and now was false. That’s what a majority of the people – those awake enough to realize they’d been bamboozled – are dealing with now. It must be hard to hear for decades that CO2 is good, that we need and love it, while, without it we die along with the plants and the rest of life on our planet, clearly a monstrous political deception.

On top of that, we have a local county mayor here in Tennessee who wants to do the right thing, but obviously, he has been indoctrinated (probably by the National Association of Counties or other NGO set up to steer our elected official, especially newly elected ones, in the wrong direction. This county mayor recently announced his county’s 10-year plan – straight out of Sustainable Development, better noted as UN enslavement. This mayor says he has an open mind wants to hear from his constituents. We need to be talking to all those officials. If we don’t, we are equally guilty of neglect.

I’m not going to even address the COVID lie here. Just realize that there are so many lies we have been fed for decades. I think that as people wake up to one and then another and another, they will become vigilant like us – verify first, then you can ingest it. This is the first step in bringing reason and logic back to life in the world.

Once you wake up to one lie, your brain is a bit ajar and will not be as gullible next time they hear a “correction” in the state of affairs on these issues. And when many of us are waking up to the lies and corruption, we are rightfully mad, and as the movie line goes many of us agree, ‘I’M AS MAD AS HELL, AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE! ‘” “I want you to get up right now, sit up, go to your windows, open them and stick your head out and yell – ‘I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Now, instead of yelling (or after yelling), those who are awakening have an obligation to do something about it. They must get active and help those of us who have been in this battle for decades put a stop to the lies. The one sure way is to take back your city, county, and state.

It starts at the bottom – at the local level. President Trump can shut down the Department of Education, and any other one he wishes, but that does nothing to take it out of the schools, offices, churches. Yes, it would if he could round up every textbook and enlighten every teacher, but that is pie in the sky. For that, he is depending on us.

Hillary told us “It takes a village”. Close, but no cigar. It takes an educated citizenry. We the people who have been watching and learning what and why our world was rotting from the inside out, are one by one taking charge – educating our educators, mayors, presidents. We have the information. We have been collecting it for over three decades. But it must be used, not sitting on the bookshelf or in our minds. We still have time before it becomes too late, and we are in a war of guns and bombs instead of truth and ideas. Our children deserve to have their day in a free world.

Let’s see that they do. Just wake up, stand up, meet up with local officials, speak out, and join to bring the America of Washington and Jefferson back.

Chesty Puller the famous Marine General in the Korean conflict once noted at the frozen “Chosin Reservoir” “Boys, we have them right where we want them, we are surrounded.

This is America, and winning is always the only way forward.