The Growing Hopelessness of America’s Youth

by Tom DeWeese

Is the American dream dead? Well, here’s a shocker! YOUR CHILDREN MAY NEVER HAVE A FAMILY AND OWN THEIR OWN HOME!!!

According to a new report from Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, right now – today, only 12% of 30-year-old Americans are married and have a home of their own. Representative Green is working to stop the growing crisis for younger families. Here is her chart that clearly exposes it.

Marriage and homeownership were never just personal milestones. They were sovereignty anchors, forms of decentralized power that rooted individuals in community. They were family. They were the means for building personal family wealth and independence.

In other words, family and home ownership are vital to our culture, our society, and to our freedom and independence! But ever since the Climate Change, Sustainable Development hoax was launched private property has been the central target. And now our younger generations are coming face to face with the result – there is no room for their hopes and dreams or a future they can plan on! They can’t buy a home. Many can’t even afford skyrocketing rental costs.

The American dream cannot exist under this disaster! I’ve reported to you several times about the growing attacks on private property. The attack is led by the radical Green movement that has taken control of community development – all under the lie that we have an environmental crisis!

Under that scare tactic they have us voluntarily accepting outrageous development controls in our communities. Large homes have become environmentally “incorrect.” “McMansions” that use too much energy! Of course that doesn’t count the globalist elite’s massive estates!

As Smart Growth programs began to take control of planning policy in many cities across the nation, single-family neighborhoods became a special target. Of course, Smart Growth is about control of development as it denies personal choice for us.

Its main focus is to move people out of the rural areas and suburbs into the inner cities. 15-minute cities! In such a plan there is no room for traditional two-story homes and yards. No cars, no need for a garage! The new housing plan is for high rise apartments squeezed together in an urban setting where few cars are necessary as you walk or ride your bike to the store; and take public transportation to work. All under the disproven fear tactic of Climate Change.

But how do you get people to accept such a major change in life? Create a crisis, of course. The new claim is that we have a housing shortage! Proponents of the scheme declare, “We can put 100 families in the space of your house and yard that today only holds four people!”

The main question that must be asked is do we really have a housing shortage? If so, why? Aren’t home building companies able to keep up with demand for housing? And why aren’t homes affordable to the average American?

The answer is, we don’t have a housing shortage, we have a government interference problem. For the past several decades, the government has been working to limit home building. Urban Sprawl, they call it. To protect the environment, we can’t have single-family home developments spreading all over the place; but we can have thousands of stack ’n’pack housing instead. So, many communities have put up Urban Growth Boundaries around the city and allow no growth outside that line.

The poster child for this practice is Portland, Oregon. Over twenty years ago the city installed such a boundary, and the restrictions have barely changed. But the population has grown by almost 80%. Now Portland has a GOVERNMENT-CREATED housing crisis! It’s now happening in cities across the nation.

So, the drive is on to destroy single-family neighborhoods and replace them with apartment buildings. This is government-controlled housing. Personal choice is gone.

Next comes massive inflation created over the past few years from out-of-control government spending. As a result, local governments are raising property taxes. Even for the few single-family homes being built, interest rates are soaring, making them unattainable for most – especially for younger families seeking to begin building their lives.

As new home sales decline rentals are the only choice. But the high interest rates, inflation, and property tax increases are affecting rental properties as well. Today, even a small rental apartment costs about as much as a home mortgage, that is if such homes are available, which is not often not the case.

None of this is accidental! It’s all being purposely engineered for top-down control over our entire population to dictate how we will exist under the lie of environmental tyranny? Controlling how and where we live is the way they intend to control our energy use, our food supply, and where we travel and how we get there.

The older generation, the “Baby Boomers,” did not face this when they were planning their lives. They were enthusiastic about building their future. They decided who and what they wanted to be, and they went for it. Most simply started with a small apartment, perhaps rooming with some friends. Then when meeting their future love, all was in place for them to move forward with their lives. They enjoyed a sound economy, a free market that supplied all that was necessary for a fulfilling life including good jobs, available transportation, and affordable homes. That was the American dream in the greatest country in the world.

Just think about the changes that have taken place since the 1960s when the family home was most attainable. Back then, the medium family income was $9,867 per year and the average home cost $27,000. A car cost about $2,500. A new mom could stay home and raise the kids while dad brought home a single income to keep everyone happy.

Today a family needs an annual income of almost $100,000 just to exist, with no hope of building for a better future. Where do young people get that kind of money as they are just starting out? Buying a home may cost as much as $500,000 if it’s even available. And car costs begin around $30,000.

Is it then a surprise to hear young people expressing absolute hopelessness as they try to plan their future? What are young folks to do? I have talked with several young people lately about this situation and they expressed great frustration. Hopelessness is the word most often heard now by young people who want to get married and find a home of their own. How can they afford to have children? This is now the reality facing our nation.

The radical Left Green movement is determined to destroy that dream and they are succeeding! The question, of course, is what do we do about it?

The one thing we cannot do is simply say, well, President Trump will fix it! He’s one man and we are controlled by a massive movement that has invaded every level of government. We need to be there too! I have dedicated my life to fighting these radical forces and their drive for control. I know who they are, their agenda, and how they have worked tirelessly to put it into force.

The good news is that today more Americans are starting to understand the threat and are looking for ways to stop it. The most important thing we must do is build pressure at every level of government to demand they restore property rights. That is the key to freedom.

Property owners must have the right to say NO to pressure from huge, powerful corporations like Blackrock and Vanguard that are leading the way in destroying private property as they make millions buying up single-family homes to tear down and build the rental buildings that are taking over suburban neighborhoods. The massive use of eminent domain to simply take property is pure theft. It must be stopped. Property taxes controlled by rising inflation must be eliminated.

Your city council members, county supervisors, and state legislators must learn that those private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who now surround them and pressing passage of this terrible legislation are the ENEMY OF FREEDOM! Elected representatives at all levels of government have got to be challenged – who do they represent?

America’s future depends on your concern, your actions, your refusal to accept this organized tyranny that works to control locally elected government and eliminate the very root of American freedom – PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERSHIP!